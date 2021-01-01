« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 1455135 times)

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,762
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #48600 on: Today at 12:05:08 am »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 12:00:18 am
The only thing stopping Brighton also accepting a Chelsea bid is Brighton's own self-imposed (and meaningless) deadline. Oh, and Chelsea actually making an offer. They can't force the player (or his agent) to accept Liverpool.
I see parallels between Brighton not willing to accept Chelsea's offer with Charlize Theron not willing to accept mine... Maybe an offer has to exist?
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,840
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #48601 on: Today at 12:05:18 am »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 12:03:49 am
Thought they'd had a bid of 50 accepted? But whatever, if it's 55 just pay that, better than just waiting around for Chelsea when we know Caicedo's unlikely to end up signing for us.

100% match the. Chelsea bid and then see what happens. Have two bids accepted for players. Then lets see.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,005
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #48602 on: Today at 12:05:54 am »
Tap-in now saying Chelsea will bid the same amount we did on Saturday morning for Caicedo.  ;D
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,127
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #48603 on: Today at 12:06:08 am »
Basically his agent has caused this shitshow. He accepted our terms and encouraged us to bid, to get Chelsea to make an offer that was acceptable to Brighton. Only to find out that Chelsea didn't have the finances to outbid us. Brighton accepted our bid, leaving his client going somewhere for less money (for them both) than he planned.

That sound about right?
Logged

Online zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,919
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #48604 on: Today at 12:06:22 am »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 12:03:49 am
Thought they'd had a bid of 50 accepted? But whatever, if it's 55 just pay that, better than just waiting around for Chelsea when we know Caicedo's unlikely to end up signing for us.
Would like to see Chelsea actually put a bid in before throwing in the towel
Logged

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,173
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #48605 on: Today at 12:06:52 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Yesterday at 11:47:19 pm
German talking to an Ecuadorian ?   LOL 
Seriously, the lack of denial from the player on the plastics rumour does not bode well for us.

Why should Caicedo make a statement on a rumour?
The important thing is what he tells the three clubs involved and I doubt that he has any notion of briefing journalists when things are clearly not finalised.

The main thing to remember is that whether Caicedo agreed personal terms or not with Chelsea, they haven't yet met Brighton's valuation. We met the valuation and now some journalists have reported that Caicedo only wants to go to Chelsea. Now this may or may not be true but neither Caicedo nor LFC have made any statement.

It is possible that Caicedo prefers Chelsea's terms and is waiting to see if they match our offer but if not then he and Brighton have a decision to make. Brighton could say that they are losing £XM and could then decide not to sell as they don't have to. What is Chelsea had bid £50M and given the player incredible terms that nobody else could match.........does anyone think that Brighton would accept the offer?

We have the highest bid and unless Chelsea come in and place a new similar offer that Brighton accept then the risk for the player is that Brighton just outright reject the Chelsea offer. What if Chelsea don't increase their offer? Does Caicedo "down tools" and if he does then we certainly don't want that type of player at the club.
Logged
#JFT97

Online Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,619
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #48606 on: Today at 12:07:12 am »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 12:05:18 am
100% match the. Chelsea bid and then see what happens. Have two bids accepted for players. Then lets see.

Yep, no need to withdraw the Caicedo bid, we can still make Chelsea sweat but at least make sure we end up with someone.
Logged

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,042
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #48607 on: Today at 12:07:33 am »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 10:38:11 pm
Serious lessons to be learnt here. The real mistakes were made the last couple seasons. We got too comfortable at the top table.

Why did Julian Ward leave?

Why did we not have a perm sporting director appointed appointed by the time Ward left?

Why did we miss out on Tchouameini?

Why did we miss out on Bellingham?

Why did Fabinhos fork drop off so severely considering hes only 29?

Why did we not have more options lined up for the DM position going into this window?

Why did we allow the likes of Chamberlain and Keita to leave for free?

Why did we lose Milner?

