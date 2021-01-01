« previous next »
On here, are you on this planet or what mate?  ;D
 ;D
Apparently Kovacic was stretchered off during training which has caused City to jump in for a midfielder? Will be amazing if they buy back Lavia and make this one of the most hilarious sagas of all time ffs
I'm not on any of them, twitter is just open to any dickhead who wants to make up shite.  Don't follow it mate, it's bollocks.
Sangare has a buy out clause apparently for £35m.  ;D
Quote from: TAA66 on Today at 12:58:46 am
Personally glad we signed Gakpo - great player at a great price, which has given us the depth we now have in attack.  Sometimes when an opportunity comes along, you have to take it.
Love Gakpo too, the point is that we went from going for a traditional #9 in Nunez to back to a false 9. Having Nunez reminds me of when we had Origi who when played would score goals but the team didn't play with the usual fluidity only now its cost us almost £85m. If felt like we couldn't make a decision and decided to hedge our bets on both approaches.
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 01:16:26 am
I'm not on any of them, twitter is just open to any dickhead who wants to make up shite.  Don't follow it mate, it's bollocks.

Thats where all the rumours have come from.  ;D
I reckon we should hijack the Sander Berge deal.
Already signed for Burnley mate.  ;D

Quote from: Peabee on Today at 01:17:14 am
Thats where all the rumours have come from.  ;D

No way,  ;) 85% on here don't understand that they are rumours.  Apparently, the club have made all these offers and been turned down or not offered enough, it's not like the dickheads who work for the rags or Sky have to make up a story and run with it?
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:27:00 am
Already signed for Burnley mate.  ;D

Fuck. Poulsen it is.
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 01:29:11 am
No way,  ;) 85% on here don't understand that they are rumours.  Apparently, the club have made all these offers and been turned down or not offered enough, it's not like the dickheads who work for the rags or Sky have to make up a story and run with it?

Most of the panic is based on Lavia following the Chelsea head of recruitment on Insta. But he was at Southampton when Lavia joined them and the head of academy recruitment at City before that.

Chelsea have also only bid £48m, so they must be mingebags too.
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:25:14 am
I reckon we should hijack the Sander Berge deal.
He an advanced MF and already signed for Burnley
Don't really care if Lavia goes to Chelsea for 50 mill.  We should be capable of finding someone better than an unpolished 19 yr old who's basically selling for insane premium. This is just my opinion but we need more of a sure thing kind of player. One who can come in and you see him immediately making an impact. If we are looking for Project players, then we can't be paying that much for one.
I think bajcetic is a much bigger and better project for that sort of role. I think Redondo would be a brilliant project player with a much higher ceiling for a fraction of the price. I think Andre could contribute to this team much sooner and much more this season, which is why I am kinda happy with this Chelsea intervention because it ends this whole saga one way or the other and we get someone else in which wouldn't be as dragged out.
Personally think the way this has paid out so publically means that Soton have been leaking all the details to attract more interest to payback for all those players we took from them and fair play to them for that but I think we should have moved on from this once we knew what they were trying to do because all this has only weakened our position by whipping social media into a frenzy which just isn't our way of doing things.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:16:36 am
Sangare has a buy out clause apparently for £35m.  ;D

At this point I don't have any confidence in our ability to trigger the release clause before the window closes.
Just put in a bid for Youssouf Fofana.
I shit you not the French league has a dozen talented Central Midfielders who are cheap as fuck that we could buy for now and the future.
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:02:46 am
Looks like Kone will be staying at Gladbach, unless they get a massive offer.
https://www.sportschau.de/newsticker/dpa-sportchef-virkus-stellt-klar-kon-bleibt-in-gladbach-100.html

The closer to the season starting the less likely they would want to part with him, weve had the whole summer to get him for a reasonable fee if we truly wanted him, but I dont think we do which is strange as he offers the best value in the market out of all the DMs weve been linked to.
Has everybody lost their heads? That was rhetorical. Of course you have.

We clearly dont have much to spend on transfers and everybody has known this for a while. Get your head around it, its not rocket science.

This chelsea bid sounds like bollocks as I said before but if we think the players agent is involved I think we will walk away regardless.
Thank fuck Big Jorg is only here till the windows shuts.  Even the lunatics at FSG won;t give him a new deal.

