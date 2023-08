We’re like that fat kid at the school disco, no dances, no sneaky fingers and sniff it all the way home. It’s just a cornetto and a wank in the sock when you get home, for LFC Fat Wap.



Funny enough, the scenario that was playing out in my mind was the lad at the school disco who is timid and unsure of himself. He sees a girl he likes but instead of asking her to dance he waffles on to her mates about how he would like to get to know her. The night moves on though, and he's still pondering over making his move. Then, the flash airhead in his leather jacket arrives and goes straight up to her and asks if she wants to get up.Unsure guy cries into his shandy and goes home dreaming of what might have been ...