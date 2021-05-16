I doubt it as he needs to be registered by 12PM on Friday.



I'm absolutely buzzing about this signing. I do wonder now whether the reason Chelsea bid for Lavia is because they got wind that we were closing in on Caicedo?



Now sign a CB and get a deal made for Andre to join in January.



I think this is doable, no?



Incomings



Mac Allister £35m

Szoboszlai £60m

Caicedo £110m



Total: £205m



Outgoings



Henderson £12m

Fabinho £40m



Total: 52m



Net Spend: £153m



Yeah, I think this is where were at. We can get through to the new year with the following midfield options, particularly if we rest players in the Europa and carabao. Its about 20 games through to January. Weve got caciedo and Bajcetic at 6, Jones and Mc left sided 8, slobbo and Elliott right sided 8s and Thiago in there too. Thats 7 for 3 spots and Gakpo and Trent can also drop in. Get Andre in January as you said. All focus now on a defender, one more signing.If youd said in May that wed have caciedo, McAllister and Slobbo in the door and all the over 30s out, Id have bitten your hand off. Would have liked Hendo to stay around the place but apart from that its shaping up to be the perfect window in midfield.