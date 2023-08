What is behind this Saudi money talk? Keep seeing it, but I have no clue what it really means.



Saudi have some funds invested with Clearlake, who are part of the consortium that own Chelsea (apparently they have a 60% stake).Some people seem to have made some leaps to this being the Saudis funding Chelsea, but to me it seems a slightly tenous connection.It would go against the general sport-washing model to be hidden investors. But then the way Chelsea are going about things seems to against the US private equity model as well, so who really knows?