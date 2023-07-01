« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)

shook

  • not stirred
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,164
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #43160 on: Today at 02:49:17 am
Quote from: Shepnois on Today at 02:42:18 am
So if this all goes through tomorrow for 110m thats us done this window yeah?

Nah definitely 1 or 2 more. Might have to save a little, like Andre being bought now but only arriving here in January. But I think they are going to try to get Andre and a CB. 
Logged

Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,084
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #43161 on: Today at 02:49:20 am
The fee is mad, but they're only going to keep going up. What matters is that he's the best DM available to us at this time, and we've gone and done the deal (touchwood). The age of our midfield has been drastically reduced and it's got it's energy back!
Logged

Titi Camara

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,871
  • Number 21 of the Crazy 88
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #43162 on: Today at 02:49:45 am
Was the Lavia diversion simply so we could test the waters for Colwill, without Chelsea getting their knickers pissy over us trying to geg in on Caicedo?
Logged

Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,784
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #43163 on: Today at 02:50:06 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:44:09 am
It is about how to beat the press. The current vogue is about a high press and winning the ball high up the pitch. Strikers are useless unless you can beat the initial press. Press-resistant deep-lying playmakers are now the difference makers.

Yeah, it seems so, especially given the activity this window.

Its a high fee, but we sold Fabinho for £42m. I think Lavia was the target if that didnt happen.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,803
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #43164 on: Today at 02:50:10 am
Took 1,000 pages on this thread for this to happen! 
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,169
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #43165 on: Today at 02:51:39 am
Gary Neville for DoF
Logged

Number 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,593
  • "the greatest hazard in life is to risk nothing"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #43166 on: Today at 02:51:40 am
Anyone going to be struggling at work tomorrow? :)
Logged
YWNA

shook

  • not stirred
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,164
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #43167 on: Today at 02:51:50 am
Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 02:49:45 am
Was the Lavia diversion simply so we could test the waters for Colwill, without Chelsea getting their knickers pissy over us trying to geg in on Caicedo?

Definitely some sort of wargame. Never made sense, the publicity of it when compared to Macallister and Szoboslai, and the ridiculous 2m increases with everyone screaming "you know the price!"
Logged

Shepnois

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,837
  • Livin' in the Sunshine, Lovin' in the Moonlight
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #43168 on: Today at 02:51:52 am
Quote from: shook on Today at 02:49:17 am
Nah definitely 1 or 2 more. Might have to save a little, like Andre being bought now but only arriving here in January. But I think they are going to try to get Andre and a CB. 

That would be incredible & would shut up a lot of whining lfc fans mainly those on social media. Im feeling pretty good as it is, add another midfielder and a defender & were ready to attack on all fronts.
Logged

Shepnois

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,837
  • Livin' in the Sunshine, Lovin' in the Moonlight
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #43169 on: Today at 02:53:18 am
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 02:51:40 am
Anyone going to be struggling at work tomorrow? :)

Luckily I was off anyway tomorrow so Ive been refreshing like mad and enjoying a few beers for the last few hours, what a night! 😄
Logged

shook

  • not stirred
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,164
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #43170 on: Today at 02:53:21 am
Quote from: Shepnois on Today at 02:51:52 am
That would be incredible & would shut up a lot of whining lfc fans mainly those on social media. Im feeling pretty good as it is, add another midfielder and a defender & were ready to attack on all fronts.


If we are able to sign a CB who can compete with either of VVD or Konate, we definitely are in contention for the title, albeit need City to not have a 100 point season like they've done in the past
Logged

Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,404
  • JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #43171 on: Today at 02:53:33 am
Quote from: Shepnois on Today at 02:42:18 am
So if this all goes through tomorrow for 110m thats us done this window yeah?

We still need a centre back as well.

I am delighted with the midfield signings but I think we overpaid because we had to. If we go into next season with VVD and Matip as 33 year olds then we risk overpaying again. We also have to address the homegrown issue.

I would take Caicedo over Lavia every day of the week but Caicedo makes our HG problem even worse. 
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,920
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #43172 on: Today at 02:53:37 am
Caicedo and his relentless pursuit of the ball when out of possession is exactly what this team needed. Its a brilliant signing and probably finalises our first eleven for the season. It will be akin to getting Fabinho in which seemed to suddenly make everything click.
Logged

Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,421
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #43173 on: Today at 02:53:52 am
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 02:49:20 am
The fee is mad, but they're only going to keep going up. What matters is that he's the best DM available to us at this time, and we've gone and done the deal (touchwood). The age of our midfield has been drastically reduced and it's got it's energy back!
It is mad, but look at the transfer market, another player went to Arsenal for the same price, 3 years older and inferior in every respect, that's the going rate as mad as it seems.
Logged

Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,084
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #43174 on: Today at 02:54:11 am
Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Caicedo, Thiago, Jones, Elliott, Bajetic with Trent & Gakpo able to move into midfield. WOW!
Logged

rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,726
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #43175 on: Today at 02:54:29 am
Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 02:49:45 am
Was the Lavia diversion simply so we could test the waters for Colwill, without Chelsea getting their knickers pissy over us trying to geg in on Caicedo?

