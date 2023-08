I still don't believe they have the money for Caicedo. They've had all day to match our bid and haven't.



They aint. Thats why they want us oot and wanna be the only club brighton have to deal with, i reckon so that way the price comes back down. Doubt they even had the 100. Some prick did this with my last house. Agreed a price then started fucking us aboot. Told him to fuck off. Tried to come back a bit later. Told him to fuck off