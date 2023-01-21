Good assessment. I also think that we need a defensive midfielder and a left-footed central defender who can contribute at least 2.000 minutes each this season ...



The massive flaw in your minute's argument is that all you have spoken about is the 11 players on the pitch. It is a squad game now more than ever and what we need is depth. You have listed the minutes of Szobozslai, MacAllister, Morton and Bradley but without context.All four were absolute key members of the team they played for last season and three of them played at a vastly different level in terms of physicality. We need depth so that we don't overplay players, have the ability to rotate and above all don't have to repeat the biggest error of last season which was to continue to play players like Fabinho when they were in terrible form.We also need to bring in players for the future. VVD and Matip for instance are 33 next summer.The biggest thing though is that we need to be more pro-active and bring in players early so that we can bed them in before we actually need them. Something that will generate funds from being to offload older players before they reach the end of their deals. We also need to address our Homegrown player issues.So for me personally I think it is far too simplistic to try and replicate the minutes distribution from last season given it was an absolute car crash of a season.