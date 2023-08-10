« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 1355869 times)

Online Nick110581

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #40400 on: Today at 11:34:40 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 11:34:11 am
A Joyce banger on Caicedo now would be the buzz of a life time mannn.


Get on the flight trackers immediately!
Online paulrazor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #40401 on: Today at 11:34:41 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 11:31:12 am
Mikey Forrester, Russian Sailors, Moises Caicedo ?
What the fuck are you boys on eh ?

Mark Renton.
hahaha

Offline shook

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #40402 on: Today at 11:34:43 am »
In the transfer window, sometimes F5 pays off
Online Mark Walters

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #40403 on: Today at 11:35:10 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 11:32:37 am
Nope I read it. You backtracked from your weird provocative post about people who want Klopp to get his targets. So?

I thought you were enjoying yourself? Try to continue in that vein and not get bogged down :)
It's only a backtrack if you thought I was serious, which apparently you did! So yeah, call it what you like.  I'm still highly entertained! :)
Online rawcusk8

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #40404 on: Today at 11:35:12 am »
This has been one crazy transfer window, just as I set myself to do some work some crazy shit kicks off. Tbf I dont need much of an excuse to bin off work
Online Phineus

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #40405 on: Today at 11:35:28 am »
How am I supposed to do any work today?
Offline shook

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #40406 on: Today at 11:35:38 am »
Quote from: Gerard00 on Today at 11:34:26 am
Story is going to be Brighton want 104m for him Chelsea bid 100m and we've bid 102m. Brighton wont budge on anything less that 104m

Its not beyond the realms of possibility that Chelsea just buy both for 150m.

This is certainly true. The thing about Chelsea's spending is if they are going to spend so much on everybody, why don't they pool it all together and buy Mbappe
Online Jayo10

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #40407 on: Today at 11:35:48 am »
Wait until Chelsea call the bluff and sign Lavia, and our bid for Caicedo is mysteriously withdrawn (due to concerns over value) :D
Online redmark

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #40408 on: Today at 11:35:53 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:31:43 am
Caicedo isnt even that good 🤣
I remember watching him against us after people were raving about him and not being particularly impressed. Then, I don't recall seeing Lavia at all. I barely pay attention to opposition players unless I've heard of some tenuous link...
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #40409 on: Today at 11:36:21 am »
Jorg woke up and sent his expenses bill by accident to Brighton, he must have had Tony Bloom's number saved under Billy Hogan's name.

Online koptommy93

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #40410 on: Today at 11:36:32 am »
I'd rather have Lavia but that's just me.
Online DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #40411 on: Today at 11:36:36 am »
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2023/08/10/liverpool-chelsea-brighton-moises-caicedo-transfer/

Liverpool have made a late attempt to hijack Chelseas move for Moises Caicedo by outbidding them for the Brighton midfielder.

Chelsea have been in pole position to sign Caicedo all summer and have had multiple bids rejected for the 21-year-old, who has made it clear that he wants to move to Stamford Bridge.

But Liverpools offer, which is understood to exceed Chelseas latest bid, could derail Chelseas attempts to add Caicedo to Mauricio Pochettinos midfield.

Liverpools admiration for Caicedo was first reported by Telegraph Sport earlier this year but they have waited until this week to formalise that interest.

It comes as Chelsea and Liverpool also go head-to-head in the battle to sign Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia. Sources believe that Chelseas £48 million offer for Lavia, which was submitted on Wednesday night, is linked to the unfolding race to sign Caicedo.

Liverpool have made most of the running for Belgium international Lavia, and saw a £45 million offer rejected earlier this week.

As of Thursday morning, Southampton had not accepted or rejected Chelseas offer for Caicedo. They are known to want £50 million for the 19-year-old.
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #40412 on: Today at 11:36:37 am »
Quote from: shook on Today at 11:35:38 am
This is certainly true. The thing about Chelsea's spending is if they are going to spend so much on everybody, why don't they pool it all together and buy Mbappe

Because he doesnt want to go there ?
Online Gerard00

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #40413 on: Today at 11:36:47 am »
Sky reporting on Matt Laws tweet - probably adds more to the 'its bullshit' camp than credence camp
Online Phineus

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #40414 on: Today at 11:36:48 am »
If this is real, I wonder if this is in response to Chelsea bidding for Lavia OR, their bid for Lavia was in response to us going after Caicedo.
Online Dark Metal

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #40415 on: Today at 11:36:53 am »
Weve outbid Chelsea for Caicedo now?

This is some big brain 4D chess shit going on here
Offline classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #40416 on: Today at 11:36:55 am »
Quote from: Mark Walters on Today at 11:35:10 am
It's only a backtrack if you thought I was serious, which apparently you did! So yeah, call it what you like.  I'm still highly entertained! :)
Nice one. We're all very impressed
Online Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #40417 on: Today at 11:36:58 am »
Quote from: Gerard00 on Today at 11:34:26 am
Story is going to be Brighton want 104m for him Chelsea bid 100m and we've bid 102m. Brighton wont budge on anything less that 104m

Its not beyond the realms of possibility that Chelsea just buy both for 150m.



Caicedo value is way to high
Offline Carra-ton

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #40418 on: Today at 11:37:00 am »
This is fake. Have FSG ever spent 100million on anyone. We are getting a 33 year old loanee in midfield from Italy.
Online Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #40419 on: Today at 11:37:01 am »
Quote
Liverpool have made a late attempt to hijack Chelseas move for Moises Caicedo by outbidding them for the Brighton midfielder.

Chelsea have been in pole position to sign Caicedo all summer and have had multiple bids rejected for the 21-year-old, who has made it clear that he wants to move to Stamford Bridge.

