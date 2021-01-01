« previous next »
Online PhiLFC#1

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #44040 on: Today at 10:17:04 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 09:47:18 am
It's crazy money and it makes me sick in an age when kids go hungry all over the planet. Obviously we all hope the signing pushes us on to titles but morally the game is in the toilet and is never coming back.

Kids have always gone hungry all over the planet


Online RedForeverTT

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #44041 on: Today at 10:18:13 am »
But just goes on to show Bellingham wasn't ever keen on coming here so money wasn't the issue at all.


Online Gerard00

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #44042 on: Today at 10:18:49 am »
Don't know why people are saying its a given - feels like it s var check atm -  so until hes wearing the shirt I'm not getting excited.


Online Barefoot Doctor

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #44043 on: Today at 10:18:52 am »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 10:16:39 am
I wonder if this means this is our last signing and there won't be another midfielder or a CB. I'd be happy with Caicedo now and Andre in Jan for less than £20m. And then bring in a CB next summer when Matip's contract expires.

Klopp wasn't ruling out further signings in the presser, to be fair.


Online PaddyPaned

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #44044 on: Today at 10:19:53 am »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 10:18:13 am
But just goes on to show Bellingham wasn't ever keen on coming here so money wasn't the issue at all.

Lack of CL football surely informed Bellinghams decision?


Online Wghennessy

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #44045 on: Today at 10:20:07 am »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 10:18:13 am
But just goes on to show Bellingham wasn't ever keen on coming here so money wasn't the issue at all.

Or between him going to Madrid we lost two very experienced midfielders for 50 odd million.


Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #44046 on: Today at 10:20:10 am »
Quote from: Gerard00 on Today at 10:18:49 am
Don't know why people are saying its a given - feels like it s var check atm -  so until hes wearing the shirt I'm not getting excited.

Same.

This doesnt feel done. Its very exciting how it developed but theres not the same in the bag feeling as other big transfers we have done.



Online clinical

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #44047 on: Today at 10:20:23 am »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 10:18:13 am
But just goes on to show Bellingham wasn't ever keen on coming here so money wasn't the issue at all.

We didn't expect to sell Fab and Hendo for over £50m with £400k a week saved.




Online BER

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #44048 on: Today at 10:20:23 am »
Amateur hour.


Online Broad Spectrum

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #44049 on: Today at 10:20:57 am »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 10:09:46 am
He's better than Rice.

Also, the deals aren't comparable.

Caicedo is 21, and had 4 years left on his contract. Rice had 12 months. That makes the Rice deal very expensive, whereas Caicedo is a moneyball signing, even at that price.

Also salary. What's Rice going to be on?

Also, those comparing it to the Bellingham deal with Real are missing a huge chunk of wages in that deal. £400k a year, works out at roughly £20m a year, or £100m over five years. Caicedo will be on a fraction of that.

We have a very nice balance on midfield now, and Caicedo is the round peg for the round hole we needed to fill. It's a lot of money, but it's an amazing investment.

Keep reading Rice only had 12 months left on his contract. West Ham actually had an option to extend by 12 months so in reality he had 2 years left.


Online The G in Gerrard

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #44050 on: Today at 10:21:43 am »


Online DelTrotter

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #44051 on: Today at 10:21:52 am »
Ignore the desperate waffle from Chelsea journo's, they've said similar all the way through, our manager who basically hardly ever talks about transfers isn't confirming a deal agreed with Brighton if we just go and lose the player 6 hours later


Online Draex

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #44052 on: Today at 10:22:02 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:05:46 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mNffvDe7mJM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mNffvDe7mJM</a>

He's really good at just getting in ahead of players and nicking the ball.  Pocket battleship too, really strong physically.

Yep super quick over 5 yards, proper tenacious, actually tracks back at pace.

Hes elite.


Online PhiLFC#1

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #44053 on: Today at 10:22:49 am »
Someone give me some stats to make me jizz my pants over Caicedo


Online Bennett

  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #44054 on: Today at 10:23:35 am »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 10:09:46 am

Caicedo is 21, and had 4 years left on his contract. Rice had 12 months. That makes the Rice deal very expensive, whereas Caicedo is a moneyball signing, even at that price.

