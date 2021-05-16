I doubt it as he needs to be registered by 12PM on Friday.
I'm absolutely buzzing about this signing. I do wonder now whether the reason Chelsea bid for Lavia is because they got wind that we were closing in on Caicedo?
Now sign a CB and get a deal made for Andre to join in January.
I think this is doable, no?
Incomings
Mac Allister £35m
Szoboszlai £60m
Caicedo £110m
Total: £205m
Outgoings
Henderson £12m
Fabinho £40m
Total: 52m
Net Spend: £153m
Yeah, I think this is where were at. We can get through to the new year with the following midfield options, particularly if we rest players in the Europa and carabao. Its about 20 games through to January. Weve got caciedo and Bajcetic at 6, Jones and Mc left sided 8, slobbo and Elliott right sided 8s and Thiago in there too. Thats 7 for 3 spots and Gakpo and Trent can also drop in. Get Andre in January as you said. All focus now on a defender, one more signing.
If youd said in May that wed have caciedo, McAllister and Slobbo in the door and all the over 30s out, Id have bitten your hand off. Would have liked Hendo to stay around the place but apart from that its shaping up to be the perfect window in midfield.