Lets get that Sporting Director role sorted and have a proper plan again.
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 01:36:04 am
Don't really care if Lavia goes to Chelsea for 50 mill.  We should be capable of finding someone better than an unpolished 19 yr old who's basically selling for insane premium. This is just my opinion but we need more of a sure thing kind of player. One who can come in and you see him immediately making an impact. If we are looking for Project players, then we can't be paying that much for one.
I think bajcetic is a much bigger and better project for that sort of role. I think Redondo would be a brilliant project player with a much higher ceiling for a fraction of the price. I think Andre could contribute to this team much sooner and much more this season, which is why I am kinda happy with this Chelsea intervention because it ends this whole saga one way or the other and we get someone else in which wouldn't be as dragged out.
Personally think the way this has paid out so publically means that Soton have been leaking all the details to attract more interest to payback for all those players we took from them and fair play to them for that but I think we should have moved on from this once we knew what they were trying to do because all this has only weakened our position by whipping social media into a frenzy which just isn't our way of doing things.

You probably didn't even know who Redonda and Andre were a few weeks ago. :D
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 01:50:16 am
Has everybody lost their heads? That was rhetorical. Of course you have.

We clearly dont have much to spend on transfers and everybody has known this for a while. Get your head around it, its not rocket science.

As I said before, this Chelsea bid sounds like bollocks, but if we think the player's agent is involved, we will walk away regardless.
Before Hendo and Fab left we were offering £30m for Lavia so it stands to reason now we have something close to £80m we can find a DM and a CB for this money that can make us much better than we were last season. Again if Lavia has been is who we want for DM then at this stage, we can pay the £50m and find a ~£30m CB
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:58:51 am
Thank fuck Big Jorg is only here till the windows shuts.  Even the lunatics at FSG won;t give him a new deal.

Lets get that Sporting Director role sorted and have a proper plan again.
If wed done this window properly wed have been in title contention. Best keeper in the league, best selection of front players. Started off the midfield makeover. Just needed a bit more commitment to get us back in the mix.
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 01:59:32 am
You probably didn't even know who Redonda and Andre were a few weeks ago. :D



I did know about Redondo but the guy has his heart set on Real Madrid that any club he goes to he will want out after one year or so because Madrid will come calling.

Andre or Socrates Jr is new to me though.  ;D
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 01:47:55 am
The closer to the season starting the less likely they would want to part with him, weve had the whole summer to get him for a reasonable fee if we truly wanted him, but I dont think we do which is strange as he offers the best value in the market out of all the DMs weve been linked to.

Yeah, I think given Schmadtke's son works for Gladbach, if we truly wanted him we'd have moved earlier.
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 01:16:43 am
Love Gakpo too, the point is that we went from going for a traditional #9 in Nunez to back to a false 9. Having Nunez reminds me of when we had Origi who when played would score goals but the team didn't play with the usual fluidity only now its cost us almost £85m. If felt like we couldn't make a decision and decided to hedge our bets on both approaches.

I don't think that's necessarily a bad thing.  Managers should have options and be as unpredictable as possible.

I thought the season before last when we were going for the quadruple we became so predictable in all those cup finals.  Many on here explain the UCL loss as "playing on fumes", but few consider we'd failed to score a single goal in 2 previous finals up to that point and Ancelotti's record shows he owns Klopp - so fumes or not it was coming.  In the wash up Klopp and his coaching staff would have looked at that and thought we need to be more unpredictable and more dynamic in the final third.  Nunez was the answer they came up with, integrating him is now the challenge.
Mac Allister and Baj at the 6 this season.*




*I still think we get someone especially as well connected as big Jorg is in the Bundesliga - where he probably has a few hidden gems that he has kept quiet about - but this is really just silly at this point.
Genuinely think if we didn't have Klopp, we'd be closer to mid table
Sigh, another day, another 20 pages of unread posts in this thread and nothing in the News only thread since 26 July. Whoever requested a "rumours only" thread is bang on the money. Has anything at all happened in the last 24 hours?
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 02:14:05 am
Sigh, another day, another 20 pages of unread posts in this thread and nothing in the News only thread since 26 July. Whoever requested a "rumours only" thread is bang on the money. Has anything at all happened in the last 24 hours?

Seriously ?
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Today at 12:05:52 am
Didnt we say that last summer and we ended up with Arthur.
The thought of this is gving me sleepless nights!  :-\
