Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,900
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #46720 on: Today at 06:05:41 pm »
Chelsea will be banking on FFP just being a fine. If they want clubs to keep to the rules point deductions are needed.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,924
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #46721 on: Today at 06:05:55 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 06:00:36 pm
Am I the only one digging the shit out of this ? We're calmly sat here with our bid, Brighton are sat there comfortable with said bid, Chelsea are scratching around like a crack whore with a stolen DVD player in the age of Blu-ray.

Erm, not really. We're sat here, the day before the season starts, still well short in midfield and defense. It's not just Chelsea who are scratching around at this point, although it's always a pleasure to - at the very least - seriously inconvenience them.

They (Chelsea) really do treat players like dirt, don't they, though? I don't understand why anyone would go there, given the option of coming to a club that treats its staff well.
Online terry_macss_perm

  • looking to be flogged
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 782
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #46722 on: Today at 06:06:02 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 05:58:53 pm
I think it is more likely that we had agreed terms with the player already, but him or his agent have been offered better terms by Chelsea, so he's stalling with us to see if we will drop out, enabling Chelsea to get him at the lower price or if they will up their offer.

Or if we will up players contract/agent fees.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,316
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #46723 on: Today at 06:06:04 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:03:35 pm
It's hard to see us doing a deal without fucking it up (or having to massively overpay, therefore a Lavia saga revisited).

Made a total pigs ear of the window. The way we've operated the last month, it might be best if we don't do any more business and concentrate on a sporting director in time for Jan.

Why is it hard to see us doing a deal without fucking it up?

Is it because you want to be the big angry and so decided to make a fact from nothing?
Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,591
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #46724 on: Today at 06:06:24 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 05:58:34 pm
Has there ever been a bigger circus than this? I remember Willian was quite stupid back in the day and Teixeira. Reminds me of that a bit

Konopylanka with Ayre was a farce. You get these mad sagas and circuses when you haven't got a proper sporting director and a stable football club. Chelsea themselves are obviously far from stable.
Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,704
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #46725 on: Today at 06:06:25 pm »
From what Klopp has said today, if the Henderson/Fabinho thing had happened earlier, they wouldve been able to push more into getting Bellingham.
Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,383
  • Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #46726 on: Today at 06:06:36 pm »
Quote from: kj999 on Today at 06:01:29 pm
this farce will be the making of Stefan Bajcetic


....I hope

The second half of last season had a few positives and he was obviously one of him. I didn't really care too much about where we finished last season by the time 2023 had rolled around but when he missed the last couple of months it was just like another kick in the balls because he'd been really fun to watch. If he can put this injury behind him then happy days, lack of pre-season has been a pain but if he's not starting league games then he can always come off the bench plus I imagine he'll start in the Europa League/League Cup. I'm sure a couple of months down the line he'll look as exciting as he did last season though.
Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,688
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #46727 on: Today at 06:06:54 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 05:54:47 pm
Jesus this has grown by about 10 pages in two houts. What's the update? Has he followed the Chelsea kitman on tiktok? Anything of note?

No bid from the twats who are now offering players instead to Brighton.
Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,166
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #46728 on: Today at 06:07:07 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 05:58:53 pm
I think it is more likely that we had agreed terms with the player already, but him or his agent have been offered better terms by Chelsea, so he's stalling with us to see if we will drop out, enabling Chelsea to get him at the lower price or if they will up their offer.

Possibly. maybe Chelsea offered him or the agent better terms but is the player or agent going to hand Brighton the £30M difference? Maybe Chelsea will match our offer but until then we just don't know. Everything is a maybe until something official is announced. Either we will withdraw, Chelsea will match our bid or Brighton will accept a lower bid (why should they though).
« Last Edit: Today at 06:08:54 pm by stockdam »
Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,029
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #46729 on: Today at 06:07:16 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 06:03:45 pm
That's good because we are not. He'll be quite happy to move to us, he's just (apparently) keeping to his word that Chelsea would get the first refusal.

Like if two hot girls wanna take you home. You might have a slight preference but you're not going to be 'forced' to go home with the other one if the first one doesn't pan out.
You should really just take the first offer incase you end up missing out on both!
Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,237
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #46730 on: Today at 06:07:34 pm »
Some catastrophising posts starting to kick off now, all a bit premature.

Lots still to unfold. If the last 48 hours shows anything, it's that the reported situation can change fast

Personally I wouldn't want to jump to conclusions about how the next two days pan out, let alone about the entire window
Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,418
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #46731 on: Today at 06:07:40 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:06:24 pm
Konopylanka with Ayre was a farce.

Oh fucking hell forgot about him.

