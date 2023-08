Imagine a player having his heart set on Chelsea... over Liverpool.



To be fair to him we've spent a month targeting another player in his position, failed to get a bid accepted despite him costing half what Caicedo would, and then tried to muscle in on a deal for him after Chelsea did the same to us, and we don't appear to have even put a bid in.There's no real reason for Caicedo to risk jeopardising a move to Chelsea by showing an interest in us when we haven't really shown any actual intent of signing him.