« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 980 981 982 983 984 [985] 986   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 1338528 times)

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,953
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39360 on: Today at 08:44:48 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:44:07 pm
I seriously doubt there are any knobheads on twitter.


 :wellin
Logged
Damn that Mane's gone! To the KSA! ffs   

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,269
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39361 on: Today at 08:45:26 pm »
Quote from: Anfield Kopite on Today at 08:42:11 pm
Like i said, i dont really do twitter, so it might be some knobhead pretending to be Romano
Yeah, no worries mate. Ive fallen for it myself sometimes
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Anfield Kopite

  • Will vote for anyone who gives out
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,801
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39362 on: Today at 08:46:07 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 08:43:12 pm
You don't do Twitter but you saw some knobhead on Twitter post something on Twitter.  ;D ;D
Nope, the person im sitting next  to showed me his phone and thats what it showed. I dont have twitter so dont know how to verify if its genuine.
Logged

Offline mullyred94

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 193
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39363 on: Today at 08:46:55 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:45:47 pm
If we get Lavia in now, then the fans will want the club to also buy atleast a defender and maybe another midfielder. If they deliberately wait til near the end of the window to get Lavia, then well just be thankful we got that deal done. So yes, our expectations are being managed.

whos they? didn't ya read the thread title  ;D
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,269
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39364 on: Today at 08:47:13 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:44:07 pm
I seriously doubt there are any knobheads on twitter.
You cheeky bastard. Im on there and if theres one thing i pride myself on its that

Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,384
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39365 on: Today at 08:48:34 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:45:47 pm
If we get Lavia in now, then the fans will want the club to also buy atleast a defender and maybe another midfielder. If they deliberately wait til near the end of the window to get Lavia, then well just be thankful we got that deal done. So yes, our expectations are being managed.

I'll subscribe to your newsletter/conspiracy theory!

We have 21 days to go for this window - there is a double swoop in the works! Maybe.
Logged

Offline Bangin Them In

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,430
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39366 on: Today at 08:49:56 pm »
So close

1000 pages of fuck all
Logged
A win for the Liverpool country

Online 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,156
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39367 on: Today at 08:52:29 pm »
Genuinely expected 4/5/6 signings this summer and the start of a proper rebuild. Instead we've done the bare minimum again. I haven't been this angry since the Clint Dempsey window.
Logged

Offline coolbyrne

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,121
  • Ground Control
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39368 on: Today at 08:54:36 pm »
Quote from: Anfield Kopite on Today at 08:42:11 pm
Like i said, i dont really do twitter, so it might be some knobhead pretending to be Romano

It's his cringe 'catchphrase' for any deal that has gone through.

Examples:

Deivid Washington to Chelsea, here we go!
(And in another reference to Daivid Washington to Chelsea) Here we go, confirmed.

West Ham completed the agreement to sign James Ward-Prowse for £30m  here we go

EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal 2003 born talent Charlie Patino closing in on loan move to Swansea, here we go!

He even has it in his Twitter bio. Like I said, the desperation to have a catchphrase is just cringe. (And I'm pretty sure Mike Goldberg has been using it in the UFC for the last decade.)
Logged
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,042
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39369 on: Today at 08:56:07 pm »
Quote from: Anfield Kopite on Today at 08:42:11 pm
Like i said, i dont really do twitter, so it might be some knobhead pretending to be Romano
You sure you weren't playing Mario?
Logged

Offline shook

  • not stirred
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,107
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39370 on: Today at 08:58:07 pm »
nothing on Romano's page
Logged

Online 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,156
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39371 on: Today at 09:01:04 pm »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 08:54:36 pm
It's his cringe 'catchphrase' for any deal that has gone through.
In fairness that catchphrase has probably made him a very wealthy man, it's genius really as it makes him stand out and draws in the teenagers with names like 'SilkyIlkay' (he got me suspended after I took the piss out of his name) and 'DeliciousDarwin'.
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,477
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39372 on: Today at 09:01:20 pm »
Was watching the transfer show on some Dutch channel and I have to say it was fascinating hearing what Seedorf had to say about us.
Logged

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,760
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39373 on: Today at 09:03:22 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 08:06:11 pm
I know people keep saying it but I just cant see us signing three more this window.

As far as Im aware no journalist has ever said thats likely have they?

Suspect well do Lavia and a centre half.

