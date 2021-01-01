« previous next »
Offline Richie69

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39800 on: Today at 12:30:17 am »
Quote from: StigenKeegan on Today at 12:04:17 am
I think it's madness that more posters on here don't stop to think about what they're actually saying when they're demanding Liverpool just pay up for Lavia. He was sold 1 year ago for 10m and played 29 times in the PL. So he apparently added more than 1m to his value every time he played a match???
This is irrelevant to his value, which is based on demand and the overall market which has gone crazy this summer.

Southampton are entitled to ask for whatever they want and it sounds like we're in the same ballpark.
Online the_red_pill

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39801 on: Today at 12:31:14 am »
Quote from: TAA66 on Today at 12:17:05 am
They will announce new shirt sponsorship with a company who were founded a month ago, who have links to the Chelsea ownership - in other words - they are cheating


According to The Mail, the west London club have struck a £40million deal with Infinite Athlete, which supplies affordable player data to clubs and allowing fans to watch games from multiple camera angles.

This will mean manager Mauricio Pochettino can use AI player data to help manage their squad, whilst fans will be able to see the same stats in an app, while streaming a match as if they were standing with friends in the stands at Stamford Bridge.

However, the final value of Chelseas proposed sponsorship with the start-up company will be governed by the Premier Leagues fair market value rules, as per The Telegraph.

Infinite Management was only formed this month and the new firm has investment links to the Chelsea owners, Clearlake Capital and Todd Boehly.

https://talksport.com/football/1527331/chelsea-sponsor-leaked-kit-infinite-athlete/

Nah, like I said earlier, I still can't see this as being that nefarious. If it was like a deal that was in the 150s - or something like City's shirt "sponsor", then yeah, but it's a "measly" 40m?
I feckin HATE what Chelsea did to the game!
But I still can't see the problem here really.

Didn't we have New Balance as a sponsor at a time .... while they were also linked to Henry/FSG?
I just think it's the nature of business these days.

But over a measly 40million? Nah, can't see it.
Look at our's and United's shirt sponsorship deals - in the 70m/80m. If they really wanted to be sneaky about this, they would've injected monies like that, but 40million!? That seems to me to be about what a sponsor would value a deal with them.
Online DTRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39802 on: Today at 12:31:57 am »
I don't believe that Chelsea actually want him. If they do it will totally come down to whether the player is committed to coming to us.

If he is open to going there and it comes down to payment terms, we miss out.  If he is committed to LFC then it really doesn't matter what Chelsea bid apart from it potentially putting Southampton off an immediate sale.
Online istvan kozma

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39803 on: Today at 12:32:17 am »
Quote from: Richie69 on Today at 12:30:17 am
This is irrelevant to his value, which is based on demand and the overall market which has gone crazy this summer.

Southampton are entitled to ask for whatever they want and it sounds like we're in the same ballpark.
....& LFC are entitled to bid whatever they want.
Online Peabee

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39804 on: Today at 12:33:50 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 12:31:14 am
Nah, like I said earlier, I still can't see this as being that nefarious. If it was like a deal that was in the 150's, then yeah, but it's a "measly" 40m?
I feckin HATE what Chelsea did to the game!
But I still can't see the problem here really.

Didn't we have New Balance as a sponsor at a time .... while they were also linked to Henry/FSG?
I just think it's the nature of business these days.

But over a measly 40million? Nah!
Look at our's and United's shirt sponsorship deals - in the 70m/80m. If they really wanted to be sneaky about this, they would've aimed for monies like that, but 40million!?

