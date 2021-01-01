Its entirely possible to judge it now. We needed these players weeks ago to ensure theyre ready. Even if they redeem themselves and do buy players weve pissed around for way too long and given ourselves a needless handicap. Its so amateur its painful.
Except that isn't true. Everyone talks about Klopp's quotes about wanting players in early. No-one mentions his quotes around the same time about him being calm if it takes longer because that's normal.
As fans we want everything straight away but if you're signing a player on a 5 year contract it needs to be the right one. And you say we can judge - what if there's a budget, we have 3-4 targets total that we want but paying the full amount for Lavia scuppers the other deals?
You can disagree all you like but you don't know. Just like I don't know. Just like none of us on this forum know. If we get 8 points or more by the international break and the players we need are in by the end of the window then personally I am calling that a success. You are free to call it whatever you like then.
Right now, you're being reactionary on the basis of massively limited information. And I get it, it's because you're frustrated. I am too. But that's still what you're doing and you're still wrong to do so.