Centre half action is quiet though isn't it?. Think we have pushed hard on Latvia and so would be surprised if we let that slide. A CB is anyones guess.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:06:52 pm by red1977 »
Logged

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,164
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39374 on: Today at 09:05:11 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 08:33:15 pm
I dont know how transfers work but we can complete one/two at the same time we have done before.

My post is saying we've known since Jan/Feb at least who was being released so you'd think we'd be working behind the scenes to get players lined up.

I get Fabinho/Henderson were sort of out the blue transfers.

I think you are right about budget so why were we as a club happy to go along with our "pursuit" of Bellingham to the media its just hoodwinking the fans and its not the first time.

If we dont have the money then just be open/honest about it but that isnt how we have briefed the media.



Yeah I think Fab and Hendo leaving has made things trickier for sure.

My take on the Bellingham thing is that we were definitely in for him and likely thought we could get him for a similar amount to Sancho. Then he went and had a stunning World Cup and he ended up out of our reach.
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,522
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39375 on: Today at 09:05:42 pm »
It will be Lavia eventually and then finito.
Logged

Online 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,156
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39376 on: Today at 09:07:23 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 09:01:20 pm
Was watching the transfer show on some Dutch channel and I have to say it was fascinating hearing what Seedorf had to say about us.
Don't be a tease...what did he say?
Logged

Offline shook

  • not stirred
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,107
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39377 on: Today at 09:08:00 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 09:01:04 pm
In fairness that catchphrase has probably made him a very wealthy man, it's genius really as it makes him stand out and draws in the teenagers with names like 'SilkyIlkay' (he got me suspended after I took the piss out of his name) and 'DeliciousDarwin'.

I guarantee you those are grown men with those names
Logged

Online 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,156
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39378 on: Today at 09:08:05 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:05:42 pm
It will be Lavia eventually and then finito.
I'll take Finito, don't care what position he plays in but he'll have some tricks up his sleeve with a name like that.
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,639
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39379 on: Today at 09:10:22 pm »
Benito Finito as the new CB?
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline shook

  • not stirred
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,107
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39380 on: Today at 09:11:31 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 09:10:22 pm
Benito Finito as the new CB?

I think his cousin In Finito is better
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,869
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39381 on: Today at 09:11:52 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 09:10:22 pm
Benito Finito as the new CB?

Supposedly its a done deal
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,639
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39382 on: Today at 09:13:34 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 09:11:52 pm
Supposedly its a done deal

Here we go.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,245
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39383 on: Today at 09:21:53 pm »
Think we shouldnt wish Thiago away too fast. He is a gem, pure quality and if we can get him fit (I know - if) he can be a game changer from the start or off the bench. Hes one of those type of special players we dont get to see too often and his particular skillset probably is irreplacable on our current budget and at this point in the transfer window. I want to just enjoy his remaining time with us and for Klopp to use him as best we can (and pray he stays fit).
Logged

Offline Cid

  • Licks cuban heeled shoes but doesn't want anyone to know about it.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,691
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39384 on: Today at 09:22:27 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 09:05:11 pm
Yeah I think Fab and Hendo leaving has made things trickier for sure.

My take on the Bellingham thing is that we were definitely in for him and likely thought we could get him for a similar amount to Sancho. Then he went and had a stunning World Cup and he ended up out of our reach.

My take is we had 100m to spend for the summer and the only reason we're even looking at Lavia is the money that came from Fabinho and Henderson.

If Lavia doesn't come that 50m is likely to be our January budget.  That's where we are with FSG at the moment, I think they got tired of throwing money away to watch Man City wreck all sense of competition every season.
Logged

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,760
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39385 on: Today at 09:24:49 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 09:21:53 pm
Think we shouldnt wish Thiago away too fast. He is a gem, pure quality and if we can get him fit (I know - if) he can be a game changer from the start or off the bench. Hes one of those type of special players we dont get to see too often and his particular skillset probably is irreplacable on our current budget and at this point in the transfer window. I want to just enjoy his remaining time with us and for Klopp to use him as best we can (and pray he stays fit).

For sure. He is up for it and you would imagine some top quality stuff from him this season, pure class and experience in this team will be invaluable.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:34:48 pm by red1977 »
Logged

Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,716
  • RedOrDead
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39386 on: Today at 09:25:57 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:05:42 pm
It will be Lavia eventually and then finito.

