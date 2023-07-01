So if this all goes through tomorrow for 110m thats us done this window yeah?
It is about how to beat the press. The current vogue is about a high press and winning the ball high up the pitch. Strikers are useless unless you can beat the initial press. Press-resistant deep-lying playmakers are now the difference makers.
Was the Lavia diversion simply so we could test the waters for Colwill, without Chelsea getting their knickers pissy over us trying to geg in on Caicedo?
Nah definitely 1 or 2 more. Might have to save a little, like Andre being bought now but only arriving here in January. But I think they are going to try to get Andre and a CB.
Anyone going to be struggling at work tomorrow?
That would be incredible & would shut up a lot of whining lfc fans mainly those on social media. Im feeling pretty good as it is, add another midfielder and a defender & were ready to attack on all fronts.
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"
The fee is mad, but they're only going to keep going up. What matters is that he's the best DM available to us at this time, and we've gone and done the deal (touchwood). The age of our midfield has been drastically reduced and it's got it's energy back!
We still need a centre back as well. I am delighted with the midfield signings but I think we overpaid because we had to. If we go into next season with VVD and Matip as 33 year olds then we risk overpaying again. We also have to address the homegrown issue.I would take Caicedo over Lavia every day of the week but Caicedo makes our HG problem even worse.
I'm not sure he was a diversion. If Southampton hadn't been stubborn arseholes we likely would have got Lavia. Once it became clear Chelsea hadn't sealed a deal for Caicedo and the player showed an interest we moved on. Similar vibes to Thuram and Szoboszlai. This will a great lesson for agents. If Liverpool want your client, you need to push for a move because we will gladly move on to someone else if the opportunity arises
I dont think so. More to come maybe. But depends what big Jorg does with the crate of money hes just found.
Ornstein a charlatan?, he's one of the most reliable football journalists there is.
I was referring to Romano