Its not a kit deal, its the sponsorship. From a month old startup. Setting the fee as reasonable is part of their game. Theyre a money laundering operation.
Online StevoHimself

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39805 on: Today at 12:33:50 am »
Quote from: StigenKeegan on Today at 12:04:17 am
I think it's madness that more posters on here don't stop to think about what they're actually saying when they're demanding Liverpool just pay up for Lavia. He was sold 1 year ago for 10m and played 29 times in the PL. So he apparently added more than 1m to his value every time he played a match??? Thank God he didn't have three seasons at Soton...
I realize people in the game see him as a potential world class player, otherwise Liverpool, Chelsea or anyone else wouldn't be even close to offering 50m for him, but the key word here is POTENTIAL. At 50m he's close to Mount, Tonali, Nkunku, Ugarte and even Havertz and Szobo in value? Xhaka went for 25m, Tyler Adams is 20m, Kudus 35m, Alvarez 35m and Ward Prowse 30m.
Looking at the potential value in the market it's easy to see why we think 50m is too much. It is also easy to see that if we just wanted to get a DM in and FSG wanted to spend less money they could have easily done that. Adams, Kudus and Alvarez would be significantly cheaper. Obviously it's not about the sum of money to be paid, it is about the value. None of us knows anything about what the club is thinking or what "back up" plans they have if an agreement can't be made, but there's absolutely no reason to assume there isn't a plan. For one I can think of Kone (even though he's injured atm). I also think the negotiations, if there are any we don't even have proof of that, will be as much about the structure of a deal as the total sum. As it should be for a player that is a big gamble. To use any interest or bid from Chelsea as a stick to beat Liverpool with is just ridiculous considering the absolute insanity they've been showing under the new owners.
I'm perfectly happy that the club is not just throwing money out the window and that they have a clear idea of what/who they want (instead of just buying a random DM). It's an investment for the next 5+ years, not just to get through the next game against Chelsea. Klopp will obviously have a good plan for the start of the season and it will not in any way, shape or form be dependent on having a 19 year old player from Southampton with less than 30 matches at this level available. Fabinho spent months before he was selected, why would it be any different for Lavia?

Nope. It isn't FIFA. Clubs have technologies in place that can more or less guarentee how good a player is going to be based on dozens of metrics. We're Liverpool, not United or Chelsea. You can guarentee if we were even considering paying nearly £50m for a 19-year-old that they're definitely worth it.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39806 on: Today at 12:34:07 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 12:26:08 am
Ian Doyle has speculated that this may be a mutually beneficial application of pressure by Chelsea and Southampton on Brighton and us respectively.

How is it beneficial to us if we now have to go to £50m, when we've be more than hesitant to go anywhere near that number? And what happens if Southampton accept the offer? Are Chelsea compelled to take him if he accepts?
Online frag

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39807 on: Today at 12:35:32 am »
Quote from: DTRed on Today at 12:31:57 am
I don't believe that Chelsea actually want him. If they do it will totally come down to whether the player is committed to coming to us.

If he is open to going there and it comes down to payment terms, we miss out.  If he is committed to LFC then it really doesn't matter what Chelsea bid apart from it potentially putting Southampton off an immediate sale.

Im not sure why hed be fully committed to us, when its becoming pretty clear we dont want to pay the money for him. His choices now are probably Southampton or Chelsea, unless we do something out of character and match Chelseas bid.
Online Haggis36

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39808 on: Today at 12:35:39 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 12:27:53 am
Does this kind of thing happen?

Clubs don't submit bids of this size for players they don't want. Leak stories? Sure. But move to the stage of actually bidding, no.

Not to mention the suggestion has been that Chelsea would want both Caicedo and Lavia, and Brighton have always been clear it's match their valuation or they're happy to keep Caicedo (like they did in January). I'm not sure what pressure this bid would be applying.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39809 on: Today at 12:36:04 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 12:31:14 am
Didn't we have New Balance as a sponsor at a time .... while they were also linked to Henry/FSG?
I just think it's the nature of business these days.

Pretty sure the bulk of the links to New Balance centered around the fact both FSG and New Balance are based in Boston and New Balance had some previous sponsorship ties with the Boston Red Sox, which is very different from in having a start-up sponsor your club when it has investment links to your ownership group.
Online Avens

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39810 on: Today at 12:38:22 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:34:07 am
How is it beneficial to us if we now have to go to £50m, when we've be more than hesitant to go anywhere near that number? And what happens if Southampton accept the offer? Are Chelsea compelled to take him if he accepts?

