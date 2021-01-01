Sorry, I worded that horribly, I just meant that momentum on this has really swung away from us. I think it's disappointing if that's how it goes, I wouldn't pretend I wasn't excited by the prospect of us getting him, but in the cold light of day it might actually make a lot of sense to sign a cheaper DM and get a CB too.



It might be a reach but, attempting to be objective and as you suggest, it may be for the best. The only problem is that other '6s' of the required standard are short on the ground at the moment and we may now have some explaining to do with Lavia and his reps, not even considering the fact that Soton (who hate us, lets be honest) now have us over a barrell and there is no point in claiming poverty now. At the very least, if we go back in and Lavia doesn't feel completely shafted, I would imagine the structure of the deal just got a lot more front loaded.