« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1215 1216 1217 1218 1219 [1220]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 1459879 times)

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,011
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #48760 on: Today at 02:07:52 am »
Caicedo ain't coming here lads, we just have to move on.  Fantastic player but on this planet we call Earth he ain't worth £111m after ONE good season.


Bring me Kone and Andre.

Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,464
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #48761 on: Today at 02:08:46 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:07:52 am
Caicedo ain't coming here lads, we just have to move on.  Fantastic player but on this planet we call Earth he ain't worth £111m after ONE good season.


Bring me Kone and Andre.



Kandre!!
Logged

Offline PaddyPaned

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 303
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #48762 on: Today at 02:11:40 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:07:52 am
Caicedo ain't coming here lads, we just have to move on.  Fantastic player but on this planet we call Earth he ain't worth £111m after ONE good season.


Bring me Kone and Andre.

Not Lavia?
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,749
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #48763 on: Today at 02:12:09 am »
Not sure we even go for Kone anymore since Gladbach have indicated it would take a significant fee to move him. Similarly Luis's buyout clause has also risen.
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,335
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #48764 on: Today at 02:12:12 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:07:52 am
Caicedo ain't coming here lads, we just have to move on.  Fantastic player but on this planet we call Earth he ain't worth £111m after ONE good season.


Bring me Kone and Andre.

I doubt it will be either. Maybe Andre more, but if we wanted Kone we would have got him months ago
Logged

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,474
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #48765 on: Today at 02:17:03 am »
We will see whats what very soon. It has been quite the saga, and for everyone who thought we were skint, the record bid for Caicedo showed otherwise. If he does go to Chelsea, off yer pop lad. If somehow, against the odds, he still comes to us, then clearly it was all a case of pushy agents and hangers on, as a young man was trying to find his way through shark infested waters 😂

If not Caicedo, hopefully Lavia is still available, and maybe Inacio too, as a release clause will be more palatable than negotiating with teams who know we have 110M burning a hole in our pockets. Then Andre Trindade for January.
Logged

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,331
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #48766 on: Today at 02:29:19 am »
Chelsea are trying to box Lavia while we hang on for Caicedo.

I hope Jorg playing 4d chess and not checkers.
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,464
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #48767 on: Today at 02:30:45 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 02:29:19 am
Chelsea are trying to box Lavia while we hang on for Caicedo.

I hope Jorg playing 4d chess and not checkers.

I don't think we actually want Lavia - not at 50m+.

So if no Caicedo - then we are going elsewhere.
Logged

Offline OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,589
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #48768 on: Today at 02:37:12 am »
Just pay the 50m for Lavia. He wants to come. Caicedo is playing us for fools. The lad wants to play for Chelsea. Use the other 50m saved to buy a center half.
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Offline Titi Camara

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,907
  • Number 21 of the Crazy 88
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #48769 on: Today at 02:40:31 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:57:58 am
This should be the official quote for evrey LFC supporter when Caicedo to Chelsea is confirmed.  ;D
Quote
If Caciedo is worth £111m and Rice is worth £105m, then you can only wonder what monetary value could have been placed upon Princess Diana or Captain Tom.
New swimming pool apparently!
Logged

Offline PaddyPaned

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 303
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #48770 on: Today at 02:41:41 am »
Quote from: OOS on Today at 02:37:12 am
Just pay the 50m for Lavia. He wants to come. Caicedo is playing us for fools. The lad wants to play for Chelsea. Use the other 50m saved to buy a center half.

Lavia could surely be got for £50m, even accepting that this is a massive overspend (but so would £110m on Caicedo). If we can then spend big on a centre half (Ignacio?) the window might still be considered a success.
Logged

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,971
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #48771 on: Today at 02:42:59 am »
Quote from: PaddyPaned on Today at 02:41:41 am
Lavia could surely be got for £50m, even accepting that this is a massive overspend (but so would £110m on Caicedo). If we can then spend big on a centre half (Ignacio?) the window might still be considered a success.

I'm not even sure 50m does it for Lavia. Wasn't it reported that Southampton said negotiations start at 50m?

Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,412
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #48772 on: Today at 02:46:10 am »
We don't want to spend 50 mil on Lavia.

Soton know we have the money.

