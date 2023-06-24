Bit soon for monitoring mate, we've registered our interest to begin monitoring.
I think you'll find we're preparing to fax over an expression of intent to ready a letter of interest of enquiry to ascertain whether the player might be a viable monitoring target.
Only then can we possibly begin to gather data, preparatory to monitoring, but more advanced than a simple mental enquiry (this is where we simply daydream about the player in question - I can confirm we have a cutting-edge team of daydreamers on this, housed permanently in Anfield's basement), and once the two-year pre-analytics are done, we can begin to assemble the hallowed grail of our club: the "oh look he's really expensive now" official statement.
These things can't be rushed, they are works of art. Men and women travel for miles to hear them read from the steps of Liverpool municipal toilets.