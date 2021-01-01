We will see whats what very soon. It has been quite the saga, and for everyone who thought we were skint, the record bid for Caicedo showed otherwise. If he does go to Chelsea, off yer pop lad. If somehow, against the odds, he still comes to us, then clearly it was all a case of pushy agents and hangers on, as a young man was trying to find his way through shark infested waters 😂
If not Caicedo, hopefully Lavia is still available, and maybe Inacio too, as a release clause will be more palatable than negotiating with teams who know we have 110M burning a hole in our pockets. Then Andre Trindade for January.