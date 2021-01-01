« previous next »
Online koptommy93

Joyce just retweeted an article on caicedo the big tease
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online Caston

Im starting to get a bit excited.
Online Peabee

Quote from: rocco on Today at 08:43:42 pm
Most Women say men never grow up

Starting to believe it

Its true. Two of the richest men in the world are going to have a fight. Literally asked for a scrap.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline A Red Abroad

  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 08:41:04 pm
We knew that Jordan's and Fabinho's deals were in their final stages for more than a month now.

Yeah, but the post i replied to (quoted) read "we've had all summer".

 :)
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Paisley79

Quote from: PaddyPaned on Today at 08:44:54 pm
They can always pick up the Ox.

He's off to Beşiktaş apparently
Online Rosario

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Quote from: shook on Today at 08:45:31 pm
If we loan anyone it would be Doak, but only a loan

And not even then considering how many attacking options they have he wouldnt even get a game.
Offline alonsoisared

Odd to see journo's still saying we expect he'll choose Chelsea. Surely nowadays we'll have approached the player and had a feel for whether he'd say yes to us before we supposedly prepare a record fee for him out of the blue? What am I missing?
Online Peabee

Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:46:38 pm
Im starting to get a bit excited.

F5 or wank?
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Qston

  • Believer
One coffee in Blackpool is all it takes to run into the bosses arms and he sweeps you off your feet
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online slaphead

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:45:11 pm
Why the fuck would we give a midfielder away? WE NEED MORE MIDFIELDERS

Does anything when it comes to transfers make sense anymore ? 
Wheres Peter. We need his minutes per midfielder discussion then it will all make sense
Offline WorldChampions

Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:44:47 pm
We expected to get the Lavia deal done by now but have found Southampton very difficult to deal with.

We might well just be playing games with Chelsea (like their 'bid' yesterday for Lavia), but might just not want to deal with Southampton anymore and will try and do a deal on decent terms with Brighton. I just hope we've actually got the thumbs up from Caicedo himself, otherwise it's a waste of time.

We've been bartering for weeks over the best part of 5/10 million even though the midfield is threadbare and Klopp wanted the business done early. Yet somehow we've found another 50 million?
Online Nick110581

  • Hearts Jurgen
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 08:47:18 pm
Odd to see journo's still saying we expect he'll choose Chelsea. Surely nowadays we'll have approached the player and had a feel for whether he'd say yes to us before we supposedly prepare a record fee for him out of the blue? What am I missing?

Thats how it would play out.

I dont think the Journalists know.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online paisley1977

  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 08:26:48 pm
https://twitter.com/MelissaReddy_/status/1689719267254566914

Moises Caicedo cleared his locker out five days ago at Brighton and hasn't been back since. He's in London (!) as he waits for a move to happen.

Thought he was staying with the Mac Allisters
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Online Hoenheim

  • Lovely cushioned header for Gerrard...
If he prefers Chelsea instead of us he's a grade A twat. I've no idea how much his "preference" really means, I assume massive wages and that's it
Quote from: Working Class Hero on May  5, 2016, 09:57:09 pm
I love Emre Can more than both of my children. Fact

Online Ray K

  • Truthiness
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 08:44:34 pm
I'm on it right now, and they're serving Encebollado* in the buffet car for some reason.


*googled it
It'd be just our luck to get the deal agreed with Brighton only to find out he's in one of the quiet carriages and has turned his phone to silent and everything falls apart.
#AvantiWestCoastOut
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Lynndenberries

  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Surely not a coincidence that Chelsea are now linked with Lavia, Adams, and Verratti
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online Caston

Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 08:47:18 pm
Odd to see journo's still saying we expect he'll choose Chelsea. Surely nowadays we'll have approached the player and had a feel for whether he'd say yes to us before we supposedly prepare a record fee for him out of the blue? What am I missing?

Downplaying it. Szoboszlai vibes

Quote from: Peabee on Today at 08:47:20 pm
F5 or wank?

Both!
Offline QC

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 08:44:30 pm
Veratti is definitely, shall we say, fun-sized.  And he's very overrated.

He isnt overrated. To the contrary, hes under appreciated. Sure hes small, but what did stoke win with all their hoofed giants
Online Persephone

  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 08:43:22 pm
If there is anything at all in the Caicedo thing I think Brighton might want one of our men to come the other way, in a separate deal of course. Maybe Bjajetic or Jones. Someone young who will get even better and they can sell on in a couple of years
And they would be told to take a hike. Both Curtis and Stefan have big futures here and won't be sold as a make weight.
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 08:04:43 pm
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much.

Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere clo

Online RedBec1993

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Quote from: Hoenheim on Today at 08:48:41 pm
If he prefers Chelsea instead of us he's a grade A twat. I've no idea how much his "preference" really means, I assume massive wages and that's it

Yep, klopp or pochetino? Its a no brainer.
Online slaphead

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Quote from: Bread on Today at 08:45:30 pm
Yeah, I'm sure the solution to our barebones midfield is to sign a midfielder by swapping him for a midfielder. That'll do it.

I'm seeing Jones linked with Crystal Palace on Twitter which is crazy. I'm backing him to get the most minutes out of all of our current midfielders this season barring Mac Allister who I think will be ever present.

I said I think they'll look for it. So we wouldn't accept that deal no ?
Online Goalposts for Jumpers

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Would rather Lavia, Andre and a CB, than spend 100m on Caicedo. Don't know what the actual fudge is going through the minds of the senior people at our club!  :-\
Online Nick110581

  • Hearts Jurgen
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 08:48:50 pm
Surely not a coincidence that Chelsea are now linked with Lavia, Adams, and Verratti

They have signed Adams.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online exiledintheUSA

  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 97
I'm beginning to think that Chelsea have moved on.....
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Online DangerScouse

Quote from: Hoenheim on Today at 08:48:41 pm
If he prefers Chelsea instead of us he's a grade A twat. I've no idea how much his "preference" really means, I assume massive wages and that's it

There could be further sanctions coming their way too and not just monetary!
Online slaphead

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 08:49:15 pm
And they would be told to take a hike. Both Curtis and Stefan have big futures here and won't be sold as a make weight.

It wouldn't be a surprise though if they asked for that would it ?  Brighton are no mugs.
Online Al 666

  • JFT 97
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:28:46 pm
Yeah, but we can go back to that more if you've got Caicedo covering. We still don't have the legs.

Fabinho used to drop in but you also had Henderson and Wijnaldum (at their peak) covering the full backs, to the point they facilitated them being the creative players in the team. With the likes of Mac and Dom (or Elliott and Jones to an extent) we're less reliant on the full backs to have to bomb on all the time to create.

It isn't so much providing the creativity but the width. We play with inverted wide players who like to come inside. It was the fullbacks job to provide the width. That worked because we had basically three defensive midfield players strung out across the pitch and we were direct. We would beat the press by going long and then pushed up and won the second ball.

We were at our best when the game became end to end. Crucially we had peak VVD, Matip and above all pre injury Gomez.

The biggest thing though is that teams just stopped playing open games against us. They would cede possession go long themselves and play a low to mid block and ask us to break them down. That is why we are transitioning to a 2-2 build up in midfield.
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online End Product

Tonight's the night then, big Jorg organises the meat raffle on Fridays, nothings getting done tommorrow
No time for caution.

Online Number 7

  • "the greatest hazard in life is to risk nothing"
So this all now hinges on where Caidedo wants to go?
YWNA

Online DangerScouse

Quote from: slaphead on Today at 08:50:55 pm
It wouldn't be a surprise though if they asked for that would it ?  Brighton are no mugs.

We've already sold them Milner and Lallana, that's enough the greedy fucks.
Online Nick110581

  • Hearts Jurgen
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 08:51:46 pm
So this all now hinges on where Caidedo wants to go?

And the payment structure for each Club.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online kvarmeismydad

What would you prefer Caicedo only or 2 or 3 players of lesser value?
@paulair

Online ByrdmanLFC

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 08:51:46 pm
So this all now hinges on where Caidedo wants to go?
I think he doesnt care, its up to the clubs imo
Online ByrdmanLFC

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Today at 08:53:23 pm
What would you prefer Caicedo only or 2 or 3 players of lesser value?
Caicedo 100%
Online slaphead

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 08:51:56 pm
We've already sold them Milner and Lallana, that's enough the greedy fucks.

haha meanwhile in Southampton........ :)
Offline shook

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Today at 08:53:23 pm
What would you prefer Caicedo only or 2 or 3 players of lesser value?

Guessing we have enough for Caicedo and then something like buying Andre for 20million but he stays in Brazil until January
Online Fromola

  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 08:47:18 pm
Odd to see journo's still saying we expect he'll choose Chelsea. Surely nowadays we'll have approached the player and had a feel for whether he'd say yes to us before we supposedly prepare a record fee for him out of the blue? What am I missing?

That's what it comes down to. If he's not arsed about signing for us then it's all a waste of time/game playing.

You'd like to think we've at least spoke to him/his agent and got the encouragement to progress. You're not going to throw club record bids in for someone who doesn't want to sign for you.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
