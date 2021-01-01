« previous next »
If Jurgen felt disrespected he wouldn't still be in for him so wind it in ffs
People are a bit emotional about it. For me, it's about standards and I only want players that are enthusiastic about playing for us. There are many out there and we have the cash. It's not like Caicedo is the only player that can improve us.

It's like approaching a girl and her telling you that you're her backup.
So basically us and Brighton want the player to come to Liverpool but the player and his agent lured by Chelsea under the table payments.
Frank Butcher taken a fancy to Pat's earings

Alberto has been following our pursuit of Caicedo longer than anyone  ;D
https://twitter.com/AlVeissSport/status/1565449246400200704?s=20
75 pages behind,  what's the deal with this Jurgen snub, any reliable sauce/lynx? If true, I don't want him (Caicedo, that is).
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/moises-caicedo-liverpool-transfer-news-30684463.amp

Quote
No medical had been officially scheduled, but negotiations with the players agent were due to get underway on Friday morning, with Klopp due to speak in person to Caicedo.


But it became ominously clear to the Anfield club there were problems, with his representatives eventually, and belatedly, making clear Chelsea was still the preferred destinationleaving the manager red-faced after being forced to field questions on the signing in a scheduled weekly media conference.

They can do one. Invest the cash on another player .
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/moises-caicedo-liverpool-transfer-news-30684463.amp

They can do one. Invest the cash on another player .

I think it's that the player would want to come but that the agents/representative of the player are pushing for Chel$ea
You'd think Chelsea offering £80m and us £110m would be some sort of lightbulb moment that one club values him more then the other. It would also result in a bump in commission for his agents and an increase of about £6m in sell-on fees for Independiente del Valle back in Equador.
Can't wait for the double unveiling of Kalvin Phillips and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. What a day that'll be.
waiting for John Henry to tweet "fuck defense" and slapping 250 million on the table for Mbappe..............






................ just for him to tell us he is not interested
People are a bit emotional about it. For me, it's about standards and I only want players that are enthusiastic about playing for us. There are many out there and we have the cash. It's not like Caicedo is the only player that can improve us.

It's like approaching a girl and her telling you that you're her backup.
Yea Like Liverpool has not convinced players before. Also like seems like the agent is part of the issue more then the player.
Can't wait for the double unveiling of Kalvin Phillips and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. What a day that'll be.

Why are they the only two players left in the world?
People are a bit emotional about it. For me, it's about standards and I only want players that are enthusiastic about playing for us. There are many out there and we have the cash. It's not like Caicedo is the only player that can improve us.

It's like approaching a girl and her telling you that you're her backup.
I get it and in a ideal world I would like to back out of this deal because we're apparently not his first choice but I don't think all this is as black and white as we think it is otherwise we'd of fucked him off, no way is Jurgen still wanting him if there wasn't more to it, the player obviously is leaning towards Chelsea as they alone have been chasing him since January so he's probably had houses etc lined up, throw in his agents and their extra payments as well, but that doesn't mean he do wouldn't be happy to play for Klopp if Chelsea don't up their bid.
From the players perspective, he wanted to go to Chelsea for months and Chelsea have exceeded Brightons asking price. Yes he said he'd come to us if Chelsea didn't agree a price, but at the same time you'd be thinking well, they've met your price...it's not Caicedos job to earn Brighton some bonus cash.

When did this happen?
Only 1 sensible option for us, keep bid open and force those blue plastic bastards to bid more and pay as big a wage as possible.
Only 1 sensible option for us, keep bid open and force those blue plastic bastards to bid more and pay as big a wage as possible.

This. The only circumstances in which we should withdraw are if Chelsea bid more or Caiceido directly tells us to fuck off.
So Chelsea about to spend around 170 million for Caicedo and Lavia whic takes there gross spend to over 900 million and net spend over 600 million under Boehly. There is zero possibility they are FFP compliant. If they get away with this, FFP is basically finished, even as the pantomime it is right now.

Regardless, not too arsed about losing Lavia, a bit upset about Caicedo, but with those figures, I dont see what else we were supposed to do. It's already far over value. I want to see some reaction from the recruitment team now. Get stuff done. We are short on plain numbers right now, with 16 senior outfield players ONLY. We need to add and we need to do it fast and efficient now.
Only 1 sensible option for us, keep bid open and force those blue plastic bastards to bid more and pay as big a wage as possible.


Exactly, to not would be folding your hand after you've gone all in. If they got enough chips, fair enough.
So Chelsea about to spend around 170 million for Caicedo and Lavia whic takes there gross spend to over 900 million and net spend over 600 million under Boehly. There is zero possibility they are FFP compliant. If they get away with this, FFP is basically finished, even as the pantomime it is right now.

