Anyone know if this is true ?Jurgen Klopp is said to have told friends that he is considering leaving Liverpool next year.According to a recent Football Transfers report, the German manager has been disappointed by FSGs lack of financial backing this summer.Following the departures of several senior players at the end of last season, including Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to Al-Ettifaq and Al-Ittihad Club, respectively, Klopps need to rebuild his midfield has become clear.Despite the fact that the Reds have already signed Alexis MacAllister from Brighton and Hove Albion and Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig for a combined £110 million, with talks for Southamptons Romeo Lavia stalled after weeks of back-and-forth, there are concerns that the 2019-20 Premier League champions may have to settle for just the two additions.And, according to the latest reports, Klopp is ready to call it quits as early as next year due to his frustration with the clubs lack of desire to improve the squad in order to compete with their domestic rivals.After winning seven major trophies, including the 2018-19 Champions League, the former Borussia Dortmund head coach is said to believe he has taken Liverpool Football Club as far as he can.I have no clue who 9jablogsport is