I think you've misunderstood. The idea is that it might force us to bid 50m, benefiting Southampton, not us. And no, obviously Chelsea could withdraw any time they want - ideally for them after Brighton have indicated they'll accept a bit less than 90+10m for Caicedo. Ideally for Southampton, after we've been spooked into paying their asking price.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39811 on: Today at 12:39:17 am »
FSG OUT trending on UK Twitter/X in huge numbers tonight.

Online Number 7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39812 on: Today at 12:40:04 am »
Quote from: DTRed on Today at 12:31:57 am
I don't believe that Chelsea actually want him. If they do it will totally come down to whether the player is committed to coming to us.

If he is open to going there and it comes down to payment terms, we miss out.  If he is committed to LFC then it really doesn't matter what Chelsea bid apart from it potentially putting Southampton off an immediate sale.

Hes just followed Chelseas recruitment director on his Instagram mate. I dont think hes as committed to us as we all think.

Think this one is over personally and I expect that to be confirmed tomorrow.
Online the_red_pill

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39813 on: Today at 12:40:22 am »
Quote from: frag on Today at 12:35:32 am
Im not sure why hed be fully committed to us, when its becoming pretty clear we dont want to pay the money for him. His choices now are probably Southampton or Chelsea, unless we do something out of character and match Chelseas bid.

Yeah... goes both ways. If a player doesn't want to play for us, then fuck him off.
On the other hand....
Online Peabee

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39814 on: Today at 12:40:37 am »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 12:40:04 am
Hes just followed Chelseas recruitment director on his Instagram mate. I dont think hes as committed to us as we all think mate.

Think this one is over personally and I expect that to be confirmed tomorrow.

He was at Southampton
Online RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39815 on: Today at 12:40:59 am »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 12:40:04 am
Hes just followed Chelseas recruitment director on his Instagram mate. I dont think hes as committed to us as we all think mate.

Think this one is over personally and I expect that to be confirmed tomorrow.
Instragram recently had a glitch where he didnt show follows in order. Pretty sure shields was at southamption when he was there.
Online RedBec1993

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39816 on: Today at 12:41:03 am »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 12:40:04 am
Hes just followed Chelseas recruitment director on his Instagram mate. I dont think hes as committed to us as we all think.

Think this one is over personally and I expect that to be confirmed tomorrow.

Wasnt he at Southampton when they signed Lavia?
Online Peabee

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39817 on: Today at 12:41:29 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 12:41:03 am
Wasnt he at Southampton when they signed Lavia?

Yeah. Obviously just still following him.
Online skipper757

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39818 on: Today at 12:41:40 am »
As good as we've been with pursuing alternatives in the past, we've got an interim sporting director in, and most of the figures in Michael Edwards' team are gone.

If Ward set the wheels in motion for deals this summer, and Lavia was high on the list, and we don't get it over the line, how much groundwork have we laid for other targets to close a deal quickly?  Still think this could get done, but season starts in a few days.
Online Number 7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39819 on: Today at 12:42:15 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:40:37 am
He was at Southampton

Ah I did not know that. Thanks mate!
Online Number 7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39820 on: Today at 12:42:49 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 12:41:03 am
Wasnt he at Southampton when they signed Lavia?

Yeah. Just been informed. My bad, did not know that.
Online Peabee

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39821 on: Today at 12:43:03 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:39:17 am
FSG OUT trending on UK Twitter/X in huge numbers tonight.



Asking for a muting?  ;)
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39822 on: Today at 12:43:07 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 12:41:03 am
Wasnt he at Southampton when they signed Lavia?

He was. And wait for it, he was at Man City as Head of Academy Recruitment before that.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39823 on: Today at 12:43:55 am »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 12:41:40 am
As good as we've been with pursuing alternatives in the past, we've got an interim sporting director in, and most of the figures in Michael Edwards' team are gone.

