Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 1392025 times)

Online LifelongRed, Sussex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #43240 on: Today at 03:37:54 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 03:34:14 am
no way Liverpool carrying 9 senior Defender. It at 7 right now. Not including Quansah and Bradley

Perhaps Gomez or Matip will move on?  With fringe players loaned out.

The next few weeks will be frantic. 
Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #43241 on: Today at 03:38:35 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 03:34:14 am
no way Liverpool carrying 9 senior Defender. It at 7 right now. Not including Quansah and Bradley
If we play 325 then we need to replace Tsimikas with a CB, if we lay 433 then we need to upgrade Matip or Gomez with a CB. Whichever CB we sign needs to be good enough to start IMO
Online MdArshad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #43242 on: Today at 03:39:24 am »
Not sure anybody knows the answer but is there any chance that he can play against Chelsea?
Offline amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #43243 on: Today at 03:40:05 am »
Quote from: MdArshad on Today at 03:39:24 am
Not sure anybody knows the answer but is there any chance that he can play against Chelsea?

Needs to be signed by 12pm so seems unlikely.
Online RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #43244 on: Today at 03:41:33 am »
Quote from: LifelongRed, Sussex on Today at 03:37:54 am
Perhaps Gomez or Matip will move on?  With fringe players loaned out.

The next few weeks will be frantic.
I doubt Gomez goes anywhere he Homegrown and can play all 4 Backline roles. Matip if got a LCB, and thought Quansah/Bradley both could do a job wont be against that
Online Al 666

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #43245 on: Today at 03:41:37 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 03:37:39 am
Caicedo can definitely offer cover at RB, not sure it's an area of desperate need. An LCB would literally make this a 10/10 window. I suspect that we might be done after this though, which still sees us with an outstanding midfield rebuild -- 3 fantastic talents.

Caicedo is our only single pivot 6 so can't cover at right back.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #43246 on: Today at 03:41:59 am »
Has he signed?
Online red mongoose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #43247 on: Today at 03:42:34 am »
Quote from: MdArshad on Today at 03:39:24 am
Not sure anybody knows the answer but is there any chance that he can play against Chelsea?

If he's registered by noon tomorrow (today?) he is allowed to. I think someone said he has been out of training for five days, waiting for a move, so I don't know how much that would effect him. Plus he has to learn how we play. Doesn't seem super likely we'll see him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #43248 on: Today at 03:42:47 am »
This is massive!

All we wanted to see was Klopp backed.  So many good players in the team, just get the man his DM target.

And boy are we going all out!  Incredible news.  Assuming we get this over the line, it is an incredible statement of intent.  Sure, we absolutely needed to spend big this summer, but I don't think anyone would've predicted this!  Wow, still in shock.
Online Peabee

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #43249 on: Today at 03:42:54 am »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 03:38:35 am
If we play 325 then we need to replace Tsimikas with a CB, if we lay 433 then we need to upgrade Matip or Gomez with a CB. Whichever CB we sign needs to be good enough to start IMO

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #43250 on: Today at 03:44:20 am »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 03:38:35 am
If we play 325 then we need to replace Tsimikas with a CB, if we lay 433 then we need to upgrade Matip or Gomez with a CB. Whichever CB we sign needs to be good enough to start IMO
Tsimikas is the other inverting. Robertson probably the biggest issue not but get hybrid lcb/lb type then a LB next summer and move on robertson or Tsimikas would make sense.
I thought it was very interesting Chambers was back training with senior squad.
Online Avens

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #43251 on: Today at 03:45:05 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:41:37 am
Caicedo is our only single pivot 6 so can't cover at right back.

Didn't take long  ;D Caicedo is capable of playing at RB in a pinch. I'll be very surprised if our next move is for a back up RB, as I think we're covered for the time being.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #43252 on: Today at 03:48:51 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:41:37 am
Caicedo is our only single pivot 6 so can't cover at right back.

Online Al 666

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #43253 on: Today at 03:49:28 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 03:45:05 am
Didn't take long  ;D Caicedo is capable of playing at RB in a pinch. I'll be very surprised if our next move is for a back up RB, as I think we're covered for the time being.

You are actually agreeing with me.