If Caicedo doesn't come, then the Lavia saga is likely to run until the last days of the transfer window. Up to Soton to blink first, imho.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,857
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #48773 on: Today at 02:52:30 am »
Gathering all the comments here, if this transfer goes south, we will have to pay high fees for the next potential No.6 whoever he may be.
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline shook

  • not stirred
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,237
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #48774 on: Today at 02:55:06 am »
Certainly think, irrespective of comments allegedly made by Caicedo, we have the possibility of keeping him barring an over the top bid by Boehly. (which her certainly may do)
I've see people say, as far options, the likes of Florentino Luis to be slow. Any opinions on Martin Zubimendi? Only a 60 million Euro release clause
Logged

Offline PaddyPaned

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 303
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #48775 on: Today at 02:56:27 am »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 02:42:59 am
I'm not even sure 50m does it for Lavia. Wasn't it reported that Southampton said negotiations start at 50m?

That was the valuation - if we offered this I think it would be done. There will be doubters, but weve been considering him for weeks so lets have faith.
Logged

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,365
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #48776 on: Today at 03:02:42 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:18:34 am
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/moises-caicedo-liverpool-transfer-news-30684463.amp

They can do one. Invest the cash on another player .

Thanks. Whether it's the agent or the player driving the snub, it's not the kind of attitude you want to break the bank for. I'm not impressed.
Logged

Online Tokyoite

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 260
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #48777 on: Today at 03:02:52 am »
Wouldn't Southampton want more now that they know we can spend 100m on Caicedo though? I do have a feeling what will happen is Caicedo goes Chelsea and we get Lavia, basically what should have happened weeks ago.

If some of the reports are true (hard to believe anything now so who knows) then I'm all for leaving our pursuit of Caicedo. Don't want this type of attitude here to be honest.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:04:54 am by Tokyoite »
Logged

Offline Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,356
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #48778 on: Today at 03:16:07 am »
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 03:02:52 am
Wouldn't Southampton want more now that they know we can spend 100m on Caicedo though? I do have a feeling what will happen is Caicedo goes Chelsea and we get Lavia, basically what should have happened weeks ago.

If some of the reports are true (hard to believe anything now so who knows) then I'm all for leaving our pursuit of Caicedo. Don't want this type of attitude here to be honest.

Klopp cares about the player attitude more than anything so It seems for us fans some details are missing maybe the player is under pressure from someone who knows
Logged

Offline WillG.LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,144
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #48779 on: Today at 03:16:33 am »
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 03:02:52 am
Wouldn't Southampton want more now that they know we can spend 100m on Caicedo though? I do have a feeling what will happen is Caicedo goes Chelsea and we get Lavia, basically what should have happened weeks ago.

If some of the reports are true (hard to believe anything now so who knows) then I'm all for leaving our pursuit of Caicedo. Don't want this type of attitude here to be honest.

Not necessarily, city have a buy back option of 40 Mill or so next summer. So for Southampton they need to sell before then really. Why they have wanted 50 mill now and why we have bid 45. Pointless them selling for 40 if city would just pay that next summer anyway
Logged

Offline telekon

  • Keep Calm And Carry On Coughing......Urgently needs to know the German word for "woosh", cos clearly "ironie" escapes him :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,635
  • I'm in love with here and I feel fine
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #48780 on: Today at 03:18:18 am »
I want to go to Arsenal.
Signs a new contract.
I want to go to Chelsea.
I could go to Liverpool, yeah.
Nah, I'd rather go to Chelsea.

The fuck is wrong with this lad.
Warning signs all over.
Even if his agent is a daft moneygrabber, and even if he's young, he seems mentally unfit.
Logged
What has the universe got to do with it? You're here in Brooklyn! Brooklyn is not expanding!

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,365
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #48781 on: Today at 03:21:44 am »
Quote from: WillG.LFC on Today at 03:16:33 am
Not necessarily, city have a buy back option of 40 Mill or so next summer. So for Southampton they need to sell before then really. Why they have wanted 50 mill now and why we have bid 45. Pointless them selling for 40 if city would just pay that next summer anyway

I don't think it's entirely pointless: the player wants out, there's no guarantee City will trigger the clause, his value could fall if he has a so-so campaign or gets injured, they need to build the best squad for promotion, etc.
Logged

