Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 1410283 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #44560 on: Today at 12:02:30 pm »
Quote from: PhilV on Today at 12:00:27 pm
why do you people do this to yourselves - thread grown by like 20 pages off of journos saying he is having second thoughts etc, back to all FSG's fault/I don't understand the strategy (therefore it must be wrong???) etc etc

Just relax and wait for the lean. People in here must have mad blood pressure and stress levels  ;D


PS: Also, if he prefers Chelsea, fuck him, Liverpool is a bigger and better club than that shower of shite.
I don't think they lean any more.  It's not 2016 you know!? ;)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #44561 on: Today at 12:02:35 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 12:00:34 pm
Have you ever been on Twitter...?

Haha fair point mate  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #44562 on: Today at 12:02:37 pm »
Quote from: Uhoh AureliOs on Today at 12:02:04 pm
Trying everything they can to reopen channels with Brighton - have they lost their number? Did they get blocked on twitter or something?

Hopefully Brighton tell them to fuck off. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #44563 on: Today at 12:02:42 pm »
Mel Reddy:
Nothing has changed as far as Brighton are concerned regarding Moises Caicedo. Their deadline was set, they accepted Liverpool's British record offer. While Chelsea haven't thrown in the towel - offering the player improved personal terms - it'd take a lot for them to sway this.

Hoping this is just Chelsea raging against the dying light
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #44564 on: Today at 12:02:48 pm »
Surely we dont make an offer unless the player has indicated a willingness to move?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #44565 on: Today at 12:02:54 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:01:18 pm
I thought the 5 year thing was just for reporting purposes
For FFP purpose.
Cashflow is a different matter.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #44566 on: Today at 12:03:07 pm »
Why did we go £10m over the asking price though when Chelsea bid £100m, just to try and make it too big to match?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #44567 on: Today at 12:03:26 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 12:01:09 pm
That's the key part that Caicedo has accept our terms.

Who's Chris Williams?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #44568 on: Today at 12:03:33 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 11:51:40 am
If he's having 2nd thoughts about joining the greatest club in the country with the best manager over Chelsea then we should pull the offer and move on.
He's from Ecuador I doubt he gives a shit about liverpool, he'll go where he can get paid the most.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #44569 on: Today at 12:03:38 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:01:18 pm
I thought the 5 year thing was just for reporting purposes

I think UEFA changed the rules once everyone woke up to the fact that Chelsea were circumventing FFP by offering 8 year contracts for amortisation purposes - or something like that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #44570 on: Today at 12:03:40 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:02:00 pm
Hes ours, no one turns down Klopp, especially considering he can speak to Milner, Lallana, Mac Allister.

I will feel a lot more confident if i see "Klopp has spoken to Caicedo and his team"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #44571 on: Today at 12:03:46 pm »
Been a long time since we've had a transfer saga like this, great reading on a Friday.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #44572 on: Today at 12:03:52 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 12:03:33 pm
He's from Ecuador I doubt he gives a shit about liverpool, he'll go where he can get paid the most.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #44573 on: Today at 12:04:06 pm »
Quote from: PhiLFC#1 on Today at 12:03:07 pm
Why did we go £10m over the asking price though when Chelsea bid £100m, just to try and make it too big to match?

Because is we bid the same as Chelsea hed be their player by tea-time.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #44574 on: Today at 12:04:08 pm »
I really wouldnt be too worried. If LFC want him they will get him. No serious footballer is going to choose Chelsea over LFC in 2023. Its understandable that Chelsea are making a last desperate attempt to stop the transfer; they fucked up and low-balled their offer not expecting LFC to make a serious bid. Someone in their commercial team is probably shitting themselves now and trying to rectify it, but I doubt they will be able to.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #44575 on: Today at 12:04:21 pm »
Quote from: PhiLFC#1 on Today at 12:03:07 pm
Why did we go £10m over the asking price though when Chelsea bid £100m, just to try and make it too big to match?

Maybe a closed auction type of deal, whoever, and potentially additional Add-Ons that Chelsea couldn't offer e.g. if we win Europa this year.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #44576 on: Today at 12:04:33 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:01:07 pm
It's an ego thing. they will fuck themseleves over to not lose out.

True. That Boehly seems like an egomaniac. He won't like getting beat.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #44577 on: Today at 12:04:46 pm »
Guys just relax. Caicedo is ours.



Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #44578 on: Today at 12:04:47 pm »
Purely from a human POV, if you have been set on moving to a place for the last 8 months and assured that you would be, then suddenly someone else comes with an offer, wouldn't you want 24 hours to think about it too? Football players are humans too afterall. Mind you, he would be stupid to choose Chelsea over us.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #44579 on: Today at 12:04:57 pm »
Quote from: PhiLFC#1 on Today at 12:03:07 pm
Why did we go £10m over the asking price though when Chelsea bid £100m, just to try and make it too big to match?

Because Brighton said they would sell to the highest bidder with a midnight deadline. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #44580 on: Today at 12:05:00 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 12:04:33 pm
True. That Boehly seems like an egomaniac. He won't like getting beat.

Especially to other Americans.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #44581 on: Today at 12:05:01 pm »
Quote from: PhiLFC#1 on Today at 12:03:07 pm
Why did we go £10m over the asking price though when Chelsea bid £100m, just to try and make it too big to match?

