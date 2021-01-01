« previous next »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:10:21 am
Its entirely possible to judge it now. We needed these players weeks ago to ensure theyre ready. Even if they redeem themselves and do buy players weve pissed around for way too long and given ourselves a needless handicap. Its so amateur its painful.

Except that isn't true. Everyone talks about Klopp's quotes about wanting players in early. No-one mentions his quotes around the same time about him being calm if it takes longer because that's normal.

As fans we want everything straight away but if you're signing a player on a 5 year contract it needs to be the right one. And you say we can judge - what if there's a budget, we have 3-4 targets total that we want but paying the full amount for Lavia scuppers the other deals?

You can disagree all you like but you don't know. Just like I don't know. Just like none of us on this forum know. If we get 8 points or more by the international break and the players we need are in by the end of the window then personally I am calling that a success. You are free to call it whatever you like then.

Right now, you're being reactionary on the basis of massively limited information. And I get it, it's because you're frustrated. I am too. But that's still what you're doing and you're still wrong to do so.
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 08:12:00 am
Do we know that Lavia had any interest coming here though? Thats the question I am wondering about. Either way I dont envy the journalist bringing it up tomorrow.
Ive read a few bits saying he was keen on the move.
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 08:18:38 am
I am by all means turning this into FSG chat but if what Bascombe is saying is true then that would mean Klopp agreed to sanction the sale of Fabinho and Henderson knowing full well that we didn't have their replacements close to being wrapped up. And for me that is poor planning. I'm not having a go at our manager but rather than pin point FSG, you have to say it's a collective thing and everyone at the club has to take responsibility for the current mess we are in right now.

Klopp has already said he wants more players in. Is he knocking himself back?
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:18:18 am
The same man who managed Valencia so successfully.
Not sure what relevance that has to what he said?
Quote from: -HH- on Today at 08:19:30 am
Except that isn't true. Everyone talks about Klopp's quotes about wanting players in early. No-one mentions his quotes around the same time about him being calm if it takes longer because that's normal.

As fans we want everything straight away but if you're signing a player on a 5 year contract it needs to be the right one. And you say we can judge - what if there's a budget, we have 3-4 targets total that we want but paying the full amount for Lavia scuppers the other deals?

You can disagree all you like but you don't know. Just like I don't know. Just like none of us on this forum know. If we get 8 points or more by the international break and the players we need are in by the end of the window then personally I am calling that a success. You are free to call it whatever you like then.

Right now, you're being reactionary on the basis of massively limited information. And I get it, it's because you're frustrated. I am too. But that's still what you're doing and you're still wrong to do so.
Of course the most important thing is to get the right players, but we clearly made up our mind about Lavia a long time ago. We considered him before the whole Fabinho & Henderson saga. There's no reason a bidding process should take more than a few days, and it all seems to be delays on our side. Southampton has made their price clear, Lavia has given thumbs up.
Not usually a tin foil hat type but there must be a non zero chance the Chelsea bid isnt real given all the information is coming from Southampton, it hasnt been accepted or rejected (??) and it does obviously serve Chelsea and Southampton
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 08:18:38 am
I am by all means turning this into FSG chat but if what Bascombe is saying is true then that would mean Klopp agreed to sanction the sale of Fabinho and Henderson knowing full well that we didn't have their replacements close to being wrapped up. And for me that is poor planning. I'm not having a go at our manager but rather than pin point FSG, you have to say it's a collective thing and everyone at the club has to take responsibility for the current mess we are in right now.

Fabinho and Henderson had to go once they pushed for a move (neither are good enough anymore anyway, hence us happy to see them leave for inflated fees). Plenty of time to replace them.

The Lavia deal has been literally there to be done for weeks. We've just dragged it out with a nonsensical strategy and process and now run the risk of going into the season no further ahead with replacements.

Given the snails pace we operate the Fabinho and Henderson deals were also dragged out for weeks on end which didn't help.
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:03:28 am
And when that means we dont finish in the Champions League again we can at least celebrate winning the Dont cave to demands on fee trophy.

