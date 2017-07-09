« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1142 1143 1144 1145 1146 [1147]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 1423706 times)

Online Jwils21

  • Justwindy,innit,lowestspeed21 (knots)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,667
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #45840 on: Today at 03:03:46 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:57:09 pm
Can I shock you? I like Lavia. Despite what I said earlier.

I've got a midfield - no Lavia in it, just a couple of bikes, some smokeless fuel, and an old bag of cement.
Logged

Online Caps4444

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,033
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #45841 on: Today at 03:03:59 pm »
Probably should have waited a few days before bidding, so Adams would have signed for Chelsea.

Now they can use that money with the original 90 to bid for Caicedo.

If Adams is off then this is done.
Logged

Online PhiLFC#1

  • The Messiah! He rawks amongst us
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,715
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #45842 on: Today at 03:04:01 pm »
Boehly really has a fragile little ego
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,444
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #45843 on: Today at 03:04:33 pm »
Quote from: PhiLFC#1 on Today at 03:04:01 pm
Boehly really has a fragile little ego

He's a fat fuck - seems like a very big ego
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,274
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #45844 on: Today at 03:04:54 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 03:03:59 pm
Probably should have waited a few days before bidding, so Adams would have signed for Chelsea.

Now they can use that money with the original 90 to bid for Caicedo.

If Adams is off then this is done.

I mean we couldn't really wait, today appears to have been the deadline
Logged

Online Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,489
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #45845 on: Today at 03:05:00 pm »
Been busy all day after going to sleep so happy last night - reading now he only wants Chelsea? Seriously!?
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,941
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #45846 on: Today at 03:05:35 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 03:05:00 pm
Been busy all day after going to sleep so happy last night - reading now he only wants Chelsea? Seriously!?

No one with any credibility has said this
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online redwillow

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 925
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #45847 on: Today at 03:05:56 pm »
Whilst he is a great player and it would be great to get one over them lot. I don't think i actually want a player with a management team / agents / reps like this.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,888
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #45848 on: Today at 03:06:02 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 03:02:52 pm
Chelsea might be at their financial limit, but I bet their backers have offered Caicedo's agent a massive off the books bung to make the deal happen.

If Chelsea really are being backed by the Saudis, then leaving them humiliated and pissed off will be delightful - especially after the Saudi league has plundered LFC history for their proxy sportswashing project. They will not like that at all.

Yeah there will be some brown envelopes being passed around.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,274
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #45849 on: Today at 03:06:03 pm »
I really hope we don't go back after Lavia. He isn't worth the money and we can get much better
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,908
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #45850 on: Today at 03:06:05 pm »
Quote from: Cesar on Today at 02:53:48 pm
If nothing else, at least we have Indy to entertain us:

@indykaila
Moisés Caicedo was about to takeoff on the helicopter to Liverpool, out of the blue the agent contacted the pilot to stop the takeoff.

Moisés Caicedo was confused about the situation & asked for water as he was getting dizzy.


The Babelcopter?
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,552
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #45851 on: Today at 03:06:13 pm »
Hope Brighton tell them to do one, what cheek. Cretins.
Logged

Online tommy LFC

  • Despite his sophistication, intelligence, wit, charm and extraordinary good looks, nobody wanted to give him one...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,421
  • VAR is shite.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #45852 on: Today at 03:06:21 pm »
Spurs manager just said about Kane obviously accepting the Bayern offer (along the lines of): "The clubs don't talk so much without agreeing with the player first. We didn't talk to Wolfsburg before agreeing with Van De Ven."

Awkward  ;D
Logged
Let us never forget Rafael Benitez and what he did for us. A fighter full of guts and passion. A gentleman full of class and dignity. A football manager full of intelligence and pure genius. A Legend.
Adios Rafa, buena suerte.

Some people say I'm a dreamer...

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,088
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #45853 on: Today at 03:06:32 pm »
Poch is bemoaning the fact he is short of attackers after the Nkunku injury

Boehly just doesn't give a fuck what the manager wants/needs
Logged

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,800
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #45854 on: Today at 03:06:42 pm »
FSG brass aren't going to be involved in the ins and outs of transfers because they have a team in place, but I wonder if Henry has a personal interest here, particularly as Boehly is a part-owner of the Dodgers.  The infamous Mookie Betts trade and all that.