Online AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,136
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #48782 on: Today at 03:22:27 am »
I think Chelsea are trying to get us to bid for Lavia to get a clean run on Caicedo. After the Adams deal broke down, it seems clear they are looking at their finances and know they cannot do that much money. The biggest win scenario for them is if we blink, walk away from Caicedo and overpay for Lavia and give them what they originally wanted in Adams and Caicedo. I think as long as the bid stays on the table, Chelsea will eventually buckle one way or another.
From our perspective, the bid sticking around should not prevent us from other business if we know Caicedo doesn't want to be here. This is simply a power play now and how this ends will determine whether Jorg Schmadtke is worth his contract or not. With Edwards, you basically knew he wouldn't end up with the short stick, I think Jorg needs to show the same.
Logged

Online jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,617
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #48783 on: Today at 03:24:46 am »
Reading through this, I'm pleased some of you are not negotiating these deals on our behalf! I will caveat by saying that I do not know what Chelseas's finances are like and frankly, only they are privy to this information. Maybe they've played a blinder but we can only judge our transfer business and dealmaking based on the information available to us.

It seems to me that Chelsea's planned outlay was Tyler Adams plus Caicedo for a combined 120m. That's not happening anymore as they've probably got to go to 120m for Caicedo alone. The fallback option on Caicedo seems to be Lavia who they've now agreed a deal for. The practical aspect of this is that Chelsea will need to organise medicals etc and get the deal done for Lavia shortly. But that might mean that they no longer have the money for Caicedo who has been their top target for ages.

The pressure from Chelsea to get us to withdraw our bid suggests that they want to be the only bidder in town so that they can set the price, which is fine, but if there is another bidder in town, that makes it harder for them to do so and they seem to be trying to do whatever they can get us to withdraw the bids, which probably explains the copious leaks from their side throughout this sordid affair. In LFC's position, I'd probably just wait it out and see where it leads us. We will find out how much they really like Lavia as they are now in a position where they need to get that deal over the line or Southampton might think that they're just getting played by Chelsea, and that's not good for them either. This is a poker game, and while I really wish it hadn't come to this (and with some foresight, it needn't have), it has now and so far, I cannot see what else Liverpool can actually do in this situation.
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,462
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #48784 on: Today at 03:26:28 am »
Logged

Offline Lubeh

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 952
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #48785 on: Today at 03:56:21 am »
God what a let down if we go for Dewsbury-Hall, from Lavia (great ceiling), to Caciedo (one of the best in the prem) to Dewsbury Hall... would be another wasted season under Klopp
Logged

Online ShrewKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,150
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #48786 on: Today at 03:57:05 am »
This has turned into such a shame. Hes a brilliant player, and hed have fit us perfectly, but if his priority is Chelsea, given all the shit they have been pulling, then they are welcome to him. Either he will become cannon fodder in a year or two when the next shiny player catches Todd Boleys eyes; or as soon as Barca/ Real want him, hell kick up a fuss.

I also think the problem with Lavia is hes too much of a project player. Losing two key senior squad members, is it a good idea to sign someone a year older - and barely more experienced - than Bajetic.

I do think weve done our best to land Caideco. Sometimes you can do everything right, and still lose. The big issue is how weve ended up in the situation where weve needed to bid record numbers last minute, lose, and now our other target is unlikely to join.

Big couple of weeks coming up.
Logged

Offline Doc Red

  • Chills before posting and wishes others had too
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,765
  • The eye cannot see what the mind does not know.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #48787 on: Today at 04:06:28 am »
It's all a little confusing.
Why would we make an offer that would be a transfer record, up there with the most expensive signing in history, if terms were not already discussed and if Klopp hadn't already had a chat with the player? 110 million is an almost ludicrous amount to spend on one single player, particular considering the way we've kept a lid on our budget over the latter few years.

So what gives, was Caciedo our main transfer target and we've only just shown our hands? If he wasn't,  why have we suddenly jumped in and are willing to spend so much on him? You don't break the transfer record on a player just out of the blue simply because his agent flutters his eyes in our direction,  surely? Maybe we were interested prior but his camp made it clear that he only wanted Chelsea (sort of like how Van Dijk made it clear he only wanted to join us), and then they've suddenly let us know actually Caciedo wouldn't mind joining us,  hence the bid?

