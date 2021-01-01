German talking to an Ecuadorian ? LOL

Seriously, the lack of denial from the player on the plastics rumour does not bode well for us.



Why should Caicedo make a statement on a rumour?The important thing is what he tells the three clubs involved and I doubt that he has any notion of briefing journalists when things are clearly not finalised.The main thing to remember is that whether Caicedo agreed personal terms or not with Chelsea, they haven't yet met Brighton's valuation. We met the valuation and now some journalists have reported that Caicedo only wants to go to Chelsea. Now this may or may not be true but neither Caicedo nor LFC have made any statement.It is possible that Caicedo prefers Chelsea's terms and is waiting to see if they match our offer but if not then he and Brighton have a decision to make. Brighton could say that they are losing £XM and could then decide not to sell as they don't have to. What is Chelsea had bid £50M and given the player incredible terms that nobody else could match.........does anyone think that Brighton would accept the offer?We have the highest bid and unless Chelsea come in and place a new similar offer that Brighton accept then the risk for the player is that Brighton just outright reject the Chelsea offer. What if Chelsea don't increase their offer? Does Caicedo "down tools" and if he does then we certainly don't want that type of player at the club.