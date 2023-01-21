« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 977 978 979 980 981 [982]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 1332771 times)

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,354
  • JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39240 on: Today at 04:17:27 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 03:24:49 pm
So, it seems that no one from the regulars in this thread, especially from the bedwetters, is willing to do this little exercise:

Shame, because we could have developed a nice debate about our team this season, and what type of players we need to add in the remaining weeks of the transfer window, instead of bitching and moaning until everyone reasonable is disgusted by this thread and leaves ...

With such a welcoming, balanced, and respectful post like that I am amazed more people aren't engaging with you.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,190
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39241 on: Today at 04:18:11 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 04:04:31 pm

Yeah, 10260 minutes available for 3 midfielders over 38 games (excluding added time).

We should add to that 7.290 minutes (maximum 27 games) available in the Europa League, the League Cup and the FA Cup ...
« Last Edit: Today at 04:20:39 pm by PeterTheRed... »
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,516
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39242 on: Today at 04:19:14 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:00:37 pm
So Sacha Tavoleri says this

Seems close to me
https://twitter.com/sachatavolieri/status/1689272492676829184?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg

Hopefully it gets done but what an absolute waste of the last few weeks and everyone's time. Should have been done weeks ago, or at least put a final offer in. No need at all for it to be so slow, especially if we do get him we'll more or less pay what they asked for in the first place.

He'd have been in the squad for Sunday, maybe made his debut at Preston the other night and we'd have moved on to other signings.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,829
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39243 on: Today at 04:22:29 pm »
Al v Mac would be a better fight than the next Anthony Joshua tomato can bum he's fighting. I can get set up lads.
Logged

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,687
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39244 on: Today at 04:22:56 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 03:55:57 pm
Good assessment. I also think that we need a defensive midfielder and a left-footed central defender who can contribute at least 2.000 minutes each this season ...

Just what every bedwetter is saying then. DM + CB
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,516
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39245 on: Today at 04:23:04 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:35:49 pm
Im not called Shirley.

This deal does have a whiff of the Salah deal about it.

Not the time we bought him the time we didnt and Chelsea nipped in

That was an Ayre special. It does have that whiff of having people in charge of transfers and negotiations who don't really know what they're doing which leaves an air (Ayre) of doubt as to whether we can get these deals done or not.

An interim manager is one thing but an interim sporting director. I don't know why Ward couldn't have seen the window through if he was working on the Mac Allister deal.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,741
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39246 on: Today at 04:24:50 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:19:14 pm
Hopefully it gets done but what an absolute waste of the last few weeks and everyone's time. Should have been done weeks ago, or at least put a final offer in. No need at all for it to be so slow, especially if we do get him we'll more or less pay what they asked for in the first place.

He'd have been in the squad for Sunday, maybe made his debut at Preston the other night and we'd have moved on to other signings.

If youre willing to pay what theyre demanding then dragging it out this long is just stupid. You can only play the long game if youre a. Not going to go above a certain figure and b. Are willing to walk away. Given how weak our negotiating position seemed to be (willing to pay what theyre asking and not willing to walk away) wed have been much better not wasting Klopps time (because its the coaching side whove lost out on time with the player).
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,265
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39247 on: Today at 04:25:35 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 04:09:47 pm
Talking of astrologers, maybe this fella could do a job as our 6?



Never forgive him  for what he did to Katy Perry. But, saying that 'Electric avenue' and 'Baby Come Back' are cracking tracks
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online Redric1970

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,722
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39248 on: Today at 04:26:19 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 04:22:56 pm
Just what every bedwetter is saying then. DM + CB
.

So every fan who thinks its a shit window is a bedwetter, I think we can make a name for the other half, the brown noses its got a nice ring to it, we have lots of those on the green watch at my station
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,722
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39249 on: Today at 04:26:32 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 04:09:47 pm
Talking of astrologers, maybe this fella could do a job as our 6?



Hes just had a brain tumour removed.

Best to play Curtis at 6
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,516
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39250 on: Today at 04:29:04 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 04:24:50 pm
If youre willing to pay what theyre demanding then dragging it out this long is just stupid. You can only play the long game if youre a. Not going to go above a certain figure and b. Are willing to walk away. Given how weak our negotiating position seemed to be (willing to pay what theyre asking and not willing to walk away) wed have been much better not wasting Klopps time (because its the coaching side whove lost out on time with the player).

