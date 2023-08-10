Liverpool have made a late attempt to hijack Chelseas move for Moises Caicedo by outbidding them for the Brighton midfielder.Chelsea have been in pole position to sign Caicedo all summer and have had multiple bids rejected for the 21-year-old, who has made it clear that he wants to move to Stamford Bridge.But Liverpools offer, which is understood to exceed Chelseas latest bid, could derail Chelseas attempts to add Caicedo to Mauricio Pochettinos midfield.Liverpools admiration for Caicedo was first reported by Telegraph Sport earlier this year but they have waited until this week to formalise that interest.It comes as Chelsea and Liverpool also go head-to-head in the battle to sign Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia. Sources believe that Chelseas £48 million offer for Lavia, which was submitted on Wednesday night, is linked to the unfolding race to sign Caicedo.Liverpool have made most of the running for Belgium international Lavia, and saw a £45 million offer rejected earlier this week.As of Thursday morning, Southampton had not accepted or rejected Chelseas offer for Caicedo. They are known to want £50 million for the 19-year-old.