If Ward set the wheels in motion for deals this summer, and Lavia was high on the list, and we don't get it over the line, how much groundwork have we laid for other targets to close a deal quickly?  Still think this could get done, but season starts in a few days.

They wern't his team, and we've made the guy who was inputting the data and analytic, Will Spearman the Head of the department.
Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39824 on: Today at 12:44:27 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:19:42 am
He wont be making decisions on the bids.
Nah, totally disagree Klopp doesn't have a huge contribution on how we bud.
Online Peabee

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39825 on: Today at 12:45:39 am »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 12:44:27 am
Nah, totally disagree Klopp doesn't have a huge contribution on how we bud.

Its not in his remit. Hes got enough on his plate. Hell be involved in the decision making for which players, but not the finance side.
Online red mongoose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39826 on: Today at 12:49:18 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 11:32:34 pm
Ok so who are some alternatives then? Legit asking the question

Mats Wieffer. And Andre, of course.
Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39827 on: Today at 12:50:42 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:20:38 am
Or they've offered a better structure than us and have received enough encouragement from Southampton to think it'll be enough.
Whatever it is, we have been chasing this deal for a long time, and for us to not close it is really poor. Walk away or close the deal, seems like we cannot make a decision even with the league starting in a few days. Something is really off in the way we operate the last 3 windows have been littered with weird decisions.

Singing Nunez then signing Gakpo
Not signing a midfielder
Spending so long trying to get Lavia
Not having alternative DM options
Negligence of the LCB position
Online Avens

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39828 on: Today at 12:54:43 am »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 12:49:18 am
Mats Wieffer. And Andre, of course.

An fbref star, that one.
Online stoa

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39829 on: Today at 12:54:54 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:28:19 am
:lmao

How dare you laugh at the revolutionary concept of being able to watch a match from multiple camera angles. That company's value will go through the roof in the next few months. Through the roof I tells ya...
Offline TAA66

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39830 on: Today at 12:54:57 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 12:31:14 am
Nah, like I said earlier, I still can't see this as being that nefarious. If it was like a deal that was in the 150s - or something like City's shirt "sponsor", then yeah, but it's a "measly" 40m?
I feckin HATE what Chelsea did to the game!
But I still can't see the problem here really.

Didn't we have New Balance as a sponsor at a time .... while they were also linked to Henry/FSG?
I just think it's the nature of business these days.

But over a measly 40million? Nah, can't see it.
Look at our's and United's shirt sponsorship deals - in the 70m/80m. If they really wanted to be sneaky about this, they would've injected monies like that, but 40million!? That seems to me to be about what a sponsor would value a deal with them.

This isnt the kit sponsor, but the main front of shirt sponsor, like we have standard chartered.  Theyve been struggling to get someone for months since 3 walked away.  This is 100% dodgy as fuck. 
Offline TAA66

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39831 on: Today at 12:58:46 am »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 12:50:42 am
Whatever it is, we have been chasing this deal for a long time, and for us to not close it is really poor. Walk away or close the deal, seems like we cannot make a decision even with the league starting in a few days. Something is really off in the way we operate the last 3 windows have been littered with weird decisions.

Singing Nunez then signing Gakpo
Not signing a midfielder
Spending so long trying to get Lavia
Not having alternative DM options
Negligence of the LCB position

Personally glad we signed Gakpo - great player at a great price, which has given us the depth we now have in attack.  Sometimes when an opportunity comes along, you have to take it.
Online naka

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39832 on: Today at 01:00:44 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:08:00 am
Southampton and whoever in Lavia's camp is feeding Sacha Tavolieri with information
For me if we had alternatives this is a reason for walking away

Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39833 on: Today at 01:02:46 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:42:19 pm
WE CAN GET MANU KONE FOR 30 MILLION FOR FUCKS SAKES.

Looks like Kone will be staying at Gladbach, unless they get a massive offer.
https://www.sportschau.de/newsticker/dpa-sportchef-virkus-stellt-klar-kon-bleibt-in-gladbach-100.html