The strategy has made no sense from the start. A masterclass in how not to do business - especially if we don't end up signing the player (or just pay the 50 million in the end).

As much as we miss Edwards we fucked up the Van Dijk deal in 2017 in farcical fashion so he wasn't infallible, but that and other dealings with Southampton leave them less willing to compromise or do us any favours. That's something we have to factor in but they seem to have seen us coming from the start with Lavia, while we think if we wait a week and bid a bit more they'll just roll over.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,470
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39251 on: Today at 04:29:43 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:39:17 pm
Might be going after another Belgian if rumours are to believed in Arthur Theate from Rennes.  :D
That the left footed guy I want the most. He actually like over 60% of Aerial Duel wins with elite passing
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,256
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39252 on: Today at 04:30:19 pm »
Quote from: TAA66 on Today at 03:46:26 pm


Well it looks like Chelsea have a new shirt sponsor - a company that was just formed a month ago, with links to the current ownership  ::)

Gives them even more spending power without breaching FFP  ::)

I just don't understand that. Surely you'd prefer getting money in from a sponsor instead of forking out money yourself... to yourself?
It's the same thing in the end- money for the club.
Maybe I'm a bit thick and missing something here?
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,687
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39253 on: Today at 04:31:57 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 04:26:19 pm
.

So every fam who thinks its a shit window is a bedwetter, I think we can make a name for the other half, the brown noses its got a nice ring to it, we have lots of those on the green watch at my station

I was being sarcastic with the particular poster constantly railing against bedwetter

Personally i think it would have been better to get these positions in early, but can wait until the end of the window before wetting the bed myself
Logged

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,035
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39254 on: Today at 04:35:08 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 04:09:47 pm
Talking of astrologers, maybe this fella could do a job as our 6?




Ah, the arl one ball out and another under the jumper gag. Classic
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online Redric1970

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,722
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39255 on: Today at 04:36:41 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 04:31:57 pm
I was being sarcastic with the particular poster constantly railing against bedwetter

Personally i think it would have been better to get these positions in early, but can wait until the end of the window before wetting the bed myself


I know buddy I could tell unfortunately you get certain fans who take great pleasure in the term i have officially named them the brown noses, I just hope we come out of the traps flying and prove us all wrong, fingers crossed.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:38:32 pm by Redric1970 »
Logged

Offline QC

  • rawks Lionel Hutz, ambulance chaser.Sucks up to the wrong type of Mod.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,589
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39256 on: Today at 04:37:08 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 04:30:19 pm
I just don't understand that. Surely you'd prefer getting money in from a sponsor instead of forking out money yourself... to yourself?
It's the same thing in the end- money for the club.
Maybe I'm a bit thick and missing something here?

The point is that unrelated sponsors are unlikely to value the sponsorship to the level Chelsea require to fund transfers (or expand their FFP capacity).
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,938
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39257 on: Today at 04:39:04 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:07:23 pm
No, evidence informed practice ;)

Boring.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,760
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39258 on: Today at 04:39:35 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:05:10 pm
I'll be honest, I've seen loads of people talk about the Lavia thing being embarrassing and I don't really get it. I understand being annoyed that we haven't got a No6 in time for the season starting, but why are you embarrassed? Who really cares if some bids have been rejected? All clubs negotiate on transfers. We're hardly the first big club to have bids rejected for a player...

Nah, we should be getting that level of deal done. Are City, Chelsea, Arsenal or Aston Villa hesitating or messing around?
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,265
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39259 on: Today at 04:40:50 pm »
Strange that Newcastle never went back for Thuram after apparently pulling out cos of us being after him
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,354
  • JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39260 on: Today at 04:40:52 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 03:55:57 pm
Good assessment. I also think that we need a defensive midfielder and a left-footed central defender who can contribute at least 2.000 minutes each this season ...

The massive flaw in your minute's argument is that all you have spoken about is the 11 players on the pitch. It is a squad game now more than ever and what we need is depth. You have listed the minutes of Szobozslai, MacAllister, Morton and Bradley but without context.

