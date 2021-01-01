Don't really care if Lavia goes to Chelsea for 50 mill. We should be capable of finding someone better than an unpolished 19 yr old who's basically selling for insane premium. This is just my opinion but we need more of a sure thing kind of player. One who can come in and you see him immediately making an impact. If we are looking for Project players, then we can't be paying that much for one.

I think bajcetic is a much bigger and better project for that sort of role. I think Redondo would be a brilliant project player with a much higher ceiling for a fraction of the price. I think Andre could contribute to this team much sooner and much more this season, which is why I am kinda happy with this Chelsea intervention because it ends this whole saga one way or the other and we get someone else in which wouldn't be as dragged out.

Personally think the way this has paid out so publically means that Soton have been leaking all the details to attract more interest to payback for all those players we took from them and fair play to them for that but I think we should have moved on from this once we knew what they were trying to do because all this has only weakened our position by whipping social media into a frenzy which just isn't our way of doing things.