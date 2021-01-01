They will announce new shirt sponsorship with a company who were founded a month ago, who have links to the Chelsea ownership - in other words - they are cheating





According to The Mail, the west London club have struck a £40million deal with Infinite Athlete, which supplies affordable player data to clubs and allowing fans to watch games from multiple camera angles.



This will mean manager Mauricio Pochettino can use AI player data to help manage their squad, whilst fans will be able to see the same stats in an app, while streaming a match as if they were standing with friends in the stands at Stamford Bridge.



However, the final value of Chelseas proposed sponsorship with the start-up company will be governed by the Premier Leagues fair market value rules, as per The Telegraph.



Infinite Management was only formed this month and the new firm has investment links to the Chelsea owners, Clearlake Capital and Todd Boehly.



https://talksport.com/football/1527331/chelsea-sponsor-leaked-kit-infinite-athlete/





Nah, like I said earlier, I still can't see this as being that nefarious. If it was like a deal that was in the 150s - or something like City's shirt "sponsor", then yeah, but it's a "measly" 40m?I feckin HATE what Chelsea did to the game!But I still can't see the problem here really.Didn't we have New Balance as a sponsor at a time .... while they were also linked to Henry/FSG?I just think it's the nature of business these days.But over a measly 40million? Nah, can't see it.Look at our's and United's shirt sponsorship deals - in the 70m/80m. If they really wanted to be sneaky about this, they would've injected monies like that, but 40million!? That seems to me to be about what a sponsor would value a deal with them.