« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 976 977 978 979 980 [981]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 1330870 times)

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,914
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39200 on: Today at 03:39:48 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:39:17 pm
Might be going after another Belgian if rumours are to believed in Arthur Theate from Rennes.  :D

I'd buy him for his hair alone.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,186
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39201 on: Today at 03:40:56 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 03:28:46 pm

Don't fully understand the ask (or the Bradley and Morton background), maybe I'm thick

It is quite simple: Project the playing time of our current players, plus the possible new signings in the coming weeks, based on these parameters ...

Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Yesterday at 11:32:55 pm
2022/23:

Salah - 4.296
Alisson - 4.230
TAA - 3.775
Van Dijk - 3.645
Fabinho - 3.538
Robertson - 3.328
Henderson - 2.558
Nunez - 2.365
Elliott - 2.265
Gomez - 2.123
Konate - 2.080
Thiago - 1.963
Gakpo - 1.859 (joined in January)
Firmino - 1.710
Matip - 1.603
Jota - 1.394
Diaz - 1.354
Tsimikas - 1.287
Milner - 1.284
Jones - 1.169
Bajcetic - 931
Carvalho - 638
AOC - 491
Keita - 486
Kelleher - 360
Phillips - 232
Ramsay - 93
Adrian - 90
Clark - 73
Stewart - 66
Frauendorf - 66
Doak - 60
Arthur - 13

Szoboszlai - 3.709
Mac Allister - 3.308
Morton - 3.224
Bradley - 4.385

OK, let's say for a moment that we can develop a sensible debate. Can people make a rough projection how many minutes this season our players will get? You are free to include any additional signings that you want ...

EDIT:

3.420 minutes available in the Premier League, with 2.430 minutes (maximum) available in the Europa League, the League Cup and the FA Cup ...

Morton and Bradley have been included because they have played quite a lot of senior football last season, and they could be included in our squad this season, especially for the Europa League, the League Cup and the FA Cup ...
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,660
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39202 on: Today at 03:41:06 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:00:37 pm
So Sacha Tavoleri says this

Seems close to me
https://twitter.com/sachatavolieri/status/1689272492676829184?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg

Not surprising Southampton would think this. At least publicly we've shown little inclination towards alternative targets. I'd have preferred to walk away and let them ruminate on it as  I doubt Chelsea will enter with a bid.
Logged

Online Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,864
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39203 on: Today at 03:41:54 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:00:37 pm
So Sacha Tavoleri says this

Seems close to me
https://twitter.com/sachatavolieri/status/1689272492676829184?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg

Imagine it will be a guaranteed £40-45m will add-ons potentially taking it to £50m.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,099
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39204 on: Today at 03:41:59 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 03:37:29 pm
They want a bidding war.

what is a bidding war? I honestly cant remember any!

Some clubs just love public transfer sagas (Bayern are the best at it), and Southampton seem to love them with Liverpool. 
Logged

Online PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,186
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39205 on: Today at 03:42:02 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 03:35:56 pm
I think it's because it's deeply boring, Peter.

It is certainly not as boring as the continuous bitching and moaning, with nothing to back it up ...
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,801
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39206 on: Today at 03:42:42 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:39:17 pm
Might be going after another Belgian if rumours are to believed in Arthur Theate from Rennes.  :D

Stats look good.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Titi Camara

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,847
  • Number 21 of the Crazy 88
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39207 on: Today at 03:42:45 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:39:17 pm
Might be going after another Belgian if rumours are to believed in Arthur Theate from Rennes.  :D
Are we only going after Arthur Theate cos we can't afford a full one?
Logged
Quote from: AnfieldIron on October 11, 2017, 12:18:08 pm
I know about the 10+ hoes a week, and its something Im willing to do.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,478
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39208 on: Today at 03:43:21 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:41:59 pm
what is a bidding war? I honestly cant remember any!

Like Chelsea swooping in paying stupid money.

Now theyve moved on to Tyler Adams Southamptons hand is weaker.

And yes Southampton trying to stay relevant, personally think theyve fucked themselves over more.
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,440
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39209 on: Today at 03:43:26 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:39:17 pm
Might be going after another Belgian if rumours are to believed in Arthur Theate from Rennes.  :D

Saw him on youtube and seems pretty good although there appears to be a crappy soundtrack whenever he plays, could get annoying
Logged

Online Davidbowie

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,884
  • The Thin White Duke
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39210 on: Today at 03:44:57 pm »
If we actually do sign Lavia, there's no way we'll bring in anyone else - I'm calling it now.

We all know there is a need for another defender, but we do technically have 4 CB's as well as backups at fullback. I think the club will view it that way.