In isolation I have sympathy for each situation  but taken as a collective of questions, there seems to be a pattern of sub-optimal decision making. Not going to slam the club as it must have been challenging post covid, we are competing against nation states, etc. A lot of curveballs. And probably a lot of revisionism from supporters that conveniently forget the good decisions that led us to so much success over recent years.

I just hope we are looking at this situation coldly, looking to learn the lessons and focused on correct decision making for the long term. Knee jerk transfers to paper over systemic cracks in how the club is run is never a good thing.

We've got witnesses. You're going to the chair, you big palooka, book him Danno, murder one




Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,958
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #48608 on: Today at 12:07:42 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:05:54 am
Tap-in now saying Chelsea will bid the same amount we did on Saturday morning for Caicedo.  ;D

Does feel like it's edging towards that happening.
Logged

Online redmark

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,140
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #48609 on: Today at 12:08:02 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 12:03:47 am
Even a deadline is lawful. And if Brighton and player has agreed with Liverpool, this is legally binding. Subject to of course, the normal provisions such as a passed health check, etc
Player hadn't agreed terms with Liverpool. His agent gave the nod they were happy to discuss terms.
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,762
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #48610 on: Today at 12:09:12 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 12:07:42 am
Does feel like it's edging towards that happening.
Edging toward Saturday morning coming?  ;D
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,274
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #48611 on: Today at 12:09:20 am »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 12:02:51 am
According to twitter, a £55m bid agreed. Then it was a £50m bid close to agreement. Nobody knows/its all bullshit.
Think the 55m was from Matt Law at the telegraph, or one of the other chelsea mouthpieces. Read like a bullshit effort to draw a higher panicked bid (bit of projecting based on Chelsea's reactive methods, I guess)
Logged

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,176
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #48612 on: Today at 12:09:50 am »
Humiliating for the club, really. I just don't get it. 24 hours ago we were being told he only wanted to sign for Chelsea. What made us think it was worthwhile making the bid? The whole thing of offering a million more than they could supposedly afford with ffp smacks of the Suarez 40 million plus 1 shenanigans.

This was the one position we needed sorting, and everyone knew we needed sorting, for the last 12 months. We've entered a dick size competition on the day the season starts that we were always bound to lose. Now we go crawling back to Southampton pretending we haven't got 50 million. And we try have to try to convince him we really want him, after fucking about for a month and then offering double for someone else. What on earth are we doing?
Logged

Online Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,433
  • ....mmm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #48613 on: Today at 12:11:16 am »
Tap in 5 minutes ago:
Liverpool have been trying all day to change Caicedos mind but Chelsea now have the opportunity to close the deal. (@FabrizioRomano)

Tap in 3 hours ago:
Understand Chelsea are now in contact with Brighton to discuss their new bid for Moisés Caicedo. Talks on. 🚨🔵

Liverpool, prepared to walk away from the deal.  (@FabrizioRomano)

:lmao
Logged
:D

Online jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,854
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #48614 on: Today at 12:11:38 am »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 12:08:02 am
Player hadn't agreed terms with Liverpool. His agent gave the nod they were happy to discuss terms.
Thought he did agree terms. That's why the medical came up.
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,127
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #48615 on: Today at 12:11:42 am »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 12:09:50 am
Humiliating for the club, really. I just don't get it. 24 hours ago we were being told he only wanted to sign for Chelsea. What made us think it was worthwhile making the bid? The whole thing of offering a million more than they could supposedly afford with ffp smacks of the Suarez 40 million plus 1 shenanigans.

This was the one position we needed sorting, and everyone knew we needed sorting, for the last 12 months. We've entered a dick size competition on the day the season starts that we were always bound to lose. Now we go crawling back to Southampton pretending we haven't got 50 million. And we try have to try to convince him we really want him, after fucking about for a month and then offering double for someone else. What on earth are we doing?
The club dealt with Caicedo's people in good faith. Nothing humiliating about it at all.
Logged

Online Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,433
  • ....mmm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #48616 on: Today at 12:12:08 am »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 12:09:50 am
Humiliating for the club, really. I just don't get it. 24 hours ago we were being told he only wanted to sign for Chelsea. What made us think it was worthwhile making the bid? The whole thing of offering a million more than they could supposedly afford with ffp smacks of the Suarez 40 million plus 1 shenanigans.

