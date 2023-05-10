I love Thiago but that goes to your previous point as to the sort of defensive midfielder we need. We dont need a number 6 to be like Thiago or even close when it comes to progressing the ball because that is Trents job and he was doing that next to Fabinho, whose ability to do that died a death last season.
Thiago could clock up a lot of minutes for us at 6 and Id argue right now, if fit, he is first choice in that position. But this side is lacking a load of defensive athleticism and thats the one thing Thiago doesnt have.
It is not just defensive athleticism that Thiago lacks though. If you look at Klopp's sixes both here and at Dortmund then a common theme is their height. Bender and Kehl at Dortmund and Henderson and Fabinho have all been able to drop in and compete with centre-forwards in the air.
Thiago has a great leap but he simply wouldn't be able to play at centre back like Bender, Kehl, Henderson and Fabinho could. The six role is one of the few positions in which we can get height into an otherwise short team.