this farce will be the making of Stefan Bajcetic





....I hope



The second half of last season had a few positives and he was obviously one of him. I didn't really care too much about where we finished last season by the time 2023 had rolled around but when he missed the last couple of months it was just like another kick in the balls because he'd been really fun to watch. If he can put this injury behind him then happy days, lack of pre-season has been a pain but if he's not starting league games then he can always come off the bench plus I imagine he'll start in the Europa League/League Cup. I'm sure a couple of months down the line he'll look as exciting as he did last season though.