We have loads of players who can play as a right back and one senior 6. The chances of us paying £100m+ for Caicedo and then using him as a backup right back are nil.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #43254 on: Today at 03:51:12 am »
Please, let's not argue on this night of nights!
Online Peabee

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #43255 on: Today at 03:51:19 am »
Yeah we aint spending £110m on someone to cover RB. Hes our prime 6.
Offline classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #43256 on: Today at 03:51:56 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 03:45:05 am
Didn't take long  ;D Caicedo is capable of playing at RB in a pinch. I'll be very surprised if our next move is for a back up RB, as I think we're covered for the time being.
What didn't take long? Maybe you're just misreading it, but come on, play the ball not the man! We're not signing a number 6 for over 100 million to fill in at RB
Online 4pool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #43257 on: Today at 03:55:37 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:49:28 am
You are actually agreeing with me.

We have loads of players who can play as a right back and one senior 6. The chances of us paying £100m+ for Caicedo and then using him as a backup right back are nil.

He's not a RB.

But that doesn't mean he won't be used as a RB. As an example he could drop back there and Thiago come in because we're chasing a goal against a team parking the bus.
Online Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #43258 on: Today at 03:59:12 am »
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 10:49:01 pm
Bed time. Someone wake me if theres more news

Christ, there was news then! 
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #43259 on: Today at 04:00:05 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 03:59:12 am
Christ, there was news then!
I tried to wake you! ;D
Online xbugawugax

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #43260 on: Today at 04:02:48 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 03:48:51 am


theres thiago which will play total for 25 minutes for us this season and hopefully stefan which minutes will be managed. didnt curtis play as a no 6 with england youth. good range of passing and highly press resistant. but a bit poor defensively and would have to taper his attacking instinct
Online Chris~

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #43261 on: Today at 04:07:42 am »
What a mad 24 hours. Absolutely not how I'd have spent that kind of money but also really excited! Definitely think we still need to swap out Tsimikas or Matip for someone better still, but that's about as good a job we could have done on a one summer midfield rebuild.
Online LifelongRed, Sussex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #43262 on: Today at 04:08:48 am »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 04:02:48 am
theres thiago which will play total for 25 minutes for us this season and hopefully stefan which minutes will be managed. didnt curtis play as a no 6 with england youth. good range of passing and highly press resistant. but a bit poor defensively and would have to taper his attacking instinct

If he isnt sold, I wonder if Thiago will thrive being surrounded by pace and power? 
Offline Carra-ton

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #43263 on: Today at 04:09:03 am »
So our 6 options now are Caicedo, with backup from Thiago, Bajcetic, Mac Allister, Trent. Suddenly the midfield not looking too bad. Still would love a beast of a centre back.
Online Avens

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #43264 on: Today at 04:10:18 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:49:28 am
You are actually agreeing with me.

We have loads of players who can play as a right back and one senior 6. The chances of us paying £100m+ for Caicedo and then using him as a backup right back are nil.

Quote from: Peabee on Today at 03:51:19 am
Yeah we aint spending £110m on someone to cover RB. Hes our prime 6.

Quote from: classycarra on Today at 03:51:56 am
What didn't take long? Maybe you're just misreading it, but come on, play the ball not the man! We're not signing a number 6 for over 100 million to fill in at RB

Blimey gents, settle down. Saying that he can fill in if we're in a pinch does not equate to saying we're signing him as our backup RB  ;D

We're obviously signing him as our #1 DM but depending on specific circumstances, filling in at RB is an option.

Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:55:37 am
He's not a RB.

But that doesn't mean he won't be used as a RB. As an example he could drop back there and Thiago come in because we're chasing a goal against a team parking the bus.

 :thumbup
Online Al 666

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #43265 on: Today at 04:10:45 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:55:37 am
He's not a RB.

But that doesn't mean he won't be used as a RB. As an example he could drop back there and Thiago come in because we're chasing a goal against a team parking the bus.

If you are chasing a goal then having a dynamic 6 like Caicedo allows you to push more players on. If you are a goal behind then you want to get as many athletic attacking players on as possible.

Thiago as a 6 and Caicedo as full-back is the antithesis of that. 

Caicedo ended up as a fullback because Brighton had too many defensive mids and not enough fullbacks. We are the opposite we have a multitude of right-backs but no defensive midfield players.
Online Avens

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #43266 on: Today at 04:13:55 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:10:45 am
If you are chasing a goal then having a dynamic 6 like Caicedo allows you to push more players on. If you are a goal behind then you want to get as many athletic attacking players on as possible.

Thiago as a 6 and Caicedo as full-back is the antithesis of that. 

Caicedo ended up as a fullback because Brighton had too many defensive mids and not enough fullbacks. We are the opposite we have a multitude of right-backs but no defensive midfield players.

