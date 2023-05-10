https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2023/05/10/jorg-schmadtke-jurgen-klopp-liverpool-ally/



They are not close friends but clearly they get on well



You seriously think he becomes DoF is Klopp is not the manager?



You know there is little in that article pointing to them knowing each other well right? Yes, they met a long time ago, yes no doubt theyve met professionally over the years, heck, maybe they have had a few pints with Die Toten Hosens Campino too! But other than that... Anyway!Hes here short term it seems. And yes, its an odd appointment, I said so at the time, and I stick by that. But it wasnt a job for a mate senario which is what maybe you wanted to make it seem to be! It was because they for whatver reason hadnt managed to get a sporting director sorted by this summer. Whos fault is that? I have no idea, but its really rather shoddy.