Oh, Im with you on the footballing side of this. Although I dont think Lavia is the difference between top four and not, personally. But this idea we should just have immediately paid £50m, with no negotiation, is for the birds and may have done more harm than good. Would have had Lavia in the door, but the knock on effect of just throwing down £50m for a Championship player could have led to us paying over the odds for players for years to come. That will be what the club has been thinking IMO and I think thats fair. Again, that doesnt take away from the fact were going into the season without a No6 - that is unequivocally not good, and I think everyone shares that view.
Quote from: Believe on Today at 08:14:59 am
Chelsea are a joke - funny how this 'story' broke a few days before we're due to play them.

If people think we're bad, imagine being in their shoes - two senior midfielders at the club (Enzo & Gallagher), an even more protracted pursuit of their top target (Caiceido) when we signed both of ours at the start of the window and their new star striker injured for four months!!

I still think we'll get Lavia but if not I still think we have enough to be optimistic ahead of the new season.

Well if we had got the deal sorted before Singapore when we knew both Fab and Henderson were leaving the we wont have this problem.

For 3 weeks or so we have fucked about.
I'm all for us not getting our pants pulled down but if you can I'd £46m for someone you can find the extra £4m. It smacks of trying to 'win' the transfer.

How about we just meet their valuation and get him in if we think he can help us?

I'd understand if we topped out at £40m and didn't want to higher but this saga is very small time.

Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 08:24:45 am
Not sure what relevance that has to what he said?

Hes just a gobshite and his opinion constantly changed depending on the way the wind blows.

He was mouthing off the other night that we should just get Caicedo. The next minute he contradicts himself.

Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 08:00:07 am
Perhaps we should bid for Caicedo, thatd showem.
Now that would be something wouldn't it. Brighton sell him to us just to spite Chelsea.
We can dream.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 08:32:34 am
Oh, Im with you on the footballing side of this. Although I dont think Lavia is the difference between top four and not, personally. But this idea we should just have immediately paid £50m, with no negotiation, is for the birds and may have done more harm than good. Would have had Lavia in the door, but the knock on effect of just throwing down £50m for a Championship player could have led to us paying over the odds for players for years to come. That will be what the club has been thinking IMO and I think thats fair. Again, that doesnt take away from the fact were going into the season without a No6 - that is unequivocally not good, and I think everyone shares that view.

No we shouldn't, but the bidding process has to be a lot quicker at this stage of the window when we're desperate and need a few in. Then ultimately get in a room and thrash out the terms you can both agree on.

Southampton are willing to sell, the player wants the move, we really want the player, we've just received a lot of money for two first team midfielders we didn't expect to sell. it really shouldn't be that difficult.

Hopefully today it's either briefed we've gone back in and agreed a fee (or Chelsea have) or we've walked away coz this is dull and while I rate him he's hardly Vinicius, Mbappe, Bellingham etc for all this fuss.

Announce Dre!!

Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:34:52 am
Hes just a gobshite and his opinion constantly changed depending on the way the wind blows.

He was mouthing off the other night that we should just get Caicedo. The next minute he contradicts himself.

Yep!

This is the 'socialist' that wants Qatari ownership for the Mancs.

He's a chameleon.
If we're not prepared to pay £50m, and they aren't prepared to compromise, why don't we just publicly walk away like we did with Bellingham? It would end the constant negative news cycle and give them some breathing space to go after the next player on the list. Because, regardless of the actual reality of our strategy internally, externally this whole thing is making us look like we haven't got a clue what we're doing and that's becoming 'the' story, rather than the excitement of the first game in a few days.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:37:23 am
No we shouldn't, but the bidding process has to be a lot quicker at this stage of the window when we're desperate and need a few in. Then ultimately get in a room and thrash out the terms you can both agree on.

By all (several) accounts, Southampton didn't want to 'get in a room'/'discuss' - they just invited improved bids.
Wonder if Chelsea fans are bitching and moaning that they've wasted their time on Caicedo only to now start bidding low for Lavia?