As much as Henry doesn't care about the everyday operations, maybe he does have an interest in wanting to get one over Boehly.
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,784
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #45855 on: Today at 03:06:57 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 03:06:03 pm
I really hope we don't go back after Lavia. He isn't worth the money and we can get much better

Dont agree. Lavia is good and highly rated, he also isnt a massive risk even at his price.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,888
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #45856 on: Today at 03:07:05 pm »
Quote from: redwillow on Today at 03:05:56 pm
Whilst he is a great player and it would be great to get one over them lot. I don't think i actually want a player with a management team / agents / reps like this.

He was the dream for me at the start of the summer. But starting to think this way. Especially as we (righly so) have a wage structrue in place. But we still need to get Chelsea to pay over £120m
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online tommy LFC

  • Despite his sophistication, intelligence, wit, charm and extraordinary good looks, nobody wanted to give him one...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,421
  • VAR is shite.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #45857 on: Today at 03:07:55 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 03:03:40 pm
I wonder is Adams off to Brighton now

Don't rule out us ending up with him and Lavia.
Logged
Let us never forget Rafael Benitez and what he did for us. A fighter full of guts and passion. A gentleman full of class and dignity. A football manager full of intelligence and pure genius. A Legend.
Adios Rafa, buena suerte.

Some people say I'm a dreamer...

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,106
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #45858 on: Today at 03:07:58 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 03:05:00 pm
Been busy all day after going to sleep so happy last night - reading now he only wants Chelsea? Seriously!?
No, he hasn't turned us down, but his agent is trying to get Chelsea to match our offer (with a bigger slice for him I would guess). Which at the moment seems to be difficult because of FFP.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,941
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #45859 on: Today at 03:08:00 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:07:05 pm
He was the dream for me at the start of the summer. But starting to think this way. Especially as we (righly so) have a wage structrue in place. But we still need to get Chelsea to pay over £120m

They havent bid yet
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,922
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #45860 on: Today at 03:08:06 pm »
So its crystal clear that Caicedo and his agent were negotiating with Chelsea before agreeing a deal with Brighton. Wonder if Chelsea will be done for tapping up? Hope Brighton lodge a complaint like Southampton did with us.

Such a shame we wont get Caicedo as he is the perfect option in midfield for us, but if he doesnt want to play for us then fuck him off and get someone else who does. Annoying thing now is everyone knows we have £111 mill to spend on a player, so if we are back in for Lavia you know that price is going up!
Logged

Online robertobaggio37

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,870
  • But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #45861 on: Today at 03:08:11 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 02:54:46 pm
Only one I can see Brighton being interested in is Colwill, who has just signed a new contract!

Imagine Bloom won't be too happy to hear about it especially since Chelsea didn't want to budge on their stance on Colwill
Logged
The biggest problem anywhere in the world is that people's perceptions of reality are filtered through the screening mesh of what they want, and do not want, to be true.

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,152
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #45862 on: Today at 03:08:20 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 03:02:30 pm
Adams is off, that should be that then.

Who said? I'm guessing that some journalist is playing a "what if" scenario.

Is there a source for this news?
Logged
#JFT97

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,176
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #45863 on: Today at 03:08:21 pm »
Reddy seems a reasonable source. Shes stating that little has changed; Chelsea would need Brighton to come back to a negotiations table that is packed away, as well as get Caicedo to publicly state its Chelsea or nothing.

Personally I feel that Caicedo wont do that, his bridges are burnt at Brighton and theyll be more than happy to hold him for another year, theyll still get a similar fee.

This ends with him at Liverpool or staying at Brighton. Im not sure how I feel about the former if hes not completely sold on us.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,274
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #45864 on: Today at 03:08:47 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:06:57 pm
Dont agree. Lavia is good and highly rated, he also isnt a massive risk even at his price.

We very much seem to think he is, hence why we would rather spend £111 million on one player than raise our bid by £5 million.

We obviously think he is way overpriced compared to his value. It appears from our reporting on it, we see him as a similar level to Bajcetic.

With the money we have we can do much better
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,948
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #45865 on: Today at 03:08:51 pm »
Andre for £40m is good wouldn't you say @Titi Camara?  ;D
Logged

Online Jayo10

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 785
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #45866 on: Today at 03:09:05 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 02:51:17 pm
I had a manual sierra back in the 80's. Was just as much of a pain in the arse.

I knew a Father Clint Power. Maybe having a pop at him?
Logged

Online MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,709
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #45867 on: Today at 03:09:17 pm »
So latest developments seem to be his agent holding things up because he's probably going to get a bigger fee/under the table payment from Chelsea?

There really needs to be more regulation surrounding these agents. They're all fucking crooks just looking to use their clients for the biggest payday. They've ruined careers before and they'll do it again.

c*nts, the lot of them.

