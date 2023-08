I doubt it as he needs to be registered by 12PM on Friday.



I'm absolutely buzzing about this signing. I do wonder now whether the reason Chelsea bid for Lavia is because they got wind that we were closing in on Caicedo?



Now sign a CB and get a deal made for Andre to join in January.



I think this is doable, no?



Incomings



Mac Allister £35m

Szoboszlai £60m

Caicedo £110m



Total: £205m



Outgoings



Henderson £12m

Fabinho £40m



Total: 52m



Net Spend: £153m



Yeah, I think this is where we’re at. We can get through to the new year with the following midfield options, particularly if we rest players in the Europa and carabao. It’s about 20 games through to January. We’ve got caciedo and Bajcetic at 6, Jones and Mc left sided 8, slobbo and Elliott right sided 8s and Thiago in there too. That’s 7 for 3 spots and Gakpo and Trent can also drop in. Get Andre in January as you said. All focus now on a defender, one more signing.If you’d said in May that we’d have caciedo, McAllister and Slobbo in the door and all the over 30s out, I’d have bitten your hand off. Would have liked Hendo to stay around the place but apart from that it’s shaping up to be the perfect window in midfield.