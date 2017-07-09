Been busy all day after going to sleep so happy last night - reading now he only wants Chelsea? Seriously!?Journalist Chris Williams has reported that Brighton are livid with Caicedos agent, Manuel Sierra, who is said to have held up a possible move to Liverpool in order to explore the option of Chelsea.
Williams wrote: Been told from well placed sources in Futbol Division that Manuel Sierra told Moises Caicedo to hold this morning, after verbal terms were agreed with Liverpool, prior to their record bid being accepted. Brighton said to be livid after setting terms of sale with Sierra.
So, constructing a timeline - we outbid Chelsea by midnight last night. Caicedo's agent signed off on the deal.
Caicedo's agent this morning told the player to 'hold off' while Chelsea 'prepared' a higher bid. Certain journalists have interpreted that as the player telling Liverpool he "only wants Chelsea", which seem unlikely given that we haven't withdrawn.
Clearly, Sierra was offered *something* between midnight last night and this morning.
Chelsea are scrabbling around for some extra cash or player plus cash deal that Brighton might accept. We're waiting to see.