All four were absolute key members of the team they played for last season and three of them played at a vastly different level in terms of physicality. We need depth so that we don't overplay players, have the ability to rotate and above all don't have to repeat the biggest error of last season which was to continue to play players like Fabinho when they were in terrible form.

We also need to bring in players for the future. VVD and Matip for instance are 33 next summer.

The biggest thing though is that we need to be more pro-active and bring in players early so that we can bed them in before we actually need them. Something that will generate funds from being to offload older players before they reach the end of their deals. We also need to address our Homegrown player issues.

So for me personally I think it is far too simplistic to try and replicate the minutes distribution from last season given it was an absolute car crash of a season.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,354
  • JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39261 on: Today at 04:42:45 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 04:40:50 pm
Strange that Newcastle never went back for Thuram after apparently pulling out cos of us being after him

I think signing Tonali probably ended their interest in Thuram.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,722
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39262 on: Today at 04:43:10 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:40:52 pm
The massive flaw in your minute's argument is that all you have spoken about is the 11 players on the pitch. It is a squad game now more than ever and what we need is depth. You have listed the minutes of Szobozslai, MacAllister, Morton and Bradley but without context.

All four were absolute key members of the team they played for last season and three of them played at a vastly different level in terms of physicality. We need depth so that we don't overplay players, have the ability to rotate and above all don't have to repeat the biggest error of last season which was to continue to play players like Fabinho when they were in terrible form.

We also need to bring in players for the future. VVD and Matip for instance are 33 next summer.

The biggest thing though is that we need to be more pro-active and bring in players early so that we can bed them in before we actually need them. Something that will generate funds from being to offload older players before they reach the end of their deals. We also need to address our Homegrown player issues.

So for me personally I think it is far too simplistic to try and replicate the minutes distribution from last season given it was an absolute car crash of a season.
Leave it Al!

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,265
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39263 on: Today at 04:43:22 pm »
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,885
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39264 on: Today at 04:43:44 pm »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 03:29:54 pm
Oh, some definite rumours from supposed ITK Francois Plateau.

More than £100m - so £50m on Lavia and maybe enough left over for Perr Schuurs and Ryan Gravenberch.

Take solace in that LFC fans - this is definitely happening.

Or not.

One of those two options.

Or maybe some of it but not all of it?

He said Thuram was done ages ago, ignore any reports it isn't and then started insisting he was right and we would all see :lmao

I think he got sussed at that point and he knows nothing
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,265
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39265 on: Today at 04:44:37 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:42:45 pm
I think signing Tonali probably ended their interest in Thuram.
Not seen anything of him. Similar are they?
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,916
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39266 on: Today at 04:46:15 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 04:44:37 pm
Not seen anything of him. Similar are they?

Not particularly.  Tonali is more of a controller, sits deep and conducts.  Thuram is a lot more dynamic a midfielder.  They'd be a good combo alongside another, more dedicated defensive mid.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,265
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39267 on: Today at 04:47:04 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:46:15 pm
Not particularly.  Tonali is more of a controller, sits deep and conducts.  Thuram is a lot more dynamic a midfielder.  They'd be a good combo alongside another, more dedicated defensive mid.
Ta. Yeah, seen a bit of Thuram like just not the other fella
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,470
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39268 on: Today at 04:51:48 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:46:15 pm
Not particularly.  Tonali is more of a controller, sits deep and conducts.  Thuram is a lot more dynamic a midfielder.  They'd be a good combo alongside another, more dedicated defensive mid.
Tonali is way more Box to box then that, he was closer to 2nd striker then another type of MF.
Ac Milan got better by selling him and how they used the money.
I would rather have Thuram then Tonali.
Logged

Online The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,707
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39269 on: Today at 04:54:14 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:40:52 pm
The massive flaw in your minute's argument is that all you have spoken about is the 11 players on the pitch. It is a squad game now more than ever and what we need is depth. You have listed the minutes of Szobozslai, MacAllister, Morton and Bradley but without context.

All four were absolute key members of the team they played for last season and three of them played at a vastly different level in terms of physicality. We need depth so that we don't overplay players, have the ability to rotate and above all don't have to repeat the biggest error of last season which was to continue to play players like Fabinho when they were in terrible form.

