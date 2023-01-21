« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 979 980 981 982 983 [984]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 1334606 times)

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,076
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39320 on: Today at 06:21:59 pm »
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 05:51:25 pm
i completely agree with a methodical approach to recruitment - this hasn't happened for various reasons at the club eg. opportunistic rather than strategic purchases, a disconnect between the recruitment and management groups, over-extended contracts and loyalties etc.

My post was in relation to the effect that a side decimated by injury will always struggle to perform at the standard required to be a success in this League or at CL level. It's simply an imperative to have your best players on the pitch most of the time. City, Madrid are great examples of this. You can have your rookie players bedding in during average seasons but not during injury riddled, "car crash" ones like we and aforementioned teams had last season. Obviously, we tried the same with Harvey and Stefan and despite how well they performed we still ended up struggling. Therefore, you need players at the requisite level and durable ones, playing consistently.

This summer we signed that midfielder Nzonzi (?) from Villa, and two CBs, one of whom was 14 with the bowl cut and then another.

I am curious who - aside from that macho Alex from Bristol (?) - is in that next batch of English 16- and 17-year-olds we could look at (aside from the ones we already have in our own ranks) to help alleviate the homegrown issues in the future. Paying first-team fees for developed British talent is a losing play. The area in the youth teams we seem shortest on is CB, I think.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,709
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39321 on: Today at 06:22:12 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:00:57 pm
The likes of City and Madrid have more squad depth though. City especially tend to rotate more than us. Especially the players who are expected to press. We have certain players who play far too many minutes amongst the most minutes of any players in Europe.

You then get players being played when they shouldn't. A good example would be Fabinho in 2021. He came back from injury and then played about a dozen games on the run when we had a centre-back crisis. He got injured again and then for me was never really the same player in terms of physicality.

Lucas would be another example of that.

City have more quality depth but tend to carry a smaller squad on average which is sort of the point I'm making. They also endeavour to rest on the ball more during matches.

The probable reason why we've had players playing a lot is due to the sheer number of games you end up playing by reaching the finals of various competitions eg. a couple years back. We were luckier with injuries and I'm pretty sure we consistently played the same 13-14 players for the majority of the significant games ie. past early rounds
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,100
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39322 on: Today at 06:26:35 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 05:47:49 pm
Al, I am not interested in talking to you. You have never contributed anything positive to these boards. Just understand and go away ...

hes contributed a lot more than you, and does it without behaving like a arrogant, patronising, petulant brat.
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,971
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39323 on: Today at 06:26:44 pm »
If we could somehow keep Thiago fit that would be huge. I wouldnt play him in Europe

---Allisson
Trent--Konate---VVD---Robertson
------Thiago
--Szbolo----Mac
Salah--Gakpo---Diaz

Then we would have Jota & Nunez off the bench. They would have more time with the new rules
Lavia then hopefully signs & he can come in as Peter said at around 65-70 mins to preserve Thiago

People forget but in 19/20 we had a great year in terms on injuries. The squad was not that big although we lost Allison & Fabinho for periods.

We really need Thiago & Konate to somehow stay fit
Logged

Online PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,205
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39324 on: Today at 06:27:30 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:26:35 pm
hes contributed a lot more than you, and does it without behaving like a arrogant, patronising, petulant brat.

OK, I will have to put more people on ignore ...
Logged

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,076
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39325 on: Today at 06:27:47 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 06:17:15 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mJvJJaV6-Pc&amp;ab_channel=lionkillingnebbish" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mJvJJaV6-Pc&amp;ab_channel=lionkillingnebbish</a>

Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,918
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39326 on: Today at 06:28:27 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:26:35 pm
hes contributed a lot more than you, and does it without behaving like a arrogant, patronising, petulant brat.

