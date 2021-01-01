So Chelsea about to spend around 170 million for Caicedo and Lavia whic takes there gross spend to over 900 million and net spend over 600 million under Boehly. There is zero possibility they are FFP compliant. If they get away with this, FFP is basically finished, even as the pantomime it is right now.



Regardless, not too arsed about losing Lavia, a bit upset about Caicedo, but with those figures, I dont see what else we were supposed to do. It's already far over value. I want to see some reaction from the recruitment team now. Get stuff done. We are short on plain numbers right now, with 16 senior outfield players ONLY. We need to add and we need to do it fast and efficient now.