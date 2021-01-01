It's all a little confusing.

Why would we make an offer that would be a transfer record, up there with the most expensive signing in history, if terms were not already discussed and if Klopp hadn't already had a chat with the player? 110 million is an almost ludicrous amount to spend on one single player, particular considering the way we've kept a lid on our budget over the latter few years.



So what gives, was Caciedo our main transfer target and we've only just shown our hands? If he wasn't, why have we suddenly jumped in and are willing to spend so much on him? You don't break the transfer record on a player just out of the blue simply because his agent flutters his eyes in our direction, surely? Maybe we were interested prior but his camp made it clear that he only wanted Chelsea (sort of like how Van Dijk made it clear he only wanted to join us), and then they've suddenly let us know actually Caciedo wouldn't mind joining us, hence the bid?



Clearly, his camp was either using us to put pressure on Chelsea to up their bid and just complete the signing, but we've screwed things up for them by actually winning the bid, or they were genuinely interested in us as an option but Chelsea in their desperation offered them a more lucrative financial package(regardless if as an increase player wages or agent bonus or both) and now they've reneged on whatever we'd agreed with them.



Whichever one of the above scenarios is correct, the surprising aspect is that we're still here biding our time with the offer still, well, on offer. We've ended discussions or withdrawn offers over far less shenanigans than this. So what gives? Possibly, Brighton have accepted our bid and made it clear to all parties that Caciedo will either get sold at the price we've agreed with them, or he won't get sold at all. And as far as they're concerned, we're the only team that has offered what they want, and they're not budging. I wonder if they've given Chelsea a deadline of an extra day to either put up or shut up, hence why we're biding our time.



If the above is even remotely true, than it hinges on Caceido being open to joining us but his camp is simply twerking at whomever pays them, the agents the most(if even the player terms aren't changing). Klopp must really want him considering even if we do sign him we'll be dealing with his camp that clearly doesn't care as much about the player as they do about their slice of the pie, integrity be damned.



I'll be honest, if we end up losing both Lavia and Caciedo to Chelsea, it won't be a good look for the transfer committee or FSG. Yes, there will always be other players, but valid questions will be raised about our approach and strategy for this window. Here's hoping we stick it through and overcome, or else bounce back with some great alternate signings. At least we now know we've got at least a minimum of 110 mill left on our budget !