Yep!
Logged

Online PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,205
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39327 on: Today at 06:30:51 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 06:26:44 pm
If we could somehow keep Thiago fit that would be huge. I wouldnt play him in Europe

---Allisson
Trent--Konate---VVD---Robertson
------Thiago
--Szbolo----Mac
Salah--Gakpo---Diaz

Then we would have Jota & Nunez off the bench. They would have more time with the new rules
Lavia then hopefully signs & he can come in as Peter said at around 65-70 mins to preserve Thiago

People forget but in 19/20 we had a great year in terms on injuries. The squad was not that big although we lost Allison & Fabinho for periods.

We really need Thiago & Konate to somehow stay fit

I agree, getting reasonable playing time from Thiago and Konate would be very important for our league position this season, even if we do get Lavia and another central defender in the coming weeks ...
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,919
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39328 on: Today at 06:36:31 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:26:35 pm
hes contributed a lot more than you, and does it without behaving like a arrogant, patronising, petulant brat.

Yup.  Al is infuriating but he's at least polite about it and doesn't relentlessly talk down to people.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,930
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39329 on: Today at 06:39:17 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 06:36:31 pm
Yup.  Al is infuriating but he's at least polite about it and doesn't relentlessly talk down to people.

There's an old saying in Macedonia,

'If you cannot debate, ignore them'
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,364
  • JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39330 on: Today at 06:39:22 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 06:26:44 pm
If we could somehow keep Thiago fit that would be huge. I wouldnt play him in Europe

---Allisson
Trent--Konate---VVD---Robertson
------Thiago
--Szbolo----Mac
Salah--Gakpo---Diaz

Then we would have Jota & Nunez off the bench. They would have more time with the new rules
Lavia then hopefully signs & he can come in as Peter said at around 65-70 mins to preserve Thiago

People forget but in 19/20 we had a great year in terms on injuries. The squad was not that big although we lost Allison & Fabinho for periods.

We really need Thiago & Konate to somehow stay fit


Thiago isn't a 6 in a single pivot though. Asking him to do that is increasing his workload and the amount of running he has to do. You would also be asking him to make more recovery runs and put in more last-ditch challenges. That would make him more likely to get injured.

Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,971
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39331 on: Today at 06:40:12 pm »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KxEt1u-g9ns

interesting discussion about Klopp now having more influence on transfers
Both Tony Evans & Honigstein think Klopp could do with more help.
Honigstein expects Lavia to sign & more signings. Probably just his opinion I dont see too much of an issue with our signings juts not done enough.
Carvalho & Ramsay not great but very cheap deals

Logged

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,536
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39332 on: Today at 06:41:28 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:26:35 pm
hes contributed a lot more than you, and does it without behaving like a arrogant, patronising, petulant brat.

Yep. Al doesn't go round insulting people no matter what topic he is debating on. Many people may disagree with him but he keeps it classy. Peter however is different gravy. He is out of line and very disrespectful towards other members that disagree with him. Gets pulled up on it, disappears for a bit, comes back and continues with his condescending attitude. It's friggin annoying.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,384
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39333 on: Today at 06:42:53 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:26:35 pm
hes contributed a lot more than you, and does it without behaving like a arrogant, patronising, petulant brat.

Whatever - I'm going for a walk and to check on my 4 war injuries and my family member who has 6 forms of cancer. No time for people that don't understand these simple concepts on transfers.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:45:00 pm by newterp »
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,384
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39334 on: Today at 06:43:34 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 06:39:17 pm
There's an old saying in Macedonia,

'If you cannot debate, ignore them'

I thought it was "Chat shit, run away"?
Logged

Online PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,205
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39335 on: Today at 06:44:38 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 06:39:17 pm
There's an old saying in Macedonia,

'If you cannot debate, ignore them'

Oh, I do love to debate, only not with people who deliberately want to get me banned or muted ...
Logged

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,007
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39336 on: Today at 06:46:24 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 06:40:12 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KxEt1u-g9ns

interesting discussion about Klopp now having more influence on transfers
Both Tony Evans & Honigstein think Klopp could do with more help.
Honigstein expects Lavia to sign & more signings. Probably just his opinion I dont see too much of an issue with our signings juts not done enough.
Carvalho & Ramsay not great but very cheap deals

This could also be a reason Edwards/Ward left ?