I'm not sure he was a diversion. If Southampton hadn't been stubborn arseholes we likely would have got Lavia. Once it became clear Chelsea hadn't sealed a deal for Caicedo and the player showed an interest we moved on. Similar vibes to Thuram and Szoboszlai. This will be a great lesson for agents. If Liverpool want your client, you need to push for a move because we will gladly move on to someone else if the opportunity arises
Last Edit: Today at 02:57:38 am by rafathegaffa83
Logged

The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,740
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #43176 on: Today at 02:55:47 am
Logged

Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,784
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #43177 on: Today at 02:55:50 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:53:33 am
We still need a centre back as well.

I am delighted with the midfield signings but I think we overpaid because we had to. If we go into next season with VVD and Matip as 33 year olds then we risk overpaying again. We also have to address the homegrown issue.

I would take Caicedo over Lavia every day of the week but Caicedo makes our HG problem even worse.

We could do with a CB. 

But Caicedo really transforms our midfield for sure. Weve got 3 weeks to sort out the defence now too.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Number 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,593
  • "the greatest hazard in life is to risk nothing"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #43178 on: Today at 02:55:55 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:54:29 am
I'm not sure he was a diversion. If Southampton hadn't been stubborn arseholes we likely would have got Lavia. Once it became clear Chelsea hadn't sealed a deal for Caicedo and the player showed an interest we moved on. Similar vibes to Thuram and Szoboszlai. This will a great lesson for agents. If Liverpool want your client, you need to push for a move because we will gladly move on to someone else if the opportunity arises

If he really wasnt a diversion you have to feel a bit for him. Hell probably end up going to Chelsea now.
Logged
YWNA

classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,184
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #43179 on: Today at 02:57:31 am
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 02:46:21 am
I dont think so. More to come maybe. But depends what big Jorg does with the crate of money hes just found.
same. think we may get one of gravenberch, lavia or andre (august or january). and, ideally, a very athletic young centre back who can cover wide.


squad like that, can you imagine klopp's wide grin in the press conferences?!
Logged

Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,421
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #43180 on: Today at 02:58:41 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:54:29 am
I'm not sure he was a diversion. If Southampton hadn't been stubborn arseholes we likely would have got Lavia. Once it became clear Chelsea hadn't sealed a deal for Caicedo and the player showed an interest we moved on. Similar vibes to Thuram and Szoboszlai. This will a great lesson for agents. If Liverpool want your client, you need to push for a move because we will gladly move on to someone else if the opportunity arises
The club reached their maximum offer for Lavia and were refused, so said goodbye and went in for Caicedo, having said that you'd imagine extensive ground work was done with player, club, agent and family prior to the offer being accepted.

As I said yesterday, the Lavia affair just felt amateur by a club renowned for doing business quietly, and it just felt messy, but the Caicedo deal is more like the Liverpool we've known over the last 6 or 7 years.
Logged

Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,422
  • ....mmm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #43181 on: Today at 02:59:06 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 02:50:12 am
Ornstein a charlatan?, he's one of the most reliable football journalists there is.

I was referring to Romano ;D



Logged
:D

Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,131
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #43182 on: Today at 02:59:14 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:54:29 am
I'm not sure he was a diversion. If Southampton hadn't been stubborn arseholes we likely would have got Lavia. Once it became clear Chelsea hadn't sealed a deal for Caicedo and the player showed an interest we moved on. Similar vibes to Thuram and Szoboszlai. This will a great lesson for agents. If Liverpool want your client, you need to push for a move because we will gladly move on to someone else if the opportunity arises

Yep, simple as that!

It wasnt about whether Liverpool could afford the fee (they could), it was about worth. Liverpool simply did not think a raw 19 year old, who would still be very much a project, was a player they should be spending at least 50m on. They pushed it as far as they could.



Logged

shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 989
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #43183 on: Today at 02:59:19 am
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 02:51:40 am
Anyone going to be struggling at work tomorrow? :)

Or just every other match day for our Asian and Australian counterparts.
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,784
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #43184 on: Today at 02:59:46 am
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 02:59:06 am
I was referring to Romano ;D

I was right then.

Take it back, classycara.  :-X

 ;D
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.
