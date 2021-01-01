« previous next »
Caicedo ain't coming here lads, we just have to move on.  Fantastic player but on this planet we call Earth he ain't worth £111m after ONE good season.


Bring me Kone and Andre.

Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:07:52 am
Caicedo ain't coming here lads, we just have to move on.  Fantastic player but on this planet we call Earth he ain't worth £111m after ONE good season.


Bring me Kone and Andre.



Kandre!!
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:07:52 am
Caicedo ain't coming here lads, we just have to move on.  Fantastic player but on this planet we call Earth he ain't worth £111m after ONE good season.


Bring me Kone and Andre.

Not Lavia?
Not sure we even go for Kone anymore since Gladbach have indicated it would take a significant fee to move him. Similarly Luis's buyout clause has also risen.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:07:52 am
Caicedo ain't coming here lads, we just have to move on.  Fantastic player but on this planet we call Earth he ain't worth £111m after ONE good season.


Bring me Kone and Andre.

I doubt it will be either. Maybe Andre more, but if we wanted Kone we would have got him months ago
We will see whats what very soon. It has been quite the saga, and for everyone who thought we were skint, the record bid for Caicedo showed otherwise. If he does go to Chelsea, off yer pop lad. If somehow, against the odds, he still comes to us, then clearly it was all a case of pushy agents and hangers on, as a young man was trying to find his way through shark infested waters 😂

If not Caicedo, hopefully Lavia is still available, and maybe Inacio too, as a release clause will be more palatable than negotiating with teams who know we have 110M burning a hole in our pockets. Then Andre Trindade for January.
Chelsea are trying to box Lavia while we hang on for Caicedo.

I hope Jorg playing 4d chess and not checkers.
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 02:29:19 am
Chelsea are trying to box Lavia while we hang on for Caicedo.

I hope Jorg playing 4d chess and not checkers.

I don't think we actually want Lavia - not at 50m+.

So if no Caicedo - then we are going elsewhere.
Just pay the 50m for Lavia. He wants to come. Caicedo is playing us for fools. The lad wants to play for Chelsea. Use the other 50m saved to buy a center half.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:57:58 am
This should be the official quote for evrey LFC supporter when Caicedo to Chelsea is confirmed.  ;D
Quote
If Caciedo is worth £111m and Rice is worth £105m, then you can only wonder what monetary value could have been placed upon Princess Diana or Captain Tom.
New swimming pool apparently!
Quote from: OOS on Today at 02:37:12 am
Just pay the 50m for Lavia. He wants to come. Caicedo is playing us for fools. The lad wants to play for Chelsea. Use the other 50m saved to buy a center half.

Lavia could surely be got for £50m, even accepting that this is a massive overspend (but so would £110m on Caicedo). If we can then spend big on a centre half (Ignacio?) the window might still be considered a success.
Quote from: PaddyPaned on Today at 02:41:41 am
Lavia could surely be got for £50m, even accepting that this is a massive overspend (but so would £110m on Caicedo). If we can then spend big on a centre half (Ignacio?) the window might still be considered a success.

I'm not even sure 50m does it for Lavia. Wasn't it reported that Southampton said negotiations start at 50m?

We don't want to spend 50 mil on Lavia.

Soton know we have the money.

If Caicedo doesn't come, then the Lavia saga is likely to run until the last days of the transfer window. Up to Soton to blink first, imho.
Gathering all the comments here, if this transfer goes south, we will have to pay high fees for the next potential No.6 whoever he may be.
Certainly think, irrespective of comments allegedly made by Caicedo, we have the possibility of keeping him barring an over the top bid by Boehly. (which her certainly may do)
I've see people say, as far options, the likes of Florentino Luis to be slow. Any opinions on Martin Zubimendi? Only a 60 million Euro release clause
Quote from: Machae on Today at 02:42:59 am
I'm not even sure 50m does it for Lavia. Wasn't it reported that Southampton said negotiations start at 50m?

That was the valuation - if we offered this I think it would be done. There will be doubters, but weve been considering him for weeks so lets have faith.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:18:34 am
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/moises-caicedo-liverpool-transfer-news-30684463.amp

They can do one. Invest the cash on another player .

Thanks. Whether it's the agent or the player driving the snub, it's not the kind of attitude you want to break the bank for. I'm not impressed.
Wouldn't Southampton want more now that they know we can spend 100m on Caicedo though? I do have a feeling what will happen is Caicedo goes Chelsea and we get Lavia, basically what should have happened weeks ago.

If some of the reports are true (hard to believe anything now so who knows) then I'm all for leaving our pursuit of Caicedo. Don't want this type of attitude here to be honest.
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 03:02:52 am
Wouldn't Southampton want more now that they know we can spend 100m on Caicedo though? I do have a feeling what will happen is Caicedo goes Chelsea and we get Lavia, basically what should have happened weeks ago.

If some of the reports are true (hard to believe anything now so who knows) then I'm all for leaving our pursuit of Caicedo. Don't want this type of attitude here to be honest.

Klopp cares about the player attitude more than anything so It seems for us fans some details are missing maybe the player is under pressure from someone who knows
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 03:02:52 am
Wouldn't Southampton want more now that they know we can spend 100m on Caicedo though? I do have a feeling what will happen is Caicedo goes Chelsea and we get Lavia, basically what should have happened weeks ago.

If some of the reports are true (hard to believe anything now so who knows) then I'm all for leaving our pursuit of Caicedo. Don't want this type of attitude here to be honest.

Not necessarily, city have a buy back option of 40 Mill or so next summer. So for Southampton they need to sell before then really. Why they have wanted 50 mill now and why we have bid 45. Pointless them selling for 40 if city would just pay that next summer anyway
I want to go to Arsenal.
Signs a new contract.
I want to go to Chelsea.
I could go to Liverpool, yeah.
Nah, I'd rather go to Chelsea.

The fuck is wrong with this lad.
Warning signs all over.
Even if his agent is a daft moneygrabber, and even if he's young, he seems mentally unfit.
Quote from: WillG.LFC on Today at 03:16:33 am
Not necessarily, city have a buy back option of 40 Mill or so next summer. So for Southampton they need to sell before then really. Why they have wanted 50 mill now and why we have bid 45. Pointless them selling for 40 if city would just pay that next summer anyway

I don't think it's entirely pointless: the player wants out, there's no guarantee City will trigger the clause, his value could fall if he has a so-so campaign or gets injured, they need to build the best squad for promotion, etc.
I think Chelsea are trying to get us to bid for Lavia to get a clean run on Caicedo. After the Adams deal broke down, it seems clear they are looking at their finances and know they cannot do that much money. The biggest win scenario for them is if we blink, walk away from Caicedo and overpay for Lavia and give them what they originally wanted in Adams and Caicedo. I think as long as the bid stays on the table, Chelsea will eventually buckle one way or another.
From our perspective, the bid sticking around should not prevent us from other business if we know Caicedo doesn't want to be here. This is simply a power play now and how this ends will determine whether Jorg Schmadtke is worth his contract or not. With Edwards, you basically knew he wouldn't end up with the short stick, I think Jorg needs to show the same.
