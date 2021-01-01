Yeah, but we can go back to that more if you've got Caicedo covering. We still don't have the legs.



Fabinho used to drop in but you also had Henderson and Wijnaldum (at their peak) covering the full backs, to the point they facilitated them being the creative players in the team. With the likes of Mac and Dom (or Elliott and Jones to an extent) we're less reliant on the full backs to have to bomb on all the time to create.



It isn't so much providing the creativity but the width. We play with inverted wide players who like to come inside. It was the fullbacks job to provide the width. That worked because we had basically three defensive midfield players strung out across the pitch and we were direct. We would beat the press by going long and then pushed up and won the second ball.We were at our best when the game became end to end. Crucially we had peak VVD, Matip and above all pre injury Gomez.The biggest thing though is that teams just stopped playing open games against us. They would cede possession go long themselves and play a low to mid block and ask us to break them down. That is why we are transitioning to a 2-2 build up in midfield.