We also need to bring in players for the future. VVD and Matip for instance are 33 next summer.

The biggest thing though is that we need to be more pro-active and bring in players early so that we can bed them in before we actually need them. Something that will generate funds from being to offload older players before they reach the end of their deals. We also need to address our Homegrown player issues.

So for me personally I think it is far too simplistic to try and replicate the minutes distribution from last season given it was an absolute car crash of a season.

Stockpilng players is no guarantee of success. The two teams with more player weeks lost to injury than us last season were Chelsea and Forest - two sides with stupidly bloated squads - the former with one of the worst seasons in their recent history and the latter just avoiding relegation.

Ideally, you have to keep your first eleven fit throughout most of the season to have, at best, any chance of success and at worst avoiding "car crash" seasons.

Logged

Online redwillow

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 917
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39270 on: Today at 04:59:35 pm »
The one thing that alarms me of recent season's is that we don't seem to make any low floor, high ceiling type transfers.

Our system is built on sell to buy, but how long can that last if we continue to sell / let leave for free more players than we buy?
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,265
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39271 on: Today at 05:01:31 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 04:35:08 pm
Ah, the arl one ball out and another under the jumper gag. Classic
;D
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,001
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39272 on: Today at 05:02:36 pm »
Quote from: redwillow on Today at 04:59:35 pm
The one thing that alarms me of recent season's is that we don't seem to make any low floor, high ceiling type transfers.

Our system is built on sell to buy, but how long can that last if we continue to sell / let leave for free more players than we buy?

It's not sell to buy it's spend what we earn, however we stuck to that too rigidly last summer which cost us top four, and so now we're expected to earn less without CL and therefore have less to spend.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,354
  • JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39273 on: Today at 05:13:22 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 04:44:37 pm
Not seen anything of him. Similar are they?

I think Tonali is probably a better fit as it allows Guimarães more freedom to get forward.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,563
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39274 on: Today at 05:16:42 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:13:22 pm
I think Tonali is probably a better fit as it allows Guimarães more freedom to get forward.

Will be a great signing for them, was hoping we'd go in for him at some stage having watched him a few times, wasn't to be.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,470
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39275 on: Today at 05:18:14 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:13:22 pm
I think Tonali is probably a better fit as it allows Guimarães more freedom to get forward.
Tonali was not the guy who sit at Ac Milan.
He was generally very box to box.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,802
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39276 on: Today at 05:19:51 pm »
Quote from: redwillow on Today at 04:59:35 pm
The one thing that alarms me of recent season's is that we don't seem to make any low floor, high ceiling type transfers.

Our system is built on sell to buy, but how long can that last if we continue to sell / let leave for free more players than we buy?

Chelsea do this far too much. We don't do it enough.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,277
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39277 on: Today at 05:20:45 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 05:16:42 pm
Will be a great signing for them, was hoping we'd go in for him at some stage having watched him a few times, wasn't to be.

I've never seen a man look less enthusiastic to join a new club, I'm hoping he gets homesick fairly early on and moves back to Italy for half of what they paid for him.
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,931
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39278 on: Today at 05:20:57 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 04:40:50 pm
Strange that Newcastle never went back for Thuram after apparently pulling out cos of us being after him

Ahh the good old days, page 437, when we were linked with Veiga, Thuram, Kone and Barella
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,354
  • JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39279 on: Today at 05:21:02 pm »
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 04:54:14 pm
Stockpilng players is no guarantee of success. The two teams with more player weeks lost to injury than us last season were Chelsea and Forest - two sides with stupidly bloated squads - the former with one of the worst seasons in their recent history and the latter just avoiding relegation.

Ideally, you have to keep your first eleven fit throughout most of the season to have, at best, any chance of success and at worst avoiding "car crash" seasons.



Chelsea and Forest though recruited a ridiculous number of players at once. It isn't about that. It is identifying positions that will need strengthening in the coming seasons and bringing players in earlier for lower fees. It is about giving them the opportunity to acclimatise before they have to be played week in and week out.

It should be about gradual refreshment of the squad and avoiding situations like this season when we basically need to recruit a whole new midfield.

 
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context
Pages: 1 ... 977 978 979 980 981 [982]   Go Up
« previous next »
 