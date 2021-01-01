I think Chelsea are trying to get us to bid for Lavia to get a clean run on Caicedo. After the Adams deal broke down, it seems clear they are looking at their finances and know they cannot do that much money. The biggest win scenario for them is if we blink, walk away from Caicedo and overpay for Lavia and give them what they originally wanted in Adams and Caicedo. I think as long as the bid stays on the table, Chelsea will eventually buckle one way or another.

From our perspective, the bid sticking around should not prevent us from other business if we know Caicedo doesn't want to be here. This is simply a power play now and how this ends will determine whether Jorg Schmadtke is worth his contract or not. With Edwards, you basically knew he wouldn't end up with the short stick, I think Jorg needs to show the same.