Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,953
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #41160 on: Today at 03:35:01 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 03:29:01 pm
This is extremely unprofessional and messy from the club, the past 5 or 6 seasons have seen us negotiating privately with clubs until we've settled on a figure, only then there's an inkling of the deal in the press.

This is very amateur and reminds me of the likes of Abu Dhabi and The Original Plastic cheats when they were both take over by despots and criminals, public bid after bid after bid for a player before signing them.

We can't do much about it if the leaks aren't coming from us though! We haven't shopped in England for a while.

From the sounds of it, we tried to negotiate privately with Southampton for Lavia but for whatever reason they refused to, which has led to us just bidding blindly rather than negotiating.

And now Brighton I assume have leaked our interest to kick Chelsea up the backside.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Jwils21

  • Justwindy,innit,lowestspeed21 (knots)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,661
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #41161 on: Today at 03:37:03 pm
Just been sat in Popworld and two fellas walk in. The bartender says 'Wow! Jorge Schmadtke and Moises Caicedo!"
Logged

Online Santiago

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 116
  • Yeeeessss!!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #41162 on: Today at 03:38:23 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 03:29:01 pm
This is extremely unprofessional and messy from the club, the past 5 or 6 seasons have seen us negotiating privately with clubs until we've settled on a figure, only then there's an inkling of the deal in the press.

This is very amateur and reminds me of the likes of Abu Dhabi and The Original Plastic cheats when they were both take over by despots and criminals, public bid after bid after bid for a player before signing them.

We got MaCAllister done relatively quickly and quietly, Szoboszlai even quieter.
I would posit that it isn't Liverpool making the noise
Logged

Online Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,871
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #41163 on: Today at 03:40:30 pm
Quote from: tgi91 on Today at 03:03:44 pm
Apparently we have made an enquiry for Fofana this afternoon....

Well Monaco have just agreed a deal for a midfielder so you never know.

Quote
Fabrizio Romano
@FabrizioRomano
Excl: Denis Zakaria to AS Monaco, here we go! Agreement in place with Juventus for 20m fixed fee plus important sell on clause 🚨⚪️🔴 #ASMonaco

Agreement sealed also with Zakaria on personal terms, now on his way to the medical tests.

Juve have huge percentage on future sale.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,544
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #41164 on: Today at 03:40:34 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:35:01 pm
We can't do much about it if the leaks aren't coming from us though! We haven't shopped in England for a while.

From the sounds of it, we tried to negotiate privately with Southampton for Lavia but for whatever reason they refused to, which has led to us just bidding blindly rather than negotiating.

And now Brighton I assume have leaked our interest to kick Chelsea up the backside.

We must know it's a terrible place to shop though in general. It's very much a seller's market.

We have a decent relationship with Brighton and crucially a release clause was in place which made the Mac deal straight forward.

We were in for Doucore from Palace and straight away a bonkers fee was quoted and we balked at that. A Premier League club (or one just relegated) are not going to sell their best players without silly money offered unless there's a release clause.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online El_Macca_17

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,415
  • Out here on the perimeter there are no stars.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #41165 on: Today at 03:40:38 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 03:25:53 pm
Hmmm. That's worded to make it sound like if they make a big enough offer we would consider it?

Might make todays developments seem a bit more sensible. Only a little bit, mind.
Logged
"The future's uncertain and the end is always near."

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,770
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #41166 on: Today at 03:40:44 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 03:25:53 pm
Hmmm. That's worded to make it sound like if they make a big enough offer we would consider it?

Hope we don't.It'd take 5 years of monitoring players and 1000 pointless faxes before we replaced him with someone.

Just enjoy him playing when we can and let go with our best wishes at the end of his contract.
Logged

Offline ashyred

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 23
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #41167 on: Today at 03:40:54 pm
transfers dont normally bother me as we have no control over it and and i always hope the club backs klopp, but this is pathetic from the club. messing about with lavia for weeks over a few million.
i know we shouldnt just let teams have our pants down and pay the asking price with the first bid.
but now apparently enquiring about caceido  :butt
we know chelsea have already bid 90 mil so if your serious john, dont enquire as you know its gonna be more than 90 mil, so go with your balls out and offer 95 mil otherwise go and buy jurgen someone we can afford as we need a midfielder,




 
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,450
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #41168 on: Today at 03:40:58 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:28:02 pm
The whole world is mad.. reported that city have bid £88m for Paquetta £88m!!

No wonder Brighton want so much

Laughable fee. He's done nothing to warrant that. I'm sure he'll be brilliant for Guardiola, mind, and not like money means anything to them.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,891
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #41169 on: Today at 03:42:01 pm
Quote from: tgi91 on Today at 03:03:44 pm
Apparently we have made an enquiry for Fofana this afternoon....
Which one? There are at least 4 of them floating about.
Logged
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 08:04:43 pm
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much.

Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere clo

Online StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,351
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #41170 on: Today at 03:43:56 pm
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 03:42:01 pm
Which one? There are at least 4 of them floating about.

Just hope we take a look at Dembele afterwards too
Logged

Online 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,169
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #41171 on: Today at 03:44:26 pm
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 03:42:01 pm
Which one? There are at least 4 of them floating about.
Known in the business as the famous levitating Fofanas.
Logged

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,891
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #41172 on: Today at 03:45:20 pm
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 03:43:56 pm
Just hope we take a look at Dembele afterwards too
Nah its Mendy we're after.
Logged
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 08:04:43 pm
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much.

Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere clo

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,667
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #41173 on: Today at 03:45:55 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:16:25 pm
At least one of us spotted the fishing trip!!

Yes folks, King has moved to be a horse journalist

I didnt realise. Ive been wondering why hes been talking about footballers called Mr Moon and Endless Regret. Couldnt find them on transfermkt.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,512
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #41174 on: Today at 03:46:43 pm
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 03:44:26 pm
Known in the business as the famous levitating Fofanas.

;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,053
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #41175 on: Today at 03:47:16 pm
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 03:45:20 pm
Nah its Mendy we're after.
Definitely need to make sure we're going for the right one!
Logged

Online Tony19:6

  • Begets John 3:16
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,291
  • Born and Bred
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #41176 on: Today at 03:50:00 pm
I know xfer fees are ridiculously inflated, but...

£50m for a 19 y/o with less than 30 PL games (not to mention 2 months out with a hamstring injury) is very 'un-Liverpool-like'. I don't believe for one second we are serious about Caicedo at the price quoted (more than the Anny Rd development.)

I also don't think Chelsea are very serious about Lavia else they would have bid the full £50m they are supposed to have bid previously.

Its all a dance (cba finding a gif)

Whatever happens before Sunday we are starting Jones/MacAllister as DCM at the weekend.
 
Logged
A Great man once said...
"Football is a simple game based on the giving and taking of passes, of controlling the ball and of making yourself available to receive a pass.
It is terribly simple."

http://twitter.com/Tony19_6

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,487
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #41177 on: Today at 03:52:04 pm
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 03:42:01 pm
Which one? There are at least 4 of them floating about.
Banana Fana
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,450
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #41178 on: Today at 03:56:48 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 03:52:04 pm
Banana Fana

Oh God, the drama!
Logged

Online KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,495
  • Burp! ...excuse me.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #41179 on: Today at 03:59:06 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 03:56:48 pm
Oh God, the drama!

It's enough to make an episode of Panorama.
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,278
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #41180 on: Today at 03:59:50 pm
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 03:44:26 pm
Known in the business as the famous levitating Fofanas.
fhfhfggg" border="0
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,833
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #41181 on: Today at 04:02:28 pm
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 03:37:03 pm
Just been sat in Popworld and two fellas walk in. The bartender says 'Wow! Jorge Schmadtke and Moises Caicedo!"

"I'm sorry Romeo, please finish your cider!"
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,055
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #41182 on: Today at 04:03:29 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 04:02:28 pm
"I'm sorry Romeo, please finish your cider!"

Haha. Old Skool.  What a thread that was.
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,873
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #41183 on: Today at 04:06:38 pm
Youssouf Fofana rumours gather pace now with Monaco signing Denis Zakaria.  :D
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,799
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #41184 on: Today at 04:09:10 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:06:38 pm
Youssouf Fofana rumours gather pace now with Monaco signing Denis Zakaria.  :D

Is he any good ?

How much would he cost ?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,746
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #41185 on: Today at 04:10:04 pm
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Kalito

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 688
  • ***JFT97***
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #41186 on: Today at 04:11:07 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 03:12:38 pm
We're buying a horse???
No, Trigger.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

Prof. Feynman: Never confuse education with intelligence, you can have a PhD and still be an idiot!

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,873
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #41187 on: Today at 04:12:12 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 04:09:10 pm
Is he any good ?

How much would he cost ?

Seen him  play once mate but stats wise he looks good. More of a box to box though than a pure #6.
Logged

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,891
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #41188 on: Today at 04:16:00 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:06:38 pm
Youssouf Fofana rumours gather pace now with Monaco signing Denis Zakaria.  :D
Chelsea will be pissed, isn't he the last piece in their Fofana gauntlet?
Logged
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 08:04:43 pm
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much.

Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere clo

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,770
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #41189 on: Today at 04:18:05 pm
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 04:16:00 pm
Chelsea will be pissed, isn't he the last piece in their Fofana gauntlet?

Boehly wants to corner the Fofana collectables market yeah
Logged
