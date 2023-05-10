« previous next »
Al 666

  "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job."
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,363
  • JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #39360 on: Today at 08:17:31 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:49:25 pm
I love Thiago but that goes to your previous point as to the sort of defensive midfielder we need. We dont need a number 6 to be like Thiago or even close when it comes to progressing the ball because that is Trents job and he was doing that next to Fabinho, whose ability to do that died a death last season.

Thiago could clock up a lot of minutes for us at 6 and Id argue right now, if fit, he is first choice in that position. But this side is lacking a load of defensive athleticism and thats the one thing Thiago doesnt have.

It is not just defensive athleticism that Thiago lacks though. If you look at Klopp's sixes both here and at Dortmund then a common theme is their height. Bender and Kehl at Dortmund and Henderson and Fabinho have all been able to drop in and compete with centre-forwards in the air.

Thiago has a great leap but he simply wouldn't be able to play at centre back like Bender, Kehl, Henderson and Fabinho could. The six role is one of the few positions in which we can get height into an otherwise short team.
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Saus76

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 275
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #39361 on: Today at 08:18:22 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 06:47:03 pm
Ask yourself this: Do we really need Lavia with Bajcetic and Thiago in the squad?

I think we'll be fine even without signing him if we aren't able to match Southampton's asking price.

Ask yourself this: does the manager want him? Obviously yes. That should be good enough.
DTRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 329
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #39362 on: Today at 08:19:39 pm
Quote from: QC on Today at 08:15:47 pm
I think we should get ChatGPTs views on this thread

Or ask it for its views on the transfer window using the comments in here as a reference.  The AI would digitally top itself.
Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,637
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #39363 on: Today at 08:21:58 pm
Quote from: DTRed on Today at 08:19:39 pm
Or ask it for its views on the transfer window using the comments in here as a reference.  The AI would digitally top itself.

It would be interesting to train an LLM on the rawk transfer threads.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,232
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #39364 on: Today at 08:22:05 pm
Quote from: mercurial on Today at 07:14:51 pm
What is weird is how expectations are being tempered. A player like Lavia should not be the DM on the basis of which we can challenge for title. If we sell Nat and Kelleher, we would make £80-90m in income. So our transfer budget for this massive summer rebuild was 40-50m? Sides promoted to PL spend more. Not to mention we are saving 50m at least in wages as well even after all the new players. We are the 2nd highest revenue earning club in PL. where is the money? ARE cost a 100m to build. If we dont spend this season then ARE should already be paid for and accounted. For how long should be hear about infrastructure spending?

Is that 80-90 TOTAL for the summer (i.e. including the 60m we got for Hendo and Fab) or as well as?  If total, we've already spent 110m - so spending 50m on Lavia would take a net budget of 60-70m without buying anyone else, not 50m. 
Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,101
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #39365 on: Today at 08:23:49 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 07:51:58 pm
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2023/05/10/jorg-schmadtke-jurgen-klopp-liverpool-ally/

They are not close friends but clearly they get on well

You seriously think he becomes DoF is Klopp is not the manager?

You know there is little in that article pointing to them knowing each other well right?  Yes, they met a long time ago, yes no doubt theyve met professionally over the years, heck, maybe they have had a few pints with Die Toten Hosens Campino too! But other than that... Anyway!

Hes here short term it seems.  And yes, its an odd appointment, I said so at the time, and I stick by that.  But it wasnt a job for a mate senario which is what maybe you wanted to make it seem to be! It was because they for whatver reason hadnt managed to get a sporting director sorted by this summer. Whos fault is that? I have no idea, but its really rather shoddy.
DTRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 329
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #39366 on: Today at 08:25:12 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 08:21:58 pm
It would be interesting to train an LLM on the rawk transfer threads.

It would. Although I'd worry about it taking over the world based on us not buying a DM.
MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,975
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #39367 on: Today at 08:26:02 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 08:23:49 pm
You know there is little in that article pointing to them knowing each other well right?  Yes, they met a long time ago, yes no doubt theyve met professionally over the years, heck, maybe they have had a few pints with Die Toten Hosens Campino too! But other than that... Anyway!

Hes here short term it seems.  And yes, its an odd appointment, I said so at the time, and I stick by that.  But it wasnt a job for a mate senario which is what maybe you wanted to make it seem to be! It was because they for whatver reason hadnt managed to get a sporting director sorted by this summer. Whos fault is that? I have no idea, but its really rather shoddy.
You think Klopp had no influence on picking the DoF?
We should be getting the best DoF we can to help get the best & most suitable players.
We have not done it in this case.
Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,363
  • JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #39368 on: Today at 08:27:32 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 08:22:05 pm
Is that 80-90 TOTAL for the summer (i.e. including the 60m we got for Hendo and Fab) or as well as?  If total, we've already spent 110m - so spending 50m on Lavia would take a net budget of 60-70m without buying anyone else, not 50m. 

We have spent £60m on Szob and £35m on Mac so £95m