Al, it was a minor comment as part of a broader point about us not targeting a back up right back at the moment. There's no need for the forensic analysis of our tactical set up at this point. We all agree he is a DM  ;D
Offline classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #43267 on: Today at 04:16:56 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 04:13:55 am
Al, it was a minor comment as part of a broader point about us not targeting a back up right back at the moment. There's no need for the forensic analysis of our tactical set up at this point. We all agree he is a DM  ;D
on behalf of everyone else !- if you don't want to have that discussion with Al, don't goad him with a 'didn't take long' and then pluck disagreement from the jaws of you guys agreeing (when he makes an innocuous statement about us not having enough 6s for Caicedo to be a regular backup)
Offline Carra-ton

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #43268 on: Today at 04:17:06 am »
If we put the papers in, can Caicedo be on the bench this Sunday.
Online jonkrux

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #43269 on: Today at 04:18:28 am »
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 04:17:06 am
If we put the papers in, can Caicedo be on the bench this Sunday.

I believe if he is registered by mid day tomorrow he can play on the weekend
Offline classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #43270 on: Today at 04:19:12 am »
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 04:17:06 am
If we put the papers in, can Caicedo be on the bench this Sunday.
yes. by midday.

however, i'm not sure if those papers can be 'pending medical results'. i would assume not, so either we have a rapid medical near his home in the morning or we miss the deadline (in which case, wise to do a very thorough medical for our highest fee ever!)

so it's not ruled out completely, but on balance probably won't be in the playing squad
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #43271 on: Today at 04:19:36 am »
Quote from: jonkrux on Today at 04:18:28 am
I believe if he is registered by mid day tomorrow he can play on the weekend
We can unveil him at Stamford bridge, just like they wanted. ;D
Online Peabee

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #43272 on: Today at 04:20:51 am »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 04:19:36 am
We can unveil him at Stamford bridge, just like they wanted. ;D

Yes please!
Online RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #43273 on: Today at 04:21:05 am »
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 04:17:06 am
If we put the papers in, can Caicedo be on the bench this Sunday.
Has to be be noon on Saturday but I don't think he getting on the bench and not training. the earliest I could see playing is Bournemouth but that still really fast getting up to speed for Klopp fitness status.
Pretty sure the fastest turn around is Virgil plying for Klopp. Im not sure how fast he plays as a starter. Could be next weekend.
Offline classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #43274 on: Today at 04:22:24 am »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 04:19:36 am
We can unveil him at Stamford bridge, just like they wanted. ;D
was thinking maybe he'd join the squad for the trip. then thought he might want to avoid seeing some faces there!
Online Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #43275 on: Today at 04:25:09 am »
Online Peabee

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #43276 on: Today at 04:25:58 am »
Online Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #43277 on: Today at 04:27:24 am »
Cant lie, my head fell off after the Chelsea Lavia bid.

But, fair fucking fucks to all involved in going for this deal. Caicedo is an OUTSTANDING signing and we have signed 3 top quality MFs.

Online tommy LFC

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #43278 on: Today at 04:27:33 am »
Caicedo really seems to compliment MacAllister and Szoboszlai so well. What a change in midfield this summer! They bring steel, creativity, set pieces threat and long range threats too.

I'm also excited that Jones, Bajcetic, Elliot and Thiago will all be good options too. A real good mix. Surely Thiago takes the Milner role now, coming on to calm everything down and see games out. He has a very important role now with so much young players around him.

It's interesting that Lavia's "lack of experience" was problem for some, but not so much Caicedo. I couldn't care less because the talent is there for both, but just interesting to see.
Online Avens

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #43279 on: Today at 04:28:13 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 04:16:56 am
on behalf of everyone else !- if you don't want to have that discussion with Al, don't goad him with a 'didn't take long' and then pluck disagreement from the jaws of you guys agreeing (when he makes an innocuous statement about us not having enough 6s for Caicedo to be a regular backup)

OK thanks, CC. Always good to have you keeping everyone on the straight and narrow -- although seemingly only when they're disagreeing with Al or clinical  ;D

Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 04:21:05 am
Has to be be noon on Saturday but I don't think he getting on the bench and not training. the earliest I could see playing is Bournemouth but that still really fast getting up to speed for Klopp fitness status.
Pretty sure the fastest turn around is Virgil plying for Klopp. Im not sure how fast he plays as a starter. Could be next weekend.

Yeah whether he can technically and whether he will are pretty different questions. I'd say no chance, but Klopp will have been working on a temporary #6 solution for a couple of weeks. I've heard players can play in positions they weren't specifically signed for on the odd occasion  ;)