It seems Klopp/Pep disagreed with some players I believe Edwards/Ward wanted Nkunku but we went for Nunez instead.

Its all rumours so no idea if we dont listen to data guys anymore.

All im bothered about is we make 2/3 more signings in the next 3 weeks as optimistic as that sounds.
Logged

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,067
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39337 on: Today at 06:46:49 pm »
You do a good job of that yourself.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,697
  • SPQR
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39338 on: Today at 06:47:03 pm »
Ask yourself this: Do we really need Lavia with Bajcetic and Thiago in the squad?

I think we'll be fine even without signing him if we aren't able to match Southampton's asking price.
Logged

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,067
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39339 on: Today at 06:49:33 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 06:47:03 pm
Ask yourself this: Do we really need Lavia with Bajcetic and Thiago in the squad?


 YES. Bajectic is just a kid hmself and Thiago is injury-prone.
Logged

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,007
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39340 on: Today at 06:49:39 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 06:47:03 pm
Ask yourself this: Do we really need Lavia with Bajcetic and Thiago in the squad?

I think we'll be fine even without signing him if we aren't able to match Southampton's asking price.

Depends what we plan to do with Lavia is he a 6 or 8 ??

If we think he is great talent then you sign him as Thiago will go next year so we'd have to replace him then and in 12 months the likes of Ross Barkley could be going for £120m !!
Logged

Online Lee1-6Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,726
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39341 on: Today at 06:50:01 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 06:47:03 pm
Ask yourself this: Do we really need Lavia with Bajcetic and Thiago in the squad?

I think we'll be fine even without signing him if we aren't able willing to match Southampton's asking price.

Fixed  ;)
Logged

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,037
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39342 on: Today at 06:50:14 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 05:48:54 pm
;D

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/Du71B7kEHvY&amp;feature=share" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/Du71B7kEHvY&amp;feature=share</a>

 :wellin
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,610
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39343 on: Today at 06:50:19 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 06:41:28 pm
Yep. Al doesn't go round insulting people no matter what topic he is debating on. Many people may disagree with him but he keeps it classy. Peter however is different gravy. He is out of line and very disrespectful towards other members that disagree with him. Gets pulled up on it, disappears for a bit, comes back and continues with his condescending attitude. It's friggin annoying.

Best to not take it too seriously.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,610
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39344 on: Today at 06:50:45 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 06:47:03 pm
Ask yourself this: Do we really need Lavia with Bajcetic and Thiago in the squad?

I think we'll be fine even without signing him if we aren't able to match Southampton's asking price.

We need a DM.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,205
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39345 on: Today at 06:51:11 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 06:47:03 pm
Ask yourself this: Do we really need Lavia with Bajcetic and Thiago in the squad?

I think we'll be fine even without signing him if we aren't able to match Southampton's asking price.

We do need him, since we are playing with 4 in midfield now, when in possession. Lavia can deputize not only for Thiago, but also for Trent in our setup ...
Logged

Offline TAA66

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 544
  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39346 on: Today at 06:52:08 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 06:47:03 pm
Ask yourself this: Do we really need Lavia with Bajcetic and Thiago in the squad?

I think we'll be fine even without signing him if we aren't able to match Southampton's asking price.

Isnt Lavia quite a physical player despite his young age?  We need players who can compete in the middle of the park, and could do with 1 or 2 more (e.g. Andre).  Thiago is not made for that role IMO.
Logged

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,951
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39347 on: Today at 06:52:57 pm »
The thread actually deteriorated. unbelievable.

All the constant non stop whinging, all i can think of when i hear and see it is that people have an overwhelming sense of entitlement and a complete lack of patience. Basically exactly like two year old's. No difference.

Edwards couldn't have done a thing different about losing the captain and the holding mid to right out of the blue 700k a week offers from the 68th ranked league in the world smack bang in the middle of the window. Ignored.  "Just Pay whatever Anybody Wants" is an invalid survival strategy for this team. Ignored. A couple of weeks wait is about the same thing as a bruised toe injury, utterly irrelevant in the big picture. Ignored.