Mad how Willian was the only one to have a top career though
Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,930
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #46732 on: Today at 06:07:47 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:57:45 pm
This is something we've always abided by under Klopp, which made yesterday's events a bit dubious in itself. But with today's events surely we have to go by our own mantra. Salvage a bit of self-respect and withdraw the bid, tell him to do one and then focus on signing players who, shock horror, actually want to come here.

If the Lavia deal goes south then we'll probably get the "wait till January" speech, as we'll be mugged off on targets now, so we'll try and humiliate ourselves until he actually signs for Chelsea.

Nah, keep the bid in place for now so Chelsea are forced to match it and in the meantime get other deals done quick sharpish before other clubs try to get their chunk of the 111m.
Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,688
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #46733 on: Today at 06:08:11 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 06:06:25 pm
From what Klopp has said today, if the Henderson/Fabinho thing had happened earlier, they wouldve been able to push more into getting Bellingham.

I dont really buy it, Bellingham wanted to go to Real Madrid anyway.
Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,930
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #46734 on: Today at 06:08:54 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 06:00:24 pm
Care to explain that logic?

KH has never met a silver lining where they couldn't find the cloud.  ;D
Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,909
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #46735 on: Today at 06:09:00 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 06:06:25 pm
From what Klopp has said today, if the Henderson/Fabinho thing had happened earlier, they wouldve been able to push more into getting Bellingham.

He was never going to join us when we aint in the Champions League, nor were we going to pay him anything close to what hes getting at Madrid.
Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,591
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #46736 on: Today at 06:09:06 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 06:06:25 pm
From what Klopp has said today, if the Henderson/Fabinho thing had happened earlier, they wouldve been able to push more into getting Bellingham.

We wouldn't have been able to go near the wages Madrid offered him. He chose to go there ultimately.

Chelsea were always going to offer more for Caicedo.
Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,516
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #46737 on: Today at 06:09:16 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 06:07:40 pm
Oh fucking hell forgot about him.

Mad how Willian was the only one to have a top career though

Dani Alves before he joined Barca was another one we were after
Online blert596

  • or is it Simon Peg, Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,998
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #46738 on: Today at 06:09:36 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 05:58:34 pm
Has there ever been a bigger circus than this? I remember Willian was quite stupid back in the day and Teixeira. Reminds me of that a bit

I don't get why everyone thinks this is a circus? All we know is that we like the player, have put in a bid thats been accepted, have talked to the player, and are waiting on the outcome of that.

Dont really see why anyones getting all fucked up about it to be honest.

If we get him we get him. If we dont we dont. But we deffo wouldnt have a chance of getting him if we hadnt put a bid in.

Even if we dont get him, forcing Chelsea to go another 30 to 40 million is funny as fuck. Especially if JH comes out and says we only bid because Chelsea pissed us off with Lavia.
Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,095
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #46739 on: Today at 06:10:01 pm »
We need our friend Jorge Mendez to call Caicedo and offer his services, tell Sierra to fuck right off.
Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,688
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #46740 on: Today at 06:10:06 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 06:07:34 pm
Some catastrophising posts starting to kick off now, all a bit premature.

Lots still to unfold. If the last 48 hours shows anything, it's that the reported situation can change fast

Personally I wouldn't want to jump to conclusions about how the next two days pan out, let alone about the entire window

I thought that was what this thread was all about jumping to conclusions and going down dead ends. 😀
Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,591
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #46741 on: Today at 06:10:38 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 06:07:47 pm
Nah, keep the bid in place for now so Chelsea are forced to match it and in the meantime get other deals done quick sharpish before other clubs try to get their chunk of the 111m.

I just hope that's what we are doing and not sat there hoping in vain.
Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,317
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #46742 on: Today at 06:10:47 pm »
Regardless how this plays out, think the club have done quite well to be honest. Secured Dom and Mac Allister early, waited for the right moment to go for Caicedo, and sold the deadwood. Long way to go, but have to give them credit so far.
Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,886
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #46743 on: Today at 06:11:30 pm »
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Today at 06:03:40 pm
Why do people still go on about "we only want players who really want to play for us".

It helps the club when we are trying to buy players if they only want to play for us.

But a player who is 51% in favour of another club and 49% in favour of moving to Liverpool, isnt being forced to move to us. Weve had players in the past join the club and have great success when we havent been their 1st choice.

Luis Suarez provided us with the best individual season since John Barnes (87-88) after submitting a transfer request  because he wanted to go to Arsenal.