But Liverpools offer, which is understood to exceed Chelseas latest bid, could derail Chelseas attempts to add Caicedo to Mauricio Pochettinos midfield.

Liverpools admiration for Caicedo was first reported by Telegraph Sport earlier this year but they have waited until this week to formalise that interest.

It comes as Chelsea and Liverpool also go head-to-head in the battle to sign Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia. Sources believe that Chelseas £48 million offer for Lavia, which was submitted on Wednesday night, is linked to the unfolding race to sign Caicedo.

Liverpool have made most of the running for Belgium international Lavia, and saw a £45 million offer rejected earlier this week.

As of Thursday morning, Southampton had not accepted or rejected Chelseas offer for Caicedo. They are known to want £50 million for the 19-year-old.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2023/08/10/liverpool-chelsea-brighton-moises-caicedo-transfer/
Online lgvkarlos

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #40420 on: Today at 11:37:21 am »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 11:35:28 am
How am I supposed to do any work today?
This for me as well 🤣
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #40421 on: Today at 11:37:34 am »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 11:35:53 am
I remember watching him against us after people were raving about him and not being particularly impressed. Then, I don't recall seeing Lavia at all. I barely pay attention to opposition players unless I've heard of some tenuous link...

I actually think he is vastly overrated.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #40422 on: Today at 11:37:44 am »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 11:34:24 am
Anyone know how reliable Matt is

Quite reliable
Online Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #40423 on: Today at 11:37:45 am »
Jorg said he took your criticisms personally, he hopes youre happy.
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #40424 on: Today at 11:37:53 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:19:17 am
Just when I thought the summer of Jorg was over ... HE PULLS ME BACK IN!!!

 ;D
Online ScottScott

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #40425 on: Today at 11:38:16 am »
£104m for Caicedo, what fucking world to we live in?  :butt :butt
Online redmark

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #40426 on: Today at 11:38:17 am »
I suppose when we're assessing value, we could always have deemed Caicedo the better player, but Lavia (at £40m ish) better value. If Lavia's price goes up, that value assessment may change.

But we're so fucking slow...
Offline shook

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #40427 on: Today at 11:38:20 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 11:36:37 am
Because he doesnt want to go there ?
sorry I should have said "bid"
Online StevoHimself

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #40428 on: Today at 11:38:42 am »
Sorry, how little have Chelsea been offering if we've managed to outbid them on a player who has a market value of around £100m?
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #40429 on: Today at 11:38:45 am »
I think this is one big game to be honest. No reason why Chelsea cant just match our bid for the player who wants to go to them for some reason.
Online koptommy93

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #40430 on: Today at 11:38:58 am »
Quote from: Gerard00 on Today at 11:36:47 am
Sky reporting on Matt Laws tweet - probably adds more to the 'its bullshit' camp than credence camp
The bid is real I think but we won't sign him I reckon
Online Gerard00

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #40431 on: Today at 11:39:04 am »
Starting to make sense now

We bid for Caicedo knowing hes def off to Chelsea.

They got the hump.

Added 3m on to our last bid for Lavia to fight fire with fire.
Online spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #40432 on: Today at 11:39:11 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 11:36:32 am
I'd rather have Lavia but that's just me.

Its not just you.
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #40433 on: Today at 11:39:40 am »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 11:38:42 am
Sorry, how little have Chelsea been offering if we've managed to outbid them on a player who has a market value of around £100m?

Last I heard they bid 80m + 10m
Online Fordy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #40434 on: Today at 11:39:57 am »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 11:27:26 am
The Caicdeo stuff will be bollocks Im afraid. Weve outbid Chelsea (first bit of bollocks there) but he prefers a move to them? Why bid then? (Second bit of bollocks there)

Didnt Lavia want to move to us.

Chelsea wanting to play games with Lavia and making us pay more. We are doing the same.
Online Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #40435 on: Today at 11:40:09 am »
Quote from: Gerard00 on Today at 11:10:21 am
Im waiting for breaking news of a 15m from El Whatitsface for Mac Allister next.

Thiago can go - great player but doesn't play enough and we're already screwed in midfield with or without him. Think it would be more infuriating knowing we have a player on the books who could help but can't play 90 minutes or 2 back to back games.

People wanting to sell our only remaining senior mid from last year (and our best) are completely mad.

This pre-season is a total shitshow, far worse than anyone could have imagined. We're a shambles, and people want to dismantle us further by selling Thiago? Who we buying to replace him? You know who. Nobody.
Online Phineus

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #40436 on: Today at 11:40:22 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 11:39:40 am
Last I heard they bid 80m + 10m

And Brighton wanted 90m + 10m.
Online Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #40437 on: Today at 11:40:33 am »
Quote from: Gerard00 on Today at 11:34:26 am
Story is going to be Brighton want 104m for him Chelsea bid 100m and we've bid 102m. Brighton wont budge on anything less that 104m

Its not beyond the realms of possibility that Chelsea just buy both for 150m.

So basically Southampton will just put the price up for Lavia and we'll get neither.

What's Arthur Melo up to?
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #40438 on: Today at 11:40:34 am »
Ah, so we bid for Caicedo and that led to Chelsea going for Lavia - rather than the other way around. Might suggest we have walked away from Lavia?

Do both for a laugh. Fuck it, do Andre as well and take the money for Thiago.
Offline JP!

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #40439 on: Today at 11:40:37 am »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 11:38:16 am
£104m for Caicedo, what fucking world to we live in?  :butt :butt

Why can I hear "There Ain't No Pleasing You" in the distance?

Is this thread now going to become 'Spend Some Money You Mingebags...No Not Like That'?
