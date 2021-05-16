« previous next »
n00bert

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #43320 on: Today at 05:32:05 am
Does anyone actually believe all this just happened as quickly as they say? Like most of the things and the way we do it these days, we do things on the quiet and I wouldnt be surprised if this was in the works for a few weeks. I dont at all believe a deal of this size is something that was done in 24 hours.
Avens

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #43321 on: Today at 05:35:00 am
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 05:30:33 am
What if there's no come down?!

Imagine if Ornstein reveals later this morning that Colwill has a MacAllister-like release fee, or that we're going ahead with one of the young midfielders (Gravenberch Andre or Lavia). I think I'd need to go on a three-day bender to relax

Have you still not gone to bed?  ;D
BobPaisley3

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #43322 on: Today at 05:35:08 am
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 01:59:47 am
I doubt it as he needs to be registered by 12PM on Friday.

I'm absolutely buzzing about this signing. I do wonder now  whether the reason Chelsea bid for Lavia is because they got wind that we were closing in on Caicedo?

Now sign a CB and get a deal made for Andre to join in January.

I think this is doable, no? :D

Incomings

Mac Allister £35m
Szoboszlai £60m
Caicedo £110m

Total: £205m

Outgoings

Henderson £12m
Fabinho £40m

Total: 52m

Net Spend: £153m
Yeah, I think this is where were at. We can get through to the new year with the following midfield options, particularly if we rest players in the Europa and carabao. Its about 20 games through to January. Weve got caciedo and Bajcetic at 6, Jones and Mc left sided 8, slobbo and Elliott right sided 8s and Thiago in there too. Thats 7 for 3 spots and Gakpo and Trent can also drop in. Get Andre in January as you said. All focus now on a defender, one more signing.
If youd said in May that wed have caciedo, McAllister and Slobbo in the door and all the over 30s out, Id have bitten your hand off. Would have liked Hendo to stay around the place but apart from that its shaping up to be the perfect window in midfield.
farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #43323 on: Today at 05:38:22 am
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 01:59:47 am
I doubt it as he needs to be registered by 12PM on Friday.

I'm absolutely buzzing about this signing. I do wonder now  whether the reason Chelsea bid for Lavia is because they got wind that we were closing in on Caicedo?

Now sign a CB and get a deal made for Andre to join in January.

I think this is doable, no? :D

Incomings

Mac Allister £35m
Szoboszlai £60m
Caicedo £110m

Total: £205m

Outgoings

Henderson £12m
Fabinho £40m

Total: 52m

Net Spend: £153m

Didn't we save around £50m on wages too?
ScouserAtHeart

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #43324 on: Today at 05:39:02 am
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 02:38:07 am
I think Jorg used Henrys credit card without informing.

Maybe he thought he was guessing the price instead of actually bidding, a la Joey Tribbiani
classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #43325 on: Today at 05:39:41 am
Quote from: Avens on Today at 05:35:00 am
Have you still not gone to bed?  ;D
Luckily yesterday it was so entirely predictable there'd be a silent midnight auction ( ;) ) so I knew to have a nap after work earlier
Tobelius

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #43326 on: Today at 05:41:16 am
Fucking hell,what a news to wake up to! ;D
peachybum

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #43327 on: Today at 05:43:29 am
Wait, WTF??? I genuinely thought this was just to get Chelsea to back off Lavia.
robertobaggio37

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #43328 on: Today at 05:44:08 am
Wonder if this move was always on or we just said fuck it lets go as they saw more value in this transfer rather than haggle on a fee for Lavia.


Either way the clubs done well here.
farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #43329 on: Today at 05:45:19 am
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 05:43:29 am
Wait, WTF??? I genuinely thought this was just to get Chelsea to back off Lavia.
Lavia was a smokescreen for Caicedo. ;D

I actually think that we will get Lavia later on. Maybe not this window.
RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #43330 on: Today at 05:46:22 am
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 05:30:33 am
What if there's no come down?!

Imagine if Ornstein reveals later this morning that Colwill has a MacAllister-like release fee, or that we're going ahead with one of the young midfielders (Gravenberch Andre or Lavia). I think I'd need to go on a three-day bender to relax
Imagine if Liverpool sent a 100 mil pound bid to Chelsea for Levi Colwill after Caicedo deal is done.  :o :o :o :o :o :o :o
Bennett

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #43331 on: Today at 05:47:56 am
Bajcetic - 18
Elliott - 20
Caicedo - 21
Szobozslai - 22
Jones - 22
Mac Allister - 24

 :rollseyes
farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #43332 on: Today at 05:49:19 am
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 05:47:56 am
Bajcetic - 18
Elliott - 20
Caicedo - 21
Szobozslai - 22
Jones - 22
Mac Allister - 24

 :rollseyes
Mac Allister will be 30 in six years, we should move him on next summer.
Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #43333 on: Today at 05:52:22 am
Good morning :lmao
Darren G

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #43334 on: Today at 05:53:48 am
I honestly can't believe that this has happened.  Just got home from work to check on transfer news expecting nothing and saw Caicedo, 110 million, Liverpool.  Could still use a centre back, but made up with this.
jckliew

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #43335 on: Today at 05:54:09 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 04:39:40 am
Steve McMahon was a very subtle shithouse, he let you know he was there, and that was it, he wasn't snide or overly aggressive, Souness on the other hand was all of that and more, often overlooked how good a footballer Souness was, and McMahon too of course.
Hi Flaccido, memory fails me now. But, Souey as i recall, does not slide in as much as McMahon?  He knees and elbows much more.  LOL
Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #43336 on: Today at 05:55:36 am
I cant believe were spending this much on one player. I never thought wed do this.
Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #43337 on: Today at 05:55:39 am
I like to think Bohly fucked around and definitely found out.
Number 7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #43338 on: Today at 05:57:33 am
Romano saying medical now booked.
Bennett

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #43339 on: Today at 05:59:10 am
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 05:57:33 am
Romano saying medical now booked.

Caicedo must be zipping up the motorway as we type lol
Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #43340 on: Today at 05:59:45 am
To the RAWKites who stayed up to get confirmation of this, I salute you. As for me, just woke up and scrolled through the thread for the updates (instead of jumping on Twitter). Got steadily more excited until the Ornstein tweet and then I did a little jig. What a night.
jckliew

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #43341 on: Today at 06:02:08 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 05:59:45 am
To the RAWKites who stayed up to get confirmation of this, I salute you. As for me, just woke up and scrolled through the thread for the updates (instead of jumping on Twitter). Got steadily more excited until the Ornstein tweet and then I did a little jig. What a night.
Woke up here to find out. LOL