If we sign Caicedo, itll be because he wants to join. Itll all be forgotten about before his 1st game of the season too.
Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,690
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #46744 on: Today at 06:11:35 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 05:57:25 pm
Lavia might have his sights higher than Brighton
Why? He could play all the games for them, get a payraise in the mean time, and go for a bigger fee / wages next season.
Online DTRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 333
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #46745 on: Today at 06:11:39 pm »
Has Nabil Fekir passes his medical yet?
Online Reflexivity

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 109
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #46746 on: Today at 06:12:08 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 06:07:47 pm
Nah, keep the bid in place for now so Chelsea are forced to match it and in the meantime get other deals done quick sharpish before other clubs try to get their chunk of the 111m.
Yup that's the arlarse way.
Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,096
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #46747 on: Today at 06:12:25 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:57:45 pm
This is something we've always abided by under Klopp, which made yesterday's events a bit dubious in itself. But with today's events surely we have to go by our own mantra. Salvage a bit of self-respect and withdraw the bid, tell him to do one and then focus on signing players who, shock horror, actually want to come here.
the Lavia



 This actually makes me think all this "he only wants Chelsea" stuff is bollocks. Klopp won't want a player who isn't 100% committed.
Online lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,751
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #46748 on: Today at 06:12:45 pm »
On a positive note, this is going to cost Chelsea a shit load more money on price, wages and management fees.

Going forward Chelsea will be a competitor so the more money they waste the better, Poch will be under big pressure now.
Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,029
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #46749 on: Today at 06:12:55 pm »
Liverpool FC Reloaded seems to be buffering at the moment
Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,817
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #46750 on: Today at 06:12:57 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 06:12:25 pm

 This actually makes me think all this "he only wants Chelsea" stuff is bollocks. Klopp won't want a player who isn't 100% committed.

He spoke with Klopp before the press conference apparently.
Online Titi Camara

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,878
  • Number 21 of the Crazy 88
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #46751 on: Today at 06:13:22 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 05:51:38 pm
Trying to find a positive here.
I'm fond of 21
Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,317
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #46752 on: Today at 06:13:31 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 06:12:25 pm

 This actually makes me think all this "he only wants Chelsea" stuff is bollocks. Klopp won't want a player who isn't 100% committed.
It's clearly his agents posturing for more money. The Ecuadorian sources confirmed he would be willing to play for us.
Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,591
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #46753 on: Today at 06:13:46 pm »
Quote from: blert596 on Today at 06:09:36 pm
I don't get why everyone thinks this is a circus? All we know is that we like the player, have put in a bid thats been accepted, have talked to the player, and are waiting on the outcome of that.

Dont really see why anyones getting all fucked up about it to be honest.

If we get him we get him. If we dont we dont. But we deffo wouldnt have a chance of getting him if we hadnt put a bid in.

Even if we dont get him, forcing Chelsea to go another 30 to 40 million is funny as fuck. Especially if JH comes out and says we only bid because Chelsea pissed us off with Lavia.

If we go back and get Lavia done then i'm not that arsed, but if that's fucked as well then we start the season no further along to a DM then when Fabinho was on his way a month ago which is a fucking joke.

I hope we're at least working on something else now.
Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,494
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #46754 on: Today at 06:13:51 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:10:38 pm
I just hope that's what we are doing and not sat there hoping in vain.

Jorg is only waking up from his coke-fuelled binge after last night's accepted bid. The best we can hope for is Monday after a few espressos.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,316
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #46755 on: Today at 06:13:54 pm »
Oh for Christ sake we are now back to us being an embarrassing mess of a club and everything is awful Transfer thread.

I miss the fun transfer thread
Online MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,717
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #46756 on: Today at 06:13:58 pm »
I'm really not sure how I feel about this now, it's been such a roller coaster!  ;D

I'm just in two minds as to whether we should be spending over £100m on someone who doesn't seem particularly arsed whether they play for us or not. Seems like he doesn't care where he plays, just whoever offers him the most money.

At least we know if he does end up with us, the odds are that Jurgen will turn him into an absolute beast.
Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,350
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #46757 on: Today at 06:14:41 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:12:55 pm
Liverpool FC Reloaded seems to be buffering at the moment

Dial up. 
Online le_boss

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 151
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #46758 on: Today at 06:14:45 pm »
Imagine someone bidding £111m for you after youve indicated you were happy to move only to then change your mind. What a c*nt.

Move on.
Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,116
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #46759 on: Today at 06:14:56 pm »
Quote from: blert596 on Today at 06:09:36 pm
I don't get why everyone thinks this is a circus? All we know is that we like the player, have put in a bid thats been accepted, have talked to the player, and are waiting on the outcome of that.

Dont really see why anyones getting all fucked up about it to be honest.

If we get him we get him. If we dont we dont. But we deffo wouldnt have a chance of getting him if we hadnt put a bid in.

Even if we dont get him, forcing Chelsea to go another 30 to 40 million is funny as fuck. Especially if JH comes out and says we only bid because Chelsea pissed us off with Lavia.

Spot on. :)
