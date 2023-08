Fully expect Chelsea to get both. Money's no object to the investors who own Chelsea and they clearly think the FFP rules are toothless.



Nothing we can do. Can't compete with such reckless spending and shouldn't even try. We need to be smarter. Like the Mac deal.



If there's not a single DM or CB out there who we really want then don't waste the money and see what the lads we have can do until January.