Cant wait for James Pearce to release an article saying next year will be the big one once we get back in the champions league.
Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,535
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39387 on: Today at 09:26:37 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 09:01:20 pm
Was watching the transfer show on some Dutch channel and I have to say it was fascinating hearing what Seedorf had to say about us.

 :lmao
Logged

Offline Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,304
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39388 on: Today at 09:29:37 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:44:07 pm
I seriously doubt there are any knobheads on twitter.

Is that because they are all on here?
Logged

Online PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,202
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39389 on: Today at 09:33:42 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:49:25 pm
I love Thiago but that goes to your previous point as to the sort of defensive midfielder we need. We dont need a number 6 to be like Thiago or even close when it comes to progressing the ball because that is Trents job and he was doing that next to Fabinho, whose ability to do that died a death last season.

Thiago could clock up a lot of minutes for us at 6 and Id argue right now, if fit, he is first choice in that position. But this side is lacking a load of defensive athleticism and thats the one thing Thiago doesnt have.

I agree that Thiago is not the long term solution for the No.6 spot, but if we keep him fit enough to perform the role for us in the Premier League this season, while Lavia and Bajcetic are developing as starters in the Europa League, the League Cup and the FA Cup, we could have a nice transitional season, while remaining competitive. I think that we are still underestimating the influence that Trent, Mac Allister and Szoboszlai will have on the games. We've never had 3 such influential players in midfield under Jurgen before ...
Logged

Online Lubeh

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 912
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39390 on: Today at 09:45:54 pm »
Anyone know if this is true ?

https://9jablogsport.com.ng/club-legend-tells-friends-he-is-considering-quitting-liverpool-next-year/?fbclid=IwAR39eFYakWb610JdBPmDl1t0-cHbkdGY6nujUVs3fGzv0q8DUQ8pHhyXMaw

Jurgen Klopp is said to have told friends that he is considering leaving Liverpool next year.

According to a recent Football Transfers report, the German manager has been disappointed by FSGs lack of financial backing this summer.

Following the departures of several senior players at the end of last season, including Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to Al-Ettifaq and Al-Ittihad Club, respectively, Klopps need to rebuild his midfield has become clear.

Despite the fact that the Reds have already signed Alexis MacAllister from Brighton and Hove Albion and Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig for a combined £110 million, with talks for Southamptons Romeo Lavia stalled after weeks of back-and-forth, there are concerns that the 2019-20 Premier League champions may have to settle for just the two additions.

 And, according to the latest reports, Klopp is ready to call it quits as early as next year due to his frustration with the clubs lack of desire to improve the squad in order to compete with their domestic rivals.

After winning seven major trophies, including the 2018-19 Champions League, the former Borussia Dortmund head coach is said to believe he has taken Liverpool Football Club as far as he can.

I have no clue who 9jablogsport is
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,727
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39391 on: Today at 09:46:37 pm »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 09:45:54 pm
Anyone know if this is true ?

https://9jablogsport.com.ng/club-legend-tells-friends-he-is-considering-quitting-liverpool-next-year/?fbclid=IwAR39eFYakWb610JdBPmDl1t0-cHbkdGY6nujUVs3fGzv0q8DUQ8pHhyXMaw

Jurgen Klopp is said to have told friends that he is considering leaving Liverpool next year.

According to a recent Football Transfers report, the German manager has been disappointed by FSGs lack of financial backing this summer.

Following the departures of several senior players at the end of last season, including Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to Al-Ettifaq and Al-Ittihad Club, respectively, Klopps need to rebuild his midfield has become clear.

Despite the fact that the Reds have already signed Alexis MacAllister from Brighton and Hove Albion and Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig for a combined £110 million, with talks for Southamptons Romeo Lavia stalled after weeks of back-and-forth, there are concerns that the 2019-20 Premier League champions may have to settle for just the two additions.

 And, according to the latest reports, Klopp is ready to call it quits as early as next year due to his frustration with the clubs lack of desire to improve the squad in order to compete with their domestic rivals.

After winning seven major trophies, including the 2018-19 Champions League, the former Borussia Dortmund head coach is said to believe he has taken Liverpool Football Club as far as he can.

I have no clue who 9jablogsport is
Utterly untrue
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Lubeh

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 912
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39392 on: Today at 09:47:32 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:46:37 pm
Utterly untrue

thank fk for that! Christ I would not blame him as he aint being backed but that was a touch scary lol
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,834
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39393 on: Today at 09:48:02 pm »
Of course it ain't true you fuckin' dingbat.