Clearly, his camp was either using us to put pressure on Chelsea to up their bid and just complete the signing, but we've screwed things up for them by actually winning the bid, or they were genuinely interested in us as an option but Chelsea in their desperation offered them a more lucrative financial package(regardless if as an increase player wages or agent bonus or both) and now they've reneged on whatever we'd agreed with them.

Whichever one of the above scenarios is correct, the surprising aspect is that we're still here biding our time with the offer still, well, on offer. We've ended discussions or withdrawn offers over far less shenanigans than this. So what gives? Possibly,  Brighton have accepted our bid and made it clear to all parties that Caciedo will either get sold at the price we've agreed with them, or he won't get sold at all. And as far as they're concerned, we're the only team that has offered what they want, and they're not budging. I wonder if they've given Chelsea a deadline of an extra day to either  put up or shut up, hence why we're biding our time.

If the above is even remotely true, than it hinges on Caceido being open to joining us but his camp is simply twerking at whomever pays them, the agents the most(if even the player terms aren't changing). Klopp must really want him considering even if we do sign him we'll be dealing with his camp that clearly doesn't care as much about the player as they do about their slice of the pie, integrity be damned.

I'll be honest, if we end up losing both Lavia and Caciedo to Chelsea, it won't be a good look for the transfer committee or FSG. Yes, there will always be other players, but valid questions will be raised about our approach and strategy for this window. Here's hoping we stick it through and overcome,  or else bounce back with some great alternate signings. At least we now know we've got at least a minimum of 110 mill left on our budget !
Logged
The child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth.
There go my people. I must follow them, for I am their leader.

Online hide5seek

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,202
  • We all live in THE 5 EUROPEAN CUPS
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #48788 on: Today at 04:20:51 am »
If Caciedo picks the rent boys he needs to be reminded they're some of the most racist fans in the UK.
Logged

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,853
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #48789 on: Today at 04:23:36 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 03:26:28 am
https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/moises-caicedo-transfer-liverpool-chelsea-latest-b2391877.html

We ignoring this? Delaney was one of the early 'he's going to Chelsea' callers, so this article is potentially a bit of a change in momentum again. It really makes sense that they can't afford the deal and the player exchange offer seems a bit desperate. Strong chance our offer is the best one at the end of all this.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online BriarcliffInmate

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 24
  • I like football the way I like my politics: Red.
    • Radical Red Review
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #48790 on: Today at 04:28:22 am »
Quote from: Doc Red on Today at 04:06:28 am
It's all a little confusing.
Why would we make an offer that would be a transfer record, up there with the most expensive signing in history, if terms were not already discussed and if Klopp hadn't already had a chat with the player? 110 million is an almost ludicrous amount to spend on one single player, particular considering the way we've kept a lid on our budget over the latter few years.

So what gives, was Caciedo our main transfer target and we've only just shown our hands? If he wasn't,  why have we suddenly jumped in and are willing to spend so much on him? You don't break the transfer record on a player just out of the blue simply because his agent flutters his eyes in our direction,  surely? Maybe we were interested prior but his camp made it clear that he only wanted Chelsea (sort of like how Van Dijk made it clear he only wanted to join us), and then they've suddenly let us know actually Caciedo wouldn't mind joining us,  hence the bid?

Clearly, his camp was either using us to put pressure on Chelsea to up their bid and just complete the signing, but we've screwed things up for them by actually winning the bid, or they were genuinely interested in us as an option but Chelsea in their desperation offered them a more lucrative financial package(regardless if as an increase player wages or agent bonus or both) and now they've reneged on whatever we'd agreed with them.

Whichever one of the above scenarios is correct, the surprising aspect is that we're still here biding our time with the offer still, well, on offer. We've ended discussions or withdrawn offers over far less shenanigans than this. So what gives? Possibly,  Brighton have accepted our bid and made it clear to all parties that Caciedo will either get sold at the price we've agreed with them, or he won't get sold at all. And as far as they're concerned, we're the only team that has offered what they want, and they're not budging. I wonder if they've given Chelsea a deadline of an extra day to either  put up or shut up, hence why we're biding our time.

If the above is even remotely true, than it hinges on Caceido being open to joining us but his camp is simply twerking at whomever pays them, the agents the most(if even the player terms aren't changing). Klopp must really want him considering even if we do sign him we'll be dealing with his camp that clearly doesn't care as much about the player as they do about their slice of the pie, integrity be damned.