This was the one position we needed sorting, and everyone knew we needed sorting, for the last 12 months. We've entered a dick size competition on the day the season starts that we were always bound to lose. Now we go crawling back to Southampton pretending we haven't got 50 million. And we try have to try to convince him we really want him, after fucking about for a month and then offering double for someone else. What on earth are we doing?

Didn't know we have actual ITKs on RAWK.
Logged
:D

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,139
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #48617 on: Today at 12:13:30 am »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 12:09:50 am
Humiliating for the club, really. I just don't get it. 24 hours ago we were being told he only wanted to sign for Chelsea. What made us think it was worthwhile making the bid? The whole thing of offering a million more than they could supposedly afford with ffp smacks of the Suarez 40 million plus 1 shenanigans.

This was the one position we needed sorting, and everyone knew we needed sorting, for the last 12 months. We've entered a dick size competition on the day the season starts that we were always bound to lose. Now we go crawling back to Southampton pretending we haven't got 50 million. And we try have to try to convince him we really want him, after fucking about for a month and then offering double for someone else. What on earth are we doing?

That's one way of looking at things, I guess.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,274
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #48618 on: Today at 12:13:46 am »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 12:09:50 am
Humiliating for the club, really. I just don't get it. 24 hours ago we were being told he only wanted to sign for Chelsea. What made us think it was worthwhile making the bid? The whole thing of offering a million more than they could supposedly afford with ffp smacks of the Suarez 40 million plus 1 shenanigans.

This was the one position we needed sorting, and everyone knew we needed sorting, for the last 12 months. We've entered a dick size competition on the day the season starts that we were always bound to lose. Now we go crawling back to Southampton pretending we haven't got 50 million. And we try have to try to convince him we really want him, after fucking about for a month and then offering double for someone else. What on earth are we doing?
That 1millio extra thing is just twitter BS, it's not real

Plus, at the very least we've prevented him being able to play against us Sunday!
Logged

Online Titi Camara

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,906
  • Number 21 of the Crazy 88
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #48619 on: Today at 12:13:53 am »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 12:09:50 am
The whole thing of offering a million more than they could supposedly afford with ffp smacks of the Suarez 40 million plus 1 shenanigans.
Logged

Online redmark

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,140
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #48620 on: Today at 12:13:57 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 12:11:38 am
Thought he did agree terms. That's why the medical came up.
No, never agreed terms. All initial reports used language like "terms should be a formality, medical scheduled today".
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,769
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #48621 on: Today at 12:13:58 am »
Lets see what Big Man Pearce says, round two about to happen!
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Scouser-Tommy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,807
  • Allez, Allez, Allez...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #48622 on: Today at 12:15:07 am »
Romano seems to have blown his covr with this transfer.
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,139
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #48623 on: Today at 12:15:38 am »
Quote from: Scouser-Tommy on Today at 12:15:07 am
Romano seems to have blown his covr with this transfer.

Yep!

F*cking shill!!

 >:(
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,762
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #48624 on: Today at 12:16:50 am »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 12:09:50 am
Humiliating for the club, really. I just don't get it. 24 hours ago we were being told he only wanted to sign for Chelsea. What made us think it was worthwhile making the bid? The whole thing of offering a million more than they could supposedly afford with ffp smacks of the Suarez 40 million plus 1 shenanigans.

This was the one position we needed sorting, and everyone knew we needed sorting, for the last 12 months. We've entered a dick size competition on the day the season starts that we were always bound to lose. Now we go crawling back to Southampton pretending we haven't got 50 million. And we try have to try to convince him we really want him, after fucking about for a month and then offering double for someone else. What on earth are we doing?
None of the "facts" you rely on for this opinion have been established as such, it's all hearsay. I don't think this is going to end well, but I don't yet see anything embarrassing for the club. We wanted a player whose qualities we desperately need, bid more than his rumored asking price and won the bid. That's where things stand, nothing embarrassing there. Chelsea bet on the asking price, counting on us being tight asses, and lost; that's embarrassing if anything. They are yet to put in an improved bid, which they could do if Brighton are willing to wait longer for a larger windfall.