The term 'moneyball signing' has lost all meaning. How on earth is this a moneyball signing?


Online LifelongRed, Sussex

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #44055 on: Today at 10:23:50 am »
As we all cracked and I joined in, slagging off Hogan, from the BBC:

While all the noise was around Chelsea's efforts to sign Caicedo, it is understood Reds chief executive Billy Hogan worked quietly behind the scenes to get this deal in place.

Brighton had a figure they wanted for Caicedo - someone they believe could go on to become one of the world's best - and Hogan's approach allowed Liverpool to get there.

It left Chelsea out-negotiated and out-manoeuvred and may deliver to Klopp one of the most exciting talents in the Premier League - albeit at a fee that reflects that.



Online Hedley Lamarr

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #44056 on: Today at 10:23:58 am »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 10:18:13 am
But just goes on to show Bellingham wasn't ever keen on coming here so money wasn't the issue at all.

Is that despite Klopp just saying Fabinho and Henderson leaving meant we had more to spend ?


Online The Test

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #44057 on: Today at 10:23:59 am »
If hes still negotiating with Chelsea this is a bizarre departure from the way we usually do transfers. Hopefully just internet noise.


Offline Qston

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #44058 on: Today at 10:24:58 am »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 10:20:10 am
Same.

This doesnt feel done. Its very exciting how it developed but theres not the same in the bag feeling as other big transfers we have done.

I agree Ciara. I think we're 90% there....just not quite there yet



Online clinical

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #44059 on: Today at 10:25:28 am »
Quote from: The Test on Today at 10:23:59 am
If hes still negotiating with Chelsea this is a bizarre departure from the way we usually do transfers. Hopefully just internet noise.
He's got to fully commit to us. If he wants Chelsea then he's an oddball anyway.




Online PeterTheRed...

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #44060 on: Today at 10:25:34 am »
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 10:07:24 am
I'm honestly amazed that this is looking like it's happening. None of this makes sense.

We're overpaying, but he is clearly a top, top talent. Many big sides were in for him. If we get him over the line, I think it will be a great signing. He can probably come right in and have an understanding with Mac.

Exciting times.

Oh oh oh oh oh, we've got the best midfield in the world. (Good luck making that tune work with the names of our midfield  ;D )

Of course it makes sense. We've been talking about this for ages. We do have the money, but we want good value in return. And we also want players who are hungry for success, not only for the money.

Finding the right balance is not always easy, especially when our targets are also being pursued by the other big/rich clubs. Sometimes we drop our interest because we think that a player is too interested in the money. Sometimes we drop our interest because a player is seeing us only as a stepping stone to Real Madrid.

In any case, we have shown big balls this summer, and we are back into the mix for the top honors. It will take time for everything to click together, but it is not like we are integrating 5-6 new players into the squad ...


Online JRed

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #44061 on: Today at 10:25:48 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:22:02 am
Yep super quick over 5 yards, proper tenacious, actually tracks back at pace.

Hes elite.
Great ball winning. Although some unorthodox tackling, can see a lot them given as fouls when wearing a Liverpool shirt.


Online cissesbeard

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #44062 on: Today at 10:26:05 am »
Quote from: The Test on Today at 10:23:59 am
If hes still negotiating with Chelsea this is a bizarre departure from the way we usually do transfers. Hopefully just internet noise.

if hes that keen on chelsea let him go there


Online Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #44063 on: Today at 10:26:40 am »
The position we need to improve on. Rodri an Caicedo are the best in the league there




Online amir87

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #44064 on: Today at 10:27:56 am »
Jurgen has always said we'd never go for someone who would rather go somewhere else so you'd like to think we've had some reassurances from the player that he was happy to join if our bid was accepted.

Doubt Brighton would now entertain any bids either as if they set a clear deadline and went against it, it would make them look unprofessional too.


