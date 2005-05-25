Mel Reddy:

Nothing has changed as far as Brighton are concerned regarding Moises Caicedo. Their deadline was set, they accepted Liverpool's British record offer. While Chelsea haven't thrown in the towel - offering the player improved personal terms - it'd take a lot for them to sway this.



Hoping this is just Chelsea raging against the dying light



It's a really interesting case study on player vs club power.If Caicedo refuses to sign for LFC, there's nothing that LFC or BHA can do about it, "auction" or otherwise. There'd be a lot of ill-feeling between the player and the club, but then Brighton would be left with a wantaway player and a £110m offer from Chelsea which they'd probably eventually have to accept.If Brighton stick to their guns, Chelsea can't sign the player, and in theory they could keep him for another 6 months/year.We may have some legal recourse against Brighton and Chelsea but I doubt it would amount to much.