The only embarrassing bit in my view is if we end up without Caicedo, and paying for Lavia 55-60 million, when we could have had him for 50m in the beginning of June.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,250
  • 11,053ft up
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #48625 on: Today at 12:17:55 am »
It's been 24 hours and nobody has said Brighton has accepted a fee from Chelsea. Instead it's that Chelsea will submit a fee that will satisfy Brighton without knowing if that's true or not. Just sit back and see what happens. None of this will affect any clubs results for this month would be my guess. Maybe we get Moises, maybe we don't. Whatever. We're not bidding £110m to then do nothing so something will happen regardless.
Logged

Online Skagger

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 234
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #48626 on: Today at 12:18:05 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 12:12:08 am
Didn't know we have actual ITKs on RAWK.

Capon is here?? More plugged in than Mendes' secretary, show some respect  :wanker
Logged
Quote from: Skagger on August 23, 2012, 08:40:22 pm
Henderson has been very good in patches and if he had the confidence of Shelvey he would be some player.
Shame how it ended, hell of a ride though.

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,176
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #48627 on: Today at 12:18:22 am »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 12:11:42 am
The club dealt with Caicedo's people in good faith. Nothing humiliating about it at all.
nothing humiliating about going from arguing the toss over 5 million with Southampton for a month, to throwing a British transfer record sum at a player only for him to turn us down for Chelsea? When we already knew he didn't want to sign for us? It's embarrassing.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,005
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #48628 on: Today at 12:19:10 am »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 12:18:22 am
nothing humiliating about going from arguing the toss over 5 million with Southampton for a month, to throwing a British transfer record sum at a player only for him to turn us down for Chelsea? When we already knew he didn't want to sign for us? It's embarrassing.

Nope, we don't bid for players unless they give their word thy want to join.  You should get clued up on how we do things since FSG took over.
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,127
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #48629 on: Today at 12:19:55 am »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 12:18:22 am
nothing humiliating about going from arguing the toss over 5 million with Southampton for a month, to throwing a British transfer record sum at a player only for him to turn us down for Chelsea? When we already knew he didn't want to sign for us? It's embarrassing.
I hope you can somehow recover from the humiliation. All the best.
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,139
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #48630 on: Today at 12:20:06 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 12:16:50 am
The only embarrassing bit in my view is if we end up without Caicedo, and paying for Lavia 55-60 million, when we could have had him for 50m in the beginning of June.

I'm not sure LFC see Lavia as the alternative - not at that price anyway.

I'm guessing (and let's be honest, EVERYONE is just guessing) they are looking elsewhere.

Just my thoughts anyway. :)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,854
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #48631 on: Today at 12:20:29 am »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 12:18:22 am
nothing humiliating about going from arguing the toss over 5 million with Southampton for a month, to throwing a British transfer record sum at a player only for him to turn us down for Chelsea? When we already knew he didn't want to sign for us? It's embarrassing.
Club must have checked with player whether he be interested to sign for us first before launching a bid. Bidding 101
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,139
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #48632 on: Today at 12:20:30 am »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 12:19:55 am
I hope you can somehow recover from the humiliation. All the best.

 ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,274
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #48633 on: Today at 12:20:37 am »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 12:18:22 am
nothing humiliating about going from arguing the toss over 5 million with Southampton for a month, to throwing a British transfer record sum at a player only for him to turn us down for Chelsea? When we already knew he didn't want to sign for us? It's embarrassing.
playing along for a minute, if everyone already knew that he didn't want to sign for us - then what would be embarrassing about it remaining clear he doesn't want to sign for us (while costing Chelsea £20+mil more, for our involvement)
Logged
