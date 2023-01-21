The thread actually deteriorated. unbelievable.



All the constant non stop whinging, all i can think of when i hear and see it is that people have an overwhelming sense of entitlement and a complete lack of patience. Basically exactly like two year old's. No difference.



Edwards couldn't have done a thing different about losing the captain and the holding mid to right out of the blue 700k a week offers from the 68th ranked league in the world smack bang in the middle of the window. Ignored. "Just Pay whatever Anybody Wants" is an invalid survival strategy for this team. Ignored. A couple of weeks wait is about the same thing as a bruised toe injury, utterly irrelevant in the big picture. Ignored.



Not ignored. completely bulldozed with vociferous Shambles Rage. Lavia sitting there patiently waiting and fully committed to us and no one else and our guys a total fool doesn't know what hes doing. all those guys who tried but are not going to end up with the player like Chelsea and Man U must be pissed to have lost to such a moron. 30 years doing this and its an unfathomably strange appointment, even though Klopp cant do it all himself.





onandonandonandon. Screaming and kicking and pounding the floor because you have to eat your veggies before you can have a cookie. Dont want veggies. want cookie. fucking shambles.



Whatever man.



