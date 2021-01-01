« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 1400366 times)

Online gray19lfc

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #43800 on: Today at 08:49:19 am »
So £146m for Mad and Moises?

Doesnt sound too bad when you put it that way!
Online suede lady

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #43801 on: Today at 08:49:35 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:43:40 am
Well, Southampton will have one very unhappy player on their hands this morning. Will be interesting to see what happens with Lavia now. Maybe we should offer to take him on loan.

I think an other half a year/year at Southampton would be best for Lavia. He really does not have that much senior football under his belt.
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #43802 on: Today at 08:50:07 am »
Quote from: Andypandimonium on Today at 08:43:18 am
Caicedo had his heart set on Chelsea. Not saying you're wrong, but where there's a will there's a way. Anyway, on to a left-sided defender now...presumably one which costs nothing!

And a few months before that his heart was set on Arsenal and before that he was a United fan...
Online CHOPPER

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #43803 on: Today at 08:50:14 am »
DJ Kalvin Phillips up next.
Online Persephone

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #43804 on: Today at 08:50:41 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 08:46:26 am
A statement of intent would be to complete Caicedo deal and then go and get Lavia and a LCB.
even ha
Bin Thiago and Matip in the process.

Complete refresh that can be funded by the fees brought in and wages saved.

Still not 100% convinced even 1 of those things will happen.
Thiago is going nowhere especially after losing so much experience in the middle. He's still our best midfielder when fit and the perfect player to learn off. I'd rather wait for the much cheaper Andre in January and instead focus on a CB. The rest of the squad has enough depth now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #43805 on: Today at 08:50:42 am »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 08:48:19 am
God the BBC are bitter eh. Taking nothing into account how Bellingham would be on more wages and before we sold Hendo and Fabinho and on top of that they are pushing the bitter comments from rival fans lol

Why would an organisation based in West London and Salford possibly be bitter about the Caicedo transfer to Liverpool instead of Chelsea?

Guardian will be next, about how Liverpool's profligacy spells trouble for the whole of English football.
Online Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #43806 on: Today at 08:50:53 am »


who knew the key to unlock John Henrys wallet was to get him involved in dick measuring contest with another american owner
Online Buck Pete

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #43807 on: Today at 08:51:07 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:40:16 am
A prem club will come in for him. Will be interesting if Southampton are still steadfast with their 50m valuation.

Yeah theres no way Lavia is at Soton much longer.

Any number of top clubs can easily produce their asking price.  Newcastle and both Mancs might have a nibble.
Online tgi91

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #43808 on: Today at 08:51:12 am »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 02:02:42 am
He becomes the third most expensive player of all time behind only Mbappe and Neymar - genuinely insane. Delighted obvs, but an incomprehensible fee.

Surely some of that £110m must be add-ons?!

Coutinho?
Online Shady Craig

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #43809 on: Today at 08:51:16 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:10:25 am
Now that you mention it, we do need a CB
We really do, hopefully we have another 100m down the back of our sofa 😂
Online trail182

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #43810 on: Today at 08:51:20 am »
We're close to spending over 100m on a midfielder who will improve is massively and will help to sort our midfield for years to come and some people are still moaning?  Hahahahaha
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #43811 on: Today at 08:51:37 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 08:40:26 am
I still feel anxious chelsea will come in!!!

They did it to united with Mikel, but I doubt it. I trust Brighton on this.
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #43812 on: Today at 08:52:01 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 08:51:07 am
Yeah theres no way Lavia is at Soton much longer.

Any number of top clubs can easily produce their asking price.  Newcastle and both Mancs might have a nibble.

I mean, Brighton have £111m burning a hole in their back pocket - Lavia would be ideal for them. He may prefer to go to a classic top 6 club, but wouldn't rule it out.

