Mel Reddy:
Nothing has changed as far as Brighton are concerned regarding Moises Caicedo. Their deadline was set, they accepted Liverpool's British record offer. While Chelsea haven't thrown in the towel - offering the player improved personal terms - it'd take a lot for them to sway this.
Hoping this is just Chelsea raging against the dying light
It's a really interesting case study on player vs club power.
If Caicedo refuses to sign for LFC, there's nothing that LFC or BHA can do about it, "auction" or otherwise. There'd be a lot of ill-feeling between the player and the club, but then Brighton would be left with a wantaway player and a £110m offer from Chelsea which they'd probably eventually have to accept.
If Brighton stick to their guns, Chelsea can't sign the player, and in theory they could keep him for another 6 months/year.
We may have some legal recourse against Brighton and Chelsea but I doubt it would amount to much.