Online MD1990

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #44065 on: Today at 10:28:33 am »
Caicedo wanted a move to Arsenal in January.
He isnt some Chelsea fan he just wanted a move to a big club on big wages. We pay huge wages.
No player is turning us down for Chelsea under Klopp


Online CHOPPER

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #44066 on: Today at 10:29:04 am »
Quote from: cissesbeard on Today at 10:26:05 am
if hes that keen on chelsea let him go there

Were selling him now 🤷‍♂️


Weve only had in for about 10 pages.





Online spider-neil

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #44067 on: Today at 10:29:15 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 10:27:56 am
Jurgen has always said we'd never go for someone who would rather go somewhere else so you'd like to think we've had some reassurances from the player that he was happy to join if our bid was accepted.

Doubt Brighton would now entertain any bids either as if they set a clear deadline and went against it, it would make them look unprofessional too.

More money is more money but they would damage their reputation going back on their word.


Online Boaty McBoatface

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #44068 on: Today at 10:29:44 am »
What a night!

How any of you can be negative when we've just refreshed and upgraded our entire midfield, I'll never understand. The rest of the PL (including Guardiola) know we're back in business and are a genuine threat this season.

If you can't be happy today, you have bigger issues than LFC!

Fear the big red machine!
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,308
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #44069 on: Today at 10:30:00 am »
Those YouTube videos are good like but has anyone got any vids of him sorting out a bunch of Hells Angels looking for trouble in a New York Bar?
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online Dark Metal

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 31
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #44070 on: Today at 10:30:06 am »
Nerves starting to kick in now lol
Logged

Online kopite77

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,108
  • In Jurgen we trust!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #44071 on: Today at 10:30:14 am »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 10:14:55 am
Jacob Steinberg
@JacobSteinberg
·
25m
Chelsea have not given up are still trying to beat Liverpool to Caicedo
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:15:15 am
Dude needs to let it go.

Never mind Jacob, Tom Davies is still available! 👍
Logged
HARRY HARRIS, MARK LAWRENSON, JOSE MOURIHNO,PETER KENYON, ROMAN ABRAMOVICH, ALAN HANSEN, YOU GUY'S TOOK ONE HELL OF A BEATING

AND Mr KENWRIGHT YOU CAN STICK YOUR FUCKING GROUNDSHARE UP YOUR ARSE!

Hicks and Gillett, Game Over, thanks for Fuck All Fuckfaces, Internet Terrorist and Proud!

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,247
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #44072 on: Today at 10:30:47 am »
Have we spent more than Villa now then?
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,018
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #44073 on: Today at 10:31:00 am »
If he does end up going to Chelsea this place would have to close.
Really cant see Klopp even talking about it if he didnt have assurances from the player that he wanted to play for Liverpool tho.
Logged

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,668
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #44074 on: Today at 10:31:05 am »
Quote from: The Test on Today at 10:23:59 am
If hes still negotiating with Chelsea this is a bizarre departure from the way we usually do transfers. Hopefully just internet noise.
Is he? That why he still in London?
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,308
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #44075 on: Today at 10:31:29 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 10:30:47 am
Have we spent more than Villa now then?
Thats the real prize ;D
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online Mark Walters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,403
  • * * * * * *
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #44076 on: Today at 10:31:41 am »
LFC fans yesterday: "Just pay the money FFS!"  :no

Liverpool fans today: "Not that much!"  :no

 ::)
Logged
"Maybe in life it's impossible to give 100 per cent to your job. Okay, I'll accept 98 per cent" Rafa Benitez

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,105
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #44077 on: Today at 10:36:03 am »
Quote from: Mark Walters on Today at 10:31:41 am
LFC fans yesterday: "Just pay the money FFS!"  :no

Liverpool fans today: "Not that much!"  :no

 ::)

 :lmao :thumbup
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,247
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #44078 on: Today at 10:36:07 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 10:31:29 am
Thats the real prize ;D

The only one that matters mate ☺️
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,025
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #44079 on: Today at 10:36:19 am »
Quote from: Mark Walters on Today at 10:31:41 am
LFC fans yesterday: "Just pay the money FFS!"  :no

Liverpool fans today: "Not that much!"  :no

 ::)

Almost like there are different people with different viewpoints.

Top quality points-scoring though, kudos.
Logged