Would be ideal if clubs were banned from paying agents fees or something. Any fee the agent takes must be paid by the player directly.
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,030
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #45868 on: Today at 03:10:36 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 03:08:21 pm
Reddy seems a reasonable source. Shes stating that little has changed; Chelsea would need Brighton to come back to a negotiations table that is packed away, as well as get Caicedo to publicly state its Chelsea or nothing.

Personally I feel that Caicedo wont do that, his bridges are burnt at Brighton and theyll be more than happy to hold him for another year, theyll still get a similar fee.

This ends with him at Liverpool or staying at Brighton. Im not sure how I feel about the former if hes not completely sold on us.

We don't really know what he's thinking, there's nothing to suggest he isn't happy to go to either club and it's not just his agent trying to get him the best deal.
Logged

Online Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,922
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #45869 on: Today at 03:11:09 pm »
Quote from: redwillow on Today at 03:05:56 pm
Whilst he is a great player and it would be great to get one over them lot. I don't think i actually want a player with a management team / agents / reps like this.

That's most of them, though.

Agents are weasels, and it's almost expected by their peers that they will stoop as low as is needed to get more cash in.

If the player himself does only want Chelsea, I can only feel sorry for the lad. Who in their right mind would choose that soulless bucket of Sportswashed shite over Liverpool?
Logged

Online StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,363
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #45870 on: Today at 03:11:10 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 03:10:36 pm
We don't really know what he's thinking, there's nothing to suggest he isn't happy to go to either club and it's not just his agent trying to get him the best deal.

Yeah, this is definitely what's happening imo
Logged

Online redmark

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,124
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #45871 on: Today at 03:11:19 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 03:05:00 pm
Been busy all day after going to sleep so happy last night - reading now he only wants Chelsea? Seriously!?
Journalist Chris Williams has reported that Brighton are livid with Caicedos agent, Manuel Sierra, who is said to have held up a possible move to Liverpool in order to explore the option of Chelsea.

Williams wrote: Been told from well placed sources in Futbol Division that Manuel Sierra told Moises Caicedo to hold this morning, after verbal terms were agreed with Liverpool, prior to their record bid being accepted. Brighton said to be livid after setting terms of sale with Sierra

So, constructing a timeline - we outbid Chelsea by midnight last night. Caicedo's agent signed off on the deal.

Caicedo's agent this morning told the player to 'hold off' while Chelsea 'prepared' a higher bid. Certain journalists have interpreted that as the player telling Liverpool he "only wants Chelsea", which seem unlikely given that we haven't withdrawn.

Clearly, Sierra was offered *something* between midnight last night and this morning.

Chelsea are scrabbling around for some extra cash or player plus cash deal that Brighton might accept. We're waiting to see.

Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,274
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #45872 on: Today at 03:11:30 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 03:09:43 pm
lol he is NOT a similar level to Bajcetic.

Our comments seemed to suggest we thought that. The reporting from the likes of Joyce and Pearce named him in the same breath as Bajcetic.

End of the day we don't think he is worth £50 million. We have been dragging out feet on that while elsewhere happy to spend a lot more quickly.

I honestly wouldn't be shocked if we just dropped out of Lavia because of the fee's involved
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,412
  • JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #45873 on: Today at 03:11:39 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 02:58:32 pm
So Chelsea are allowed to write off a £1.5B loan, then spend another billion in one year. What the fuck is going on?
This transfer needs sorting one way or another so we can move on to other targets, if hes got such a prick of an agent then maybe he is not the player for us anyway.

Loans don't matter for FFP. What matters is your revenue - expenditure that isnt exempt from FFP.

They can buy players because of how amortisation works. Fees for players bought are amortised over the length of their contract (up to 5 years now). They have sold £200m of players that £200m appears on the accounts immediately less the book value of the player. 

So selling someone like Mount who has a zero book value for £60m effectively allows you to spend £300m on players and break even. The caveat is that you end up having to sell players every season.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,445
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #45874 on: Today at 03:11:41 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 03:10:36 pm
We don't really know what he's thinking, there's nothing to suggest he isn't happy to go to either club and it's not just his agent trying to get him the best deal.

Except for several articles saying he wants to go to Chelsea?
Logged

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,315
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #45875 on: Today at 03:12:05 pm »
European elites Brighton will not be taking mid table Chelsea's cast offs at this stage of proceedings seeing as they have already jettisoned the better ones to raise money to help with the FFP obligations.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1142 1143 1144 1145 1146 [1147]   Go Up
« previous next »
 