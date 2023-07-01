Was the Lavia diversion simply so we could test the waters for Colwill, without Chelsea getting their knickers pissy over us trying to geg in on Caicedo?



I'm not sure he was a diversion. If Southampton hadn't been stubborn arseholes we likely would have got Lavia. Once it became clear Chelsea hadn't sealed a deal for Caicedo and the player showed an interest we moved on. Similar vibes to Thuram and Szoboszlai. This will be a great lesson for agents. If Liverpool want your client, you need to push for a move because we will gladly move on to someone else if the opportunity arises