I still want him, as unlikely as it is. Think he'd complement Caicedo, and I was so into the homegrown element. But if we weren't willing to go to £50m when he would have come in and started, very unlikely we'd do it now when he'd definitely be a squad player at first.
Online Vote For Pedro

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #43813 on: Today at 08:52:16 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 08:50:07 am
And a few months before that his heart was set on Arsenal and before that he was a United fan...
It's a job for these players, most aren't invested in a particular team like a supporter. They base their decisions on the sort of factors that we all think about when changing jobs.
Online Skeeve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #43814 on: Today at 08:52:24 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 08:09:44 am
Agreed. Don't think Brighton would behave like that. Brighton like us & we like them ;D

Wouldn't them accepting our 110m bid count as a verbal contract and even if they accepted a higher one too then ours would still be valid and it would come down to the player?
Online Persephone

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #43815 on: Today at 08:52:43 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:43:40 am
Well, Southampton will have one very unhappy player on their hands this morning. Will be interesting to see what happens with Lavia now. Maybe we should offer to take him on loan.
It's their own fault for being greedy, their DOF wanted to play hardball and we've clearly had enough. Maybe Chelsea go back in for him because a season in the Championship is not going to do his value much good.
Online Bread

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #43816 on: Today at 08:52:59 am »
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 09:09:56 pm
Romano now saying we might not make our formal bid until Friday.

Very annoying if so, I want to know if it's safe to go to bed or not.

I went to bed :-[
Online jepovic

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #43817 on: Today at 08:54:50 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 08:50:53 am

who knew the key to unlock John Henrys wallet was to get him involved in dick measuring contest with another american owner
;D so true.

IMO its the same with all the money from the middle east. Media like to portrait it as some grand scheme of sports washing. I think its mostly bored billionaires swinging dicks
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #43818 on: Today at 08:55:01 am »
Also us going that high for Caicedo suggests we absolutely would have tried for Tchouameni if Madrid had indicated a willingness to sell.
Online Bennett

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #43819 on: Today at 08:55:41 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 08:55:01 am
Also us going that high for Caicedo suggests we absolutely would have tried for Tchouameni if Madrid had indicated a willingness to sell.

Honestly think the only difference between the two is the level of experience Tchouameni has under his belt.
Online decosabute

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #43820 on: Today at 08:55:50 am »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 08:16:04 am
Even if we spent £1 billion in this window, they wouldn't

That's bullshit and I could do with this smug crap from posters who have finally been proved right after years of the club not doing enough.

I'm happy to eat humble pie and say that the owners have surprised me positively (for the first time since 2018 it must be said) with this. It's a proper show of ambition and intent.

Don't know if I'd be hailing Jorg for faxing the enormous figure he was told to Brighton and it's still a big overpay, but fair play to the club for really going for this. It's really exciting.
Online Avens

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #43821 on: Today at 08:55:54 am »
Bit worried about the Nunes deal now though 🤔
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #43822 on: Today at 08:57:09 am »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Today at 08:52:16 am
It's a job for these players, most aren't invested in a particular team like a supporter. They base their decisions on the sort of factors that we all think about when changing jobs.

Yep.  The overwhelming majority of players will go where the money is.  Chelsea were the only bid in the room of course he'd have his heart set on them they were going to double his salary.
Online Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #43823 on: Today at 08:57:40 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 08:54:50 am
;D so true.

IMO its the same with all the money from the middle east. Media like to portrait it as some grand scheme of sports washing. I think its mostly bored billionaires swinging dicks

we know what tactics to use to get him going from know on, sustainable model my arse
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #43824 on: Today at 08:57:54 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:13:12 am
I think its genuinely mad how much he is costing. Dont get me wrong, he is a good player, but over £100m, really? We should have just gone for Rice.

But its a signing and a big one and generally, we get those spot on.

Said this a fair few times over the last 6 months so it's not in hindsight, but Caicedo is a) better than Rice, and b) much, much more suitable for what we need.

So no, we really shouldn't have "just gone for Rice".
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #43825 on: Today at 08:57:58 am »
Brighton are a good club to be chummy with, like we are with the RB clubs.
Online Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #43826 on: Today at 08:58:28 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 08:55:54 am
Bit worried about the Nunes deal now though 🤔

more importantly who are we selling to pay for Caicedo?
Online Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #43827 on: Today at 08:58:28 am »
Quote from: **** The Pain Away. on Today at 08:43:13 am
Strange move, no? Why leave it so late? Seems slightly desperate if you ask me.

Or am I missing something?

Whos arsed really?