Not ignored. completely bulldozed with vociferous Shambles Rage. Lavia sitting there patiently waiting and fully committed to us and no one else and our guys a total fool doesn't know what hes doing. all those guys who tried but are not going to end up with the player like Chelsea and Man U must be pissed to have lost to such a moron.  30 years doing this and its an unfathomably strange appointment, even though Klopp cant do it all himself.


onandonandonandon.  Screaming and kicking and pounding the floor because you have to eat your veggies before you can have a cookie. Dont want veggies. want cookie. fucking shambles.

Whatever man.

Logged
Damn that Mane's gone! To the KSA! ffs   

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,610
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39348 on: Today at 06:55:11 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 06:52:57 pm
The thread actually deteriorated. unbelievable.

All the constant non stop whinging, all i can think of when i hear and see it is that people have an overwhelming sense of entitlement and a complete lack of patience. Basically exactly like two year old's. No difference.

Edwards couldn't have done a thing different about losing the captain and the holding mid to right out of the blue 700k a week offers from the 68th ranked league in the world smack bang in the middle of the window. Ignored.  "Just Pay whatever Anybody Wants" is an invalid survival strategy for this team. Ignored. A couple of weeks wait is about the same thing as a bruised toe injury, utterly irrelevant in the big picture. Ignored.

Not ignored. completely bulldozed with vociferous Shambles Rage. Lavia sitting there patiently waiting and fully committed to us and no one else and our guys a total fool doesn't know what hes doing. all those guys who tried but are not going to end up with the player like Chelsea and Man U must be pissed to have lost to such a moron.  30 years doing this and its an unfathomably strange appointment, even though Klopp cant do it all himself.


onandonandonandon.  Screaming and kicking and pounding the floor because you have to eat your veggies before you can have a cookie. Dont want veggies. want cookie. fucking shambles.

Whatever man.

Were going to end up paying what they want in the end arent we?
Logged

Offline TAA66

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 544
  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39349 on: Today at 06:55:52 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 06:52:57 pm
The thread actually deteriorated. unbelievable.

All the constant non stop whinging, all i can think of when i hear and see it is that people have an overwhelming sense of entitlement and a complete lack of patience. Basically exactly like two year old's. No difference.

Edwards couldn't have done a thing different about losing the captain and the holding mid to right out of the blue 700k a week offers from the 68th ranked league in the world smack bang in the middle of the window. Ignored.  "Just Pay whatever Anybody Wants" is an invalid survival strategy for this team. Ignored. A couple of weeks wait is about the same thing as a bruised toe injury, utterly irrelevant in the big picture. Ignored.

Not ignored.  completely bulldozed with vociferous Shambles Rage. Lavia sitting there patiently waiting and fully committed to us and no one else and our guys a total fool doesn't know what hes doing. all those guys who tried but are not going to end up with the player like Chelsea and Man U must be pissed to have lost to such a moron.  30 years doing this and its an unfathomably strange appointment, even though Klopp cant do it all himself.


onandonandonandon.  Screaming and kicking and pounding the floor because you have to eat your veggies before you can have a cookie. Dont want veggies. want cookie. fucking shambles.

Whatever man.

 Exactly - people need to chill.
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,002
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39350 on: Today at 06:56:31 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 06:47:03 pm
Ask yourself this: Do we really need Lavia with Bajcetic and Thiago in the squad?

I think we'll be fine even without signing him if we aren't able to match Southampton's asking price.

So you're happy to rely on an injury prone 32 year old and a teenager who was out injured for most of last season due to being overplayed, despite the fact that we've sold the guy who played the most minutes in that position last season?
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,130
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39351 on: Today at 06:57:34 pm »
reckon journalists will announce that Lavia is all but done tonight or early tomorrow
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 979 980 981 982 983 [984]   Go Up
« previous next »
 