What the fucks is a 9jagablogsport anyway? What happened to the other 8?
Logged

Online shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 962
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39394 on: Today at 09:48:04 pm »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 09:45:54 pm
Anyone know if this is true ?

https://9jablogsport.com.ng/club-legend-tells-friends-he-is-considering-quitting-liverpool-next-year/?fbclid=IwAR39eFYakWb610JdBPmDl1t0-cHbkdGY6nujUVs3fGzv0q8DUQ8pHhyXMaw

Jurgen Klopp is said to have told friends that he is considering leaving Liverpool next year.

According to a recent Football Transfers report, the German manager has been disappointed by FSGs lack of financial backing this summer.

Following the departures of several senior players at the end of last season, including Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to Al-Ettifaq and Al-Ittihad Club, respectively, Klopps need to rebuild his midfield has become clear.

Despite the fact that the Reds have already signed Alexis MacAllister from Brighton and Hove Albion and Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig for a combined £110 million, with talks for Southamptons Romeo Lavia stalled after weeks of back-and-forth, there are concerns that the 2019-20 Premier League champions may have to settle for just the two additions.

 And, according to the latest reports, Klopp is ready to call it quits as early as next year due to his frustration with the clubs lack of desire to improve the squad in order to compete with their domestic rivals.

After winning seven major trophies, including the 2018-19 Champions League, the former Borussia Dortmund head coach is said to believe he has taken Liverpool Football Club as far as he can.

I have no clue who 9jablogsport is

He's a friend of Bob Loblaw, the well known lawyer with the Bob Loblaw Law Blog
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Online stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,488
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39395 on: Today at 09:49:40 pm »
Haha fucking hell close the thread.posting stories from 9jablogsport. Comical.
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,042
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39396 on: Today at 09:50:29 pm »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 09:45:54 pm
Anyone know if this is true ?

https://9jablogsport.com.ng/club-legend-tells-friends-he-is-considering-quitting-liverpool-next-year/?fbclid=IwAR39eFYakWb610JdBPmDl1t0-cHbkdGY6nujUVs3fGzv0q8DUQ8pHhyXMaw

Jurgen Klopp is said to have told friends that he is considering leaving Liverpool next year.

According to a recent Football Transfers report, the German manager has been disappointed by FSGs lack of financial backing this summer.

Following the departures of several senior players at the end of last season, including Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to Al-Ettifaq and Al-Ittihad Club, respectively, Klopps need to rebuild his midfield has become clear.

Despite the fact that the Reds have already signed Alexis MacAllister from Brighton and Hove Albion and Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig for a combined £110 million, with talks for Southamptons Romeo Lavia stalled after weeks of back-and-forth, there are concerns that the 2019-20 Premier League champions may have to settle for just the two additions.

 And, according to the latest reports, Klopp is ready to call it quits as early as next year due to his frustration with the clubs lack of desire to improve the squad in order to compete with their domestic rivals.

After winning seven major trophies, including the 2018-19 Champions League, the former Borussia Dortmund head coach is said to believe he has taken Liverpool Football Club as far as he can.

I have no clue who 9jablogsport is
What in the last 7+ years of watching the man speak about the club makes you think this is even remotely true? Do you need another nap?
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,639
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39397 on: Today at 09:51:29 pm »
ChatGPT, write an article about Juergen Klopp telling his friends he wants to leave LFC.

 ;D
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,133
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39398 on: Today at 09:52:18 pm »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 09:45:54 pm
Anyone know if this is true ?

https://9jablogsport.com.ng/club-legend-tells-friends-he-is-considering-quitting-liverpool-next-year/?fbclid=IwAR39eFYakWb610JdBPmDl1t0-cHbkdGY6nujUVs3fGzv0q8DUQ8pHhyXMaw

;....
I have no clue who 9jablogsport is
Feels like you've answered your own question.

Seriously, ask yourself how a random blog with no apparent history of breaking credible news would be the first to news of Klopp's personal thoughts?

Does Klopp strike you as a man who'd spread rumours like this (in the hypothetical case he had these thoughts?) - same will go for his circle of trusted friends/family?
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,042
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39399 on: Today at 09:56:44 pm »
Can we have more of Al and Peter "debating" instead please.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 980 981 982 983 984 [985] 986   Go Up
« previous next »
 