I'll be honest, if we end up losing both Lavia and Caciedo to Chelsea, it won't be a good look for the transfer committee or FSG. Yes, there will always be other players, but valid questions will be raised about our approach and strategy for this window. Here's hoping we stick it through and overcome,  or else bounce back with some great alternate signings. At least we now know we've got at least a minimum of 110 mill left on our budget !

I don't see how this is a bad look for the Transfer Committee or FSG. It's fairly simple - we don't value Lavia at £50m, and we put in a record transfer bid for Lavia, verbally agreed terms, booked a medical and then were shafted by a greedy agent with dollar signs in his eyes.

Neither of those are the fault of the committee or FSG.
Logged
"This club has been my life. Id go out and sweep the street and be proud to do it for Liverpool FC if they asked me to." - Bob Paisley

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,142
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #48791 on: Today at 04:37:11 am »
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 04:20:51 am
If Caciedo picks the rent boys he needs to be reminded they're some of the most racist fans in the UK.

This is ironic? Right?
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline Stan.

  • drinks warm piss, and come back to him when Owen actually joins utd. Until then leeeeeave Micky aloooone!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,218
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #48792 on: Today at 04:44:21 am »
Quote from: Doc Red on Today at 04:06:28 am
It's all a little confusing.
Why would we make an offer that would be a transfer record, up there with the most expensive signing in history, if terms were not already discussed and if Klopp hadn't already had a chat with the player? 110 million is an almost ludicrous amount to spend on one single player, particular considering the way we've kept a lid on our budget over the latter few years.

My point earlier. If were to believe whats been said, within the space of 24 hours hes told us hell come here, let us bid and agree everything with Brighton and then told us he only ever wanted Chelsea.  Its possible of course, people can change their minds, but it just doesnt ring true to me.  Whether its coming from Chelsea, Brighton, the media or the players reps, theres definitely some skullduggery going on here.
Logged
Someday soon everyone will know the truth.  96 never forgotten.

Online deadsetred

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,034
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #48793 on: Today at 04:44:50 am »
Sounds like the structure of the deal might be how Chelsea avoid the FFP penalties right? Unfortunately Brighton really don't seem to need the money upfront, so can't see that being a deal breaker (and we'd know by now if it was). Sounds like they're just hashing out terms to be honest.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,434
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #48794 on: Today at 04:46:46 am »
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 04:20:51 am
If Caciedo picks the rent boys he needs to be reminded they're some of the most racist fans in the UK.

Imagine using the phrase rent boys when describing other fans as discriminatory :butt
Logged

Offline Stan.

  • drinks warm piss, and come back to him when Owen actually joins utd. Until then leeeeeave Micky aloooone!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,218
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #48795 on: Today at 04:48:05 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 04:23:36 am
We ignoring this? Delaney was one of the early 'he's going to Chelsea' callers, so this article is potentially a bit of a change in momentum again. It really makes sense that they can't afford the deal and the player exchange offer seems a bit desperate. Strong chance our offer is the best one at the end of all this.

Also quietly states the player just wants to join a bigger clubno mention of the only wants Chelsea stuff.  What will be, will be, but Im done with the click bait now, think Ill wait for any official announcements.
Logged
Someday soon everyone will know the truth.  96 never forgotten.

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,370
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #48796 on: Today at 04:55:43 am »
I think today (Saturday) is the day it all gets resolved. There are two key considerations, the player and the player's current club. Right now Brighton has an offer of 111m that is a fact. Chelsea have been going back and forth, to and fro but the fact is they haven't put in a fee that matches Liverpool's. What they want is for Liverpool to withdraw and to withdraw their offer which would leave Brighton no alternative than to negotiate (almost certainly a lower figure) with Chelsea.

Brighton imposed the auction specifically to avoid this dragging on. So I think they will impose another deadline that either this deal gets sorted or Caicedo spends another year at Brighton. Caicedo is on a long contract and another year isn't going to make a difference to his value. So Chelsea will either have to put up or shut up and Caicedo will have to decide whether he is prepared to spend another year at Brighton.

With regard to Lavia, I think he goes to whoever doesn't get Caicedo. Liverpool obviously still holds interest in the player seeing as they bid three times for him. Unless Chelsea somehow manages to raise 160 for Caicedo AND Lavia.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1215 1216 1217 1218 1219 [1220]   Go Up
« previous next »
 