If possible I'd prefer players who don't kick up a fuss when they don't get their way.



Agreed, but his PR team don't seem to be doing anything in the media to push the issue. Even things like following LFC players or liking posts is silly, but in modern football transfers these are things that can signal the player's intent, without breaching any rules, and help speed up the process. It just seems to me that he's not that bothered about joining Liverpool, and would be just as happy to go somewhere else, so doesn't want to publicly commit to just us. Maybe that's part of the reason why we haven't gone in for him as fully-blooded as we could, to get the deal done.