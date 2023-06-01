Caicedo really seems to compliment MacAllister and Szoboszlai so well. What a change in midfield this summer! They bring steel, creativity, set pieces threat and long range threats too.



I'm also excited that Jones, Bajcetic, Elliot and Thiago will all be good options too. A real good mix. Surely Thiago takes the Milner role now, coming on to calm everything down and see games out. He has a very important role now with so much young players around him.



It's interesting that Lavia's "lack of experience" was problem for some, but not so much Caicedo. I couldn't care less because the talent is there for both, but just interesting to see.