Regardless, not too arsed about losing Lavia, a bit upset about Caicedo, but with those figures, I dont see what else we were supposed to do. It's already far over value. I want to see some reaction from the recruitment team now. Get stuff done. We are short on plain numbers right now, with 16 senior outfield players ONLY. We need to add and we need to do it fast and efficient now.
If they sign Caicedo then they will withdraw from buying Lavia as that's almost certainly a ploy to get us to drop our Caicedo bid.
£900m in 18 months is shocking, even with cheating I doubt you could do this in Football Manager, I haven't played it in years mind you, maybe it's now developed with cheats built in for fans of the real life cheats to make it more realistic for them.
You'd think Chelsea offering £80m and us £110m would be some sort of lightbulb moment that one club values him more then the other. It would also result in a bump in commission for his agents and an increase of about £6m in sell-on fees for Independiente del Valle back in Equador.

100% agent getting a massive wedge from Chelsea under the table post our bid.
Re..Lavia..
Sacha Tavolieri@sachatavolieri
💰 Agreement between #CFC & #SaintsFC now close to 52M£ + 3M£ add-ons. Not a done deal yet as it left some extra information to be exchanged  tomorrow even if Soton accepted the fee as revealed this evening.
🇧🇪✍🏼 Blues wants to extend the number of contract years from 5 to 7 years contract + one year option as for Lesley Ugochukwu.
🔵🏥 Been told #ChelseaFC wants to anticipate a possibly last minute hijack from #LiverpoolFC by asking the team responsible to be prepared for medical tests.
🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Joe Shields absolutely impressive for #CFC on this transfer while #LFC was scary to meet #SouthamptonFC financial requests.
🔜⏳ More to follow. #mercato #DiablesRouges
Are we there yet....
Whats strange to me, is that no team ever came back to get Thuram or Kone? I understand, that both are CMs and not DMs, but there are a few topteams that still need CMs and those two just completely disappeared off everybodys radar after the U21 world cup.

I will give credit to Boehly. He knows how to play the media like the clowns that they are.

For someone so obviously skint and has no game, he keeps having his buddies in the media tweet out shit that he is going to match our bid, dream about introducing Caicedo, get Lavia and Caicedo, etc. And those chancers online and on Sky, lap it up every time.
Re..Lavia..


Of course they want a 7 year deal
Re..Lavia..
Sacha Tavolieri@sachatavolieri
💰 Agreement between #CFC & #SaintsFC now close to 52M£ + 3M£ add-ons. Not a done deal yet as it left some extra information to be exchanged  tomorrow even if Soton accepted the fee as revealed this evening.
🇧🇪✍🏼 Blues wants to extend the number of contract years from 5 to 7 years contract + one year option as for Lesley Ugochukwu.
🔵🏥 Been told #ChelseaFC wants to anticipate a possibly last minute hijack from #LiverpoolFC by asking the team responsible to be prepared for medical tests.
🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Joe Shields absolutely impressive for #CFC on this transfer while #LFC was scary to meet #SouthamptonFC financial requests.
🔜⏳ More to follow. #mercato #DiablesRouges

What the fuck is this idiot babbling about? We are too "scary" to meet this bullshit valuation?

Shields has been impressive?? HERE TAKE ALL THE MONEY.
Very impressive.  ::)

GET TO FUCK Sacha
Not a done deal, what a surprise. ::)
What the fuck is this idiot babbling about? We are too "scary" to meet this bullshit valuation?

Shields has been impressive?? HERE TAKE ALL THE MONEY. 

English is clearly his second language. Also given the fact Shields worked with Wilcox at Man City and left Southampton under very shitty circumstances, he's not been impressive. He's just done exactly what his former clubs would have wanted. Bumper deal for Southampton and sell-on for Man City
Caicedo's apparently been telling Chelsea players he knows since midday that he will see them soon.
Whats strange to me, is that no team ever came back to get Thuram or Kone? I understand, that both are CMs and not DMs, but there are a few topteams that still need CMs and those two just completely disappeared off everybodys radar after the U21 world cup.

Yeah, I won't mind the club going back for either of them given the clusterfuck in the market now.
Whats strange to me, is that no team ever came back to get Thuram or Kone? I understand, that both are CMs and not DMs, but there are a few topteams that still need CMs and those two just completely disappeared off everybodys radar after the U21 world cup.

We don;t need Thuram now but I would go back in for Manu Kone like at 9 am.