If we were going up in tiny increments then either Brighton would keep moving the deadline back while the two sides keep increasing their offer, or we'd risk missing out by a tiny amount in the final minutes. By throwing a bigger fee in we've put a decisive end to the bidding.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #44582 on: Today at 12:05:13 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 11:56:04 am
Fuck me, there's so many weirdos on social media it's hard to know who to believe.

Wish I could just distract myself away from it all and wait till we get any confirmation either way, but here I am, F5'ing the skin off my red raw right finger. 
Feel like The Witch King of Angmar has stabbed me with a Morgul Knife after reading page after page of dreary fucking bollocks on here by the resident fucking misery arse
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #44583 on: Today at 12:05:18 pm »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 11:56:29 am
it would be funny if after everything thats happened, he goes there and we end up signing Lavia, but I dont think anybody really knows whats going on at the moment.


Be Even funnier if we signed Caicedo, Brighton signed Lavia, and the plastics went into the season with an injury-prone Tyler Adams as their DM.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #44584 on: Today at 12:05:21 pm »
Chelsea know the only way to stop this deal is offering silly wages.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #44585 on: Today at 12:05:27 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 12:02:42 pm
Mel Reddy:
Nothing has changed as far as Brighton are concerned regarding Moises Caicedo. Their deadline was set, they accepted Liverpool's British record offer. While Chelsea haven't thrown in the towel - offering the player improved personal terms - it'd take a lot for them to sway this.

Hoping this is just Chelsea raging against the dying light

It's a really interesting case study on player vs club power.

If Caicedo refuses to sign for LFC, there's nothing that LFC or BHA can do about it, "auction" or otherwise. There'd be a lot of ill-feeling between the player and the club, but then Brighton would be left with a wantaway player and a £110m offer from Chelsea which they'd probably eventually have to accept.

If Brighton stick to their guns, Chelsea can't sign the player, and in theory they could keep him for another 6 months/year.

We may have some legal recourse against Brighton and Chelsea but I doubt it would amount to much.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #44586 on: Today at 12:05:31 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 12:03:33 pm
He's from Ecuador I doubt he gives a shit about liverpool, he'll go where he can get paid the most.
Are you saying Ecuadorians are mercenaries? ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #44587 on: Today at 12:05:34 pm »
We are doomed no mention on L.F.C News at 12pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #44588 on: Today at 12:05:51 pm »
Quote from: PhiLFC#1 on Today at 12:03:07 pm
Why did we go £10m over the asking price though when Chelsea bid £100m, just to try and make it too big to match?
Was there an asking price though? This was a standard ebay auction, they never set a 'buy it now' price.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #44589 on: Today at 12:05:59 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 11:57:03 am
Yesterday Brighton were setting deadlines they should pop Chelseas balloon and say the deal is done. Otherwise what was the point of a deadline?

Exactly what I was thinking. We were told there was an auction and a deadline. And that should be that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #44590 on: Today at 12:06:15 pm »
Sky sports news dining out on this story with some reporter camped outside Stamford bridge.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #44591 on: Today at 12:06:20 pm »
Not sure Jurgen and the club are the kind to take too kindly if Caicedo is playing silly buggers and digging his heels in. We'll back away ourselves if we realise his hearts not in it, whether Chelsea make an improved bid or not. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #44592 on: Today at 12:06:23 pm »
I spoke to Caicedo directly, and his mum.

He only wants to join Liverpool, but decided he'd hang around a little longer in London to fuck with people on RAWK who believe nonsense stories on Sky with no attributable quotes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #44593 on: Today at 12:06:24 pm »
Chelsea seem to be moving in, briefing reporters about the players apparent wishes. Theyre clinging on to this with dear life.

The spiv on Sky Sports stood outside Stamford Bridge is talking in platitudes and conjecture - like a CFC TV reporter.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #44594 on: Today at 12:06:39 pm »
Quote from: PhiLFC#1 on Today at 12:03:07 pm
Why did we go £10m over the asking price though when Chelsea bid £100m, just to try and make it too big to match?

Because we are loaded and can do that kind of thing.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #44595 on: Today at 12:07:07 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:05:01 pm
If we were going up in tiny increments then either Brighton would keep moving the deadline back while the two sides keep increasing their offer, or we'd risk missing out by a tiny amount in the final minutes. By throwing a bigger fee in we've put a decisive end to the bidding.

We must rate Caicedo as hugely better than Lavia if we wouldn't rise that offer by a few mill but will lump another 10m on Caicedo without thought
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #44596 on: Today at 12:07:16 pm »
That tweet from Delaney saying we haven't agreed personnel terms with the player sounds like bullshit to me. Why would you have a player scheduled for a medical if you hadn't agreed personnel terms with him yet?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #44597 on: Today at 12:07:30 pm »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 12:05:59 pm
Exactly what I was thinking. We were told there was an auction and a deadline. And that should be that.
The player could renegade on the deal.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #44598 on: Today at 12:07:45 pm »
Hes spent most of the summer thinking he was going to Chelsea, or at least being open to the idea of it. Id say hes allowed time to give it a final thought if theres a chance for him. But at the same time if he does have a think, and decide thats a better move then hes a fu-el.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #44599 on: Today at 12:07:50 pm »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 12:05:59 pm
Exactly what I was thinking. We were told there was an auction and a deadline. And that should be that.

It is. Why should Brighton worry about an unfounded rumour on Sky and RAWK?
