Online skipper757

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #41040 on: Today at 02:34:48 pm »
Liverpool journos vs. Chelsea journos vs. Andy Naylor.

Should be fun.
King Kenny.

Online Hedley Lamarr

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #41041 on: Today at 02:35:12 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 02:30:54 pm
Interesting developments today which kind of prove that fans know about 5% of whats happeningquite rightly.

Yet here we remain, seemingly lots of certainty about whats apparently definitely happening.

Or they know plenty and saw straight through this.
Online kloppismydad

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #41042 on: Today at 02:35:21 pm »
Quote from: Andar on Today at 02:25:48 pm
Big Jorg and Todd Boehly walk into a pub. The bartender says 'Wow! Big Jorg and Todd Boehly'.
'That's right' said Jorg 'pleased to meet your acquaintance'
'Can I get you lads something to drink?' asked the landlord
'I'll have a pint of cider please' requested Boehly politely
'Just an orange juice for me please' said Jorg 'I've got to meet the Brighton executives at 8 o'clock tonight'
'I know' said the bartender 'In fact this all over Sky Sports News'
'Too bad it's not on BBC News' lamented the Chelsea owner
'Burnley vs City is on Sky Sports tomorrow' remembered Boehly
'Not in this pub' added the bartender abruptly
'Why not?' asked Boehly incredulously 'Are you a Millwall fan?'
'No it's because you're not in England now. This is Hong Kong!'
'Oh crumbs!' exclaimed Jorg. 'I've inexplicably travelled to Asia with my adversary Boehly - the very person with whom I'm currently embroiled in a transfer scandal. Now how on earth am I going to get to the Amex Stadium?'
'I don't know' said the bartender 'in fact I don't really speak English 你識唔識講廣東話?'
'Quick Todd' thought Jorg 'let's make a dash to the nearest taxi stand'
'Hold on Jorg' said Boehly 'I'm still injured remember. It's not like you to be inconsiderate'
'I'm sorry Todd. Please finish your cider.'

Close the thread, we have a winner. ;D
Online Crosby Nick

  He was funny. Used to do these hilarious puns
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 105,882
  Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #41043 on: Today at 02:35:22 pm »
Quote from: plura on Today at 02:13:40 pm

Fifty members later

Great film.
Online PeterTheRed...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #41044 on: Today at 02:35:24 pm »
Quote from: tommy LFC on Today at 02:33:51 pm
While all this rages on it distracts us from the real issue: why can't Nat Phillips get his move?!

Probably because he doesn't want to move ...
Online deano2727

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #41045 on: Today at 02:35:33 pm »
Find it hard to believe we will bid £90m+ for Caicedo. We will most likely end up going in with £50m for Lavia and Chelsea will get Caicedo.

The whole situation is very frustrating and we are acting like amateurs.
Online Henry Gale

  My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #41046 on: Today at 02:37:05 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 02:30:54 pm
Interesting developments today which kind of prove that fans know about 5% of whats happeningquite rightly.

Yet here we remain, seemingly lots of certainty about whats apparently definitely happening.

To be fair the fans probably know about the same as whoever is doing our planning and negotiating.
Online kloppismydad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #41047 on: Today at 02:37:22 pm »
Quote from: Mark Walters on Today at 02:32:37 pm
You haven't! It's just not funny, now or 10 years ago!

不体贴的人不像你，Mark Walters.
Online PeterTheRed...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #41048 on: Today at 02:37:42 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 02:37:05 pm
To be fair the fans probably know about the same as whoever is doing our planning and negotiating.

Of course they do :lmao
Online disgraced cake

  Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #41049 on: Today at 02:37:46 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 02:34:48 pm
Liverpool journos vs. Chelsea journos vs. Andy Naylor.

Should be fun.

Mac Allister will start for us at the weekend, Caicedo on the bench for them, and Andy Naylor will still say both will report for Brighton training tomorrow
Online Kopenhagen

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #41050 on: Today at 02:37:50 pm »
Quote from: tommy LFC on Today at 02:33:51 pm
While all this rages on it distracts us from the real issue: why can't Nat Phillips get his move?!

Because we'll be relying on him if we don't sign a CB.
Online Aeon

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #41051 on: Today at 02:38:19 pm »
How could any young player resist to the Graveyard of talent that chelsea is.
Online Kenny's Jacket

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #41052 on: Today at 02:39:10 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 02:33:48 pm
Only if you think that we as fans know everything that is going on behind the scenes. Even the journos are just guessing most of the time ...

3 transfer windows to sign a DM, whatever is going on behind the scenes isnt good enough
Offline A Red Abroad

  We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #41053 on: Today at 02:39:17 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 02:37:46 pm
Mac Allister will start for us at the weekend, Caicedo on the bench for them, and Andy Naylor will still say both will report for Brighton training tomorrow

 ;D
Online Ma Vie en Rouge

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #41054 on: Today at 02:39:17 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 01:52:22 pm
Bit soon for monitoring mate, we've registered our interest to begin monitoring.

I think you'll find we're preparing to fax over an expression of intent to ready a letter of interest of enquiry to ascertain whether the player might be a viable monitoring target.

