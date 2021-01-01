« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)

spider-neil

Reply #48800 on: Today at 05:12:03 am
Quote from: johnathank on Today at 05:07:51 am
Kind of feel for Lavia after he made it clear he wanted to play for us and for Klopp. I dont want to watch any player wear our shirt who would rather be at Chelsea.

We seem intent on ignoring a player that wants to play for Liverpool and has acted impeccably and going all out for a player that clearly doesn't. All the latter has to do to be a Liverpool player right now is have his medical and sign. Chelsea muddied the water by getting involved in the Lavia deal.
Dundalis

Reply #48801 on: Today at 05:22:25 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 05:12:03 am
We seem intent on ignoring a player that wants to play for Liverpool and has acted impeccably and going all out for a player that clearly doesn't. All the latter has to do to be a Liverpool player right now is have his medical and sign. Chelsea muddied the water by getting involved in the Lavia deal.
Who says we are ignoring him? People are just assuming because we submitted a big bid for Caicedo we are ignoring Lavia. Apparently he's fully expected to be gone by the weekend and has already said goodbye to teammates. That wouldn't be happening unless club and player had some certainties a deal would be done.
red mongoose

Reply #48802 on: Today at 05:28:06 am
Hopefully tomorrow is a good day, come what may. Fuck Chelsea.
redk84

Reply #48803 on: Today at 05:52:01 am
Good morning guys and girls

My baby has decided to sleep a bit longer and not do the usual wake up at 5am!! Obviously I can't sleep now still...  :-\

So let's see.

We have been negotiating with Lavia , Chelsea came in and we haven't said anything since our move for Caceido.

Not sure how that would have made Lavia's camp feel....not good I'd imagine.
Caceido by all accounts doesn't even want us, whether we knew that before or after our bid is unclear but he'd obviously be much better for us and sort midfield....

It seems neither will play for us, or Chelsea/agents are playing games in media or whatever

That the gist?

I found it surprising we made that Caceido bid...even more surprising we have money like that. I was curious why we haven't been in for anyone else as if these were the only 2 DMs around but..whatever

Surely we have started looking elsewhere NOW and are not waiting to just watch Chelsea buy 2 known targets of ours...

Social media is full of idiots...and while Chelsea fans are getting excited about "doing us over" and unveiling both on Sunday...I don't think it will bother me at all if I knew we had a DM lined up that klopp wants. Or i was sure we were gonna go and get one before the end of the window.
When we have gone about business before we've always had a list per position...

So this saga can play out....however it does...the social media idiots can have their glory.
But we've already failed to get klopp all the players he wants for preseason, we have to be mindful of this not being a complete failure and we don't get (especially) the DM we need for the season.

We've played our hand on both targets. There's not long left in the window.

Do the right thing, buy a DM liverpool...so then our social media idiots can start convincing the world its better we got them anyway  ;D
And more importantly,  klopp can get to work on the player fitting our system.

Peace and love everyone.
deadsetred

Reply #48804 on: Today at 05:53:37 am
Delaney now saying Chelsea are struggling to agree terms with Brighton and have tried offering players but they're not interested. Makes you wonder if Lavia+Olise rumours are an instead of Caicedo rather than in addition to.
Draex

Reply #48805 on: Today at 06:12:24 am
Quote from: deadsetred on Today at 05:53:37 am
Delaney now saying Chelsea are struggling to agree terms with Brighton and have tried offering players but they're not interested. Makes you wonder if Lavia+Olise rumours are an instead of Caicedo rather than in addition to.

Could be true, we havent walked away and no deal agreed.

Ironically those two are a net positive over Caicedo for Chelsea, this is basically a dick swinging contest only now.
Capon Debaser

Reply #48806 on: Today at 06:12:48 am
ndykaila News
@indykaila
·
15h
Moisés Caicedo was about to takeoff on the helicopter to Liverpool, out of the blue the agent contacted the pilot to stop the takeoff.

Moisés Caicedo was confused about the situation & asked for water as he was getting dizzy.

#lfc #cfc
Draex

Reply #48807 on: Today at 06:15:39 am
Youve elevated yourself to no.1 transfer guru Capon, over previous incumbent Samie, a proud day for you and your family of doormice.
lionel_messias

Reply #48808 on: Today at 06:18:32 am
Quote from: LifelongRed, Sussex on Today at 12:33:07 am
A succinct timeline here.  The agents wholly caused this.  They were mischievous back in January, and were at it again this week.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/moises-caicedo-liverpool-transfer-news-30684463

The Mirror understands that Liverpool s bid for the Ecuador international only came after they received encouragement from the players camp, with the suggestion Caicedo would happily join the club if the offer was accepted.

Their motivation . either incompetence or to hugely drive up the wages and therefore their cut.  Several Chelsea players are on £16m a year, imho Caicedo can now expect the same, Boehly/Poch are desperate for a top no 6.


I love how a footballer in Brighton has become the new JFK assasination.



*It was Capon on the Grassy Knoll with a German sausage.
Egyptian36

Reply #48809 on: Today at 06:21:47 am
Quote from: deadsetred on Today at 05:53:37 am
Delaney now saying Chelsea are struggling to agree terms with Brighton and have tried offering players but they're not interested. Makes you wonder if Lavia+Olise rumours are an instead of Caicedo rather than in addition to.

Have to say the auction was a brilliant move by Brighton. Chelsea were cocky because all the work they have done with the player and his agents they thought it's a matter for time before Brighton submit and now it backfired, they have no choice but to match Liverpool bid not only that but also the payment structure and I bet our offer wasn't random but Brighton helped us with all the infos we need.
Lubeh

Reply #48810 on: Today at 06:21:48 am
If we dont get Caciedo (which i hope we still do) then i hope we can get Lavia, I know alot of people dont rate him but he will be the main man in a year or two. If we let Chelsea get both, then that gonna be a sick feeling, I know people have said there is others out there, but Luiz is slow as fk (makes Fab look speedy), Kimmich is being sold because his legs have gone, Docoure is over rated and overpriced, Andre is not as good as ppl making out, Kalvin phillips is dog shite, Adams is injury prone as is Kone (though he is good), Valverde aint a six , Choo CHoo aint leaving, and Dewsbury-hall is Dewsbury-Hall no where near good enough.
The G in Gerrard

Reply #48811 on: Today at 06:23:35 am
So how or when do Chelsea need to "prove" their spending meets that criteria? Not sure how it can mind.
