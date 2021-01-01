Its entirely possible to judge it now. We needed these players weeks ago to ensure theyre ready. Even if they redeem themselves and do buy players weve pissed around for way too long and given ourselves a needless handicap. Its so amateur its painful.



Except that isn't true. Everyone talks about Klopp's quotes about wanting players in early. No-one mentions his quotes around the same time about him being calm if it takes longer because that's normal.As fans we want everything straight away but if you're signing a player on a 5 year contract it needs to be the right one. And you say we can judge - what if there's a budget, we have 3-4 targets total that we want but paying the full amount for Lavia scuppers the other deals?You can disagree all you like but you don't know. Just like I don't know. Just like none of us on this forum know. If we get 8 points or more by the international break and the players we need are in by the end of the window then personally I am calling that a success. You are free to call it whatever you like then.Right now, you're being reactionary on the basis of massively limited information. And I get it, it's because you're frustrated. I am too. But that's still what you're doing and you're still wrong to do so.