Only then can we possibly begin to gather data, preparatory to monitoring, but more advanced than a simple mental enquiry (this is where we simply daydream about the player in question - I can confirm we have a cutting-edge team of daydreamers on this, housed permanently in Anfield's basement), and once the two-year pre-analytics are done, we can begin to assemble the hallowed grail of our club: the "oh look he's really expensive now"  official statement.

These things can't be rushed, they are works of art. Men and women travel for miles to hear them read from the steps of Liverpool municipal toilets.
Online Fitzy.

  Indefatigability
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #41055 on: Today at 02:40:44 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 02:35:12 pm
Or they know plenty and saw straight through this.
Through what? Have I missed something?
Online Fitzy.

  Indefatigability
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #41056 on: Today at 02:41:56 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 02:37:05 pm
To be fair the fans probably know about the same as whoever is doing our planning and negotiating.
Quite possibly. So the certainty and confidence some fans demonstrate are absolutely worth ignoring then?
Online TheMan

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #41057 on: Today at 02:42:15 pm »
the attempts at comical phone call scripting in this thread, for me at least, signify the nadir in western civilization since the dark ages
Online Hedley Lamarr

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #41058 on: Today at 02:43:04 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 02:40:44 pm
Through what? Have I missed something?

Do you honestly think weve asked about Caicedo hours after Chelsea apparently bid for Lavia ?
Online decosabute

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #41059 on: Today at 02:43:27 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 02:30:54 pm
Interesting developments today which kind of prove that fans know about 5% of whats happeningquite rightly.

Yet here we remain, seemingly lots of certainty about whats apparently definitely happening.

The developments today consist of Chelsea now outbidding us on Lavia as we continue to fuck around, and us ringing Brighton to "monitor" Caicedo. In other words, fuck all in reality.

And people are pessimistic because we look like we don't know what we're doing the past 6 weeks, and because the trend of how we operate and how we spend has been going down since 2020, not just recently.
Online Henry Gale

  My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #41060 on: Today at 02:45:00 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 02:41:56 pm
Quite possibly. So the certainty and confidence some fans demonstrate are absolutely worth ignoring then?

More than likely, Add them to the F*G ignore list as they sprout bollocks too.
Online Fitzy.

  Indefatigability
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #41061 on: Today at 02:45:16 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 02:43:04 pm
Do you honestly think weve asked about Caicedo hours after Chelsea apparently bid for Lavia ?
Ive no idea.
Online Boaty McBoatface

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #41062 on: Today at 02:46:03 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 02:07:02 pm
If possible I'd prefer players who don't kick up a fuss when they don't get their way.
Agreed, but his PR team don't seem to be doing anything in the media to push the issue. Even things like following LFC players or liking posts is silly, but in modern football transfers these are things that can signal the player's intent, without breaching any rules, and help speed up the process. It just seems to me that he's not that bothered about joining Liverpool, and would be just as happy to go somewhere else, so doesn't want to publicly commit to just us. Maybe that's part of the reason why we haven't gone in for him as fully-blooded as we could, to get the deal done.
Online Kashinoda

  ....mmm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #41063 on: Today at 02:46:05 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:39:10 pm
3 transfer windows to sign a DM, whatever is going on behind the scenes isnt good enough

We haven't been trying to sign a DM for 3 transfer windows, we even started this transfer window with 2 in the squad.
Online Bangin Them In

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #41064 on: Today at 02:46:14 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 11:18:07 pm
Its over. Chelsea are not bidding without knowing the player fancies playing for them.

Hopefully we have a backup but looking at how Jorg has incompetently operated so far I am now working under the assumption that this is what we get.

 ;D ;D ;D Chelsea bid for everyone
Online Red Cactii

  An absolute p***k
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #41065 on: Today at 02:46:18 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 02:34:48 pm
Liverpool journos vs. Chelsea journos vs. Andy Naylor.

Should be fun.

The cage match we needed but never expected.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #41066 on: Today at 02:46:35 pm »
This will end up with someone humping a banana boat in Ibiza isn't it?
Online Fitzy.

  Indefatigability
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #41067 on: Today at 02:47:00 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 02:43:27 pm
The developments today consist of Chelsea now outbidding us on Lavia as we continue to fuck around, and us ringing Brighton to "monitor" Caicedo. In other words, fuck all in reality.

And people are pessimistic because we look like we don't know what we're doing the past 6 weeks, and because the trend of how we operate and how we spend has been going down since 2020, not just recently.
Ive no issue with people being pessimistic. Im just alarmed at their confidence in knowing things we actually dont know.
Online Al 666

  JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #41068 on: Today at 02:47:09 pm »
My guess would be that we have been linked with Caicedo in retaliation for Chelsea being linked with Lavia. Chelsea pull out of a deal for Lavia giving us a free run and we do the same for Caicedo.
Online Nick110581

  Hearts Jurgen
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #41069 on: Today at 02:48:32 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:47:09 pm
My guess would be that we have been linked with Caicedo in retaliation for Chelsea being linked with Lavia. Chelsea pull out of a deal for Lavia giving us a free run and we do the same for Caicedo.

Amateur hour.
Online Romford_Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #41070 on: Today at 02:48:40 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:28:17 pm
I've missed something here.


I found it oddly compelling.
Online Kenny's Jacket

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #41071 on: Today at 02:48:54 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 02:07:02 pm
If possible I'd prefer players who don't kick up a fuss when they don't get their way.

Virgil says Hi.