Hes really really good and so young still.
Online Bennett

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #43828 on: Today at 08:58:29 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 08:57:58 am
Brighton are a good club to be chummy with, like we are with the RB clubs.

It's all fun and games until we buy their scouting department.
Offline No666

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #43829 on: Today at 08:58:30 am »
Incredible. Go to bed early, get up to a British transfer record. Clearly, we see something transformative in him, similar to what we saw in Virgil, that we did not see in Lavia.
Online Aldo1988

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #43830 on: Today at 08:58:40 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 08:55:50 am
That's bullshit and I could do with this smug crap from posters who have finally been proved right after years of the club not doing enough.

I'm happy to eat humble pie and say that the owners have surprised me positively (for the first time since 2018 it must be said) with this. It's a proper show of ambition and intent.

Don't know if I'd be hailing Jorg for faxing the enormous figure he was told to Brighton and it's still a big overpay, but fair play to the club for really going for this. It's really exciting.

It's not though, let's just wait to see what certain posters on here has to say about us breaking the British transfer fee and if that is good enough.
Online JerseyKloppite

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #43831 on: Today at 08:58:57 am »
I don't expect any more transfers now, but if Andre really is available for 20m in January we should be all over it. That sum buys you next to nothing these days, it would be a bargain and he'd have a few months to acclimate before Thiago's contract ends.

Brighton paid £5m for Caicedo and are selling him for a profit of £100m. I don't expect us to do that by any means as £5m players are probably a punt usually, but we absolutely should be looking at talented south Americans and taking the odd low risk transfer. If it works out, bargain. If it doesn't you'd probably get most of your money back anyway.

That plus a defender and we're sorted for next summer too ;D
Online L.Suarez

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #43832 on: Today at 08:59:26 am »
No flight tracking yet?
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #43833 on: Today at 09:00:05 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 08:58:57 am
I don't expect any more transfers now, but if Andre really is available for 20m in January we should be all over it. That sum buys you next to nothing these days, it would be a bargain and he'd have a few months to acclimate before Thiago's contract ends.

Brighton paid £5m for Caicedo and are selling him for a profit of £100m. I don't expect us to do that by any means as £5m players are probably a punt usually, but we absolutely should be looking at talented south Americans and taking the odd low risk transfer. If it works out, bargain. If it doesn't you'd probably get most of your money back anyway.

That plus a defender and we're sorted for next summer too ;D

I think next summer we will be looking at the forward line.
Online amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #43834 on: Today at 09:00:05 am »
10 multiplied by 10, plus 10, plus 1, Romeo Moises done.
Online CHOPPER

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #43835 on: Today at 09:00:39 am »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 08:58:40 am
It's not though, let's just wait to see what certain posters on here has to say about us breaking the British transfer fee and if that is good enough.

As Barry Gibb once said to Barbara Streisand  it oughta be illegal 
Online Bennett

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #43836 on: Today at 09:00:39 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 08:58:57 am
I don't expect any more transfers now, but if Andre really is available for 20m in January we should be all over it. That sum buys you next to nothing these days, it would be a bargain and he'd have a few months to acclimate before Thiago's contract ends.

Brighton paid £5m for Caicedo and are selling him for a profit of £100m. I don't expect us to do that by any means as £5m players are probably a punt usually, but we absolutely should be looking at talented south Americans and taking the odd low risk transfer. If it works out, bargain. If it doesn't you'd probably get most of your money back anyway.

That plus a defender and we're sorted for next summer too ;D

With how well we've future-proofed the first team squad, we can afford to take a few more cheaper punts in the next few windows I think.
Online amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #43837 on: Today at 09:00:55 am »
Quote from: L.Suarez on Today at 08:59:26 am
No flight tracking yet?

Better tracking him on the road considering he's driving to Liverpool.

An OJ Simpson style watch-along would be nice.
Online DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #43838 on: Today at 09:01:05 am »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 08:58:40 am
It's not though, let's just wait to see what certain posters on here has to say about us breaking the British transfer fee and if that is good enough.

Give it a fucking rest man, have you got any actual comment on the player?
Online Aldo1988

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #43839 on: Today at 09:01:29 am »
Can't see us bringing in anyone else after this transfer.  I think Trent will go back to being a rb with Bradley (and Gomez covering). 