I don't see anyone else coming in.
Logged
FAME makes a man take things over

Online Number 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,542
  • "the greatest hazard in life is to risk nothing"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39211 on: Today at 03:45:23 pm »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 03:29:54 pm
Oh, some definite rumours from supposed ITK Francois Plateau.

More than £100m - so £50m on Lavia and maybe enough left over for Perr Schuurs and Ryan Gravenberch.

Take solace in that LFC fans - this is definitely happening.

Or not.

One of those two options.

Or maybe some of it but not all of it?

I have visions of this Plateau guy coming out on September 1st and saying.
Hahahaa..I got you all! I never knew anything
Logged
YWNA

Offline TAA66

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 542
  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39212 on: Today at 03:46:26 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:35:49 pm
Im not called Shirley.

This deal does have a whiff of the Salah deal about it.

Not the time we bought him the time we didnt and Chelsea nipped in


Well it looks like Chelsea have a new shirt sponsor - a company that was just formed a month ago, with links to the current ownership  ::)

Gives them even more spending power without breaching FFP  ::)
Logged

Online PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,186
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39213 on: Today at 03:47:00 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:35:54 pm
Sorry whats the debate? Bradley and Morton would be lucky to get 500 minutes each. So how much are we short?

That is the point. We are replacing a certain amount of playing time of the departing players, as stated above. How much do you think Mac Allister, Szobozslai, Morton and Bradley will be playing for us this season? How many more minutes will be available for any additional signings? Will any of our players get increased playing time, compared to last season?
Logged

Online KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,494
  • Burp! ...excuse me.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39214 on: Today at 03:47:05 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 03:24:49 pm
So, it seems that no one from the regulars in this thread, especially from the bedwetters, is willing to do this little exercise:

Shame, because we could have developed a nice debate about our team this season, and what type of players we need to add in the remaining weeks of the transfer window, instead of bitching and moaning until everyone reasonable is disgusted by this thread and leaves ...

Hi Peter, good idea.

Attack looks great. The Firmino minutes covered by Gakpo/Nunez.

Midfield also looks great if we get Lavia/someone. Between him and Bajcetic the Fab minutes should be covered. Henderson/Milner minutes easily covered by Mac Allister and Szoboszlai. Jones was out for much of last season and Harvey didn't play much in the second half of the season so extra minutes there. Carvalho, AOC, Keita hardly played. Better to have fewer players who are more robust.

Defence - VVD shouldn't be playing so much. Matip fragile. Gomez looks like he doesn't have his head in the right place when in centre back. Robertson needs more rest/not suited to playing a defensive LB role.

Goal keepers fine.

Quality wise I think we've made improvements. The way we passed the ball round and won it back against Darmstadt, even after a load of subs, was fantastic.

We really need that DM and CB though.
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,998
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39215 on: Today at 03:47:07 pm »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Today at 03:44:57 pm
If we actually do sign Lavia, there's no way we'll bring in anyone else - I'm calling it now.

We all know there is a need for another defender, but we do technically have 4 CB's as well as backups at fullback. I think the club will view it that way.

I don't see anyone else coming in.

It's unfortunate but I think how much business we do will depend on the opening few games of the season. If we show we can get results with the players we have I think the club might take that as an excuse not to do more business.
Logged

Offline redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,860
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39216 on: Today at 03:47:51 pm »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Today at 03:44:57 pm
If we actually do sign Lavia, there's no way we'll bring in anyone else - I'm calling it now.

We all know there is a need for another defender, but we do technically have 4 CB's as well as backups at fullback. I think the club will view it that way.

I don't see anyone else coming in.

Barring a deadline day quick buy i can see this playing out too
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Online Schmohawk

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 309
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39217 on: Today at 03:49:52 pm »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Today at 03:44:57 pm
If we actually do sign Lavia, there's no way we'll bring in anyone else - I'm calling it now.

We all know there is a need for another defender, but we do technically have 4 CB's as well as backups at fullback. I think the club will view it that way.

I don't see anyone else coming in.
I think you are correct. Some people are talking about four more transfers and there's no way in hell that's happening. At this rate I'll be happy with one more quality signing, as sad as that is.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,717
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39218 on: Today at 03:50:16 pm »
Quote from: redk84 on Today at 03:47:51 pm
Barring a deadline day quick buy i can see this playing out too
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,251
  • @tharris113
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39219 on: Today at 03:50:42 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:39:17 pm
Might be going after another Belgian if rumours are to believed in Arthur Theate from Rennes.  :D
Not seen any actual links just people saying we should get him
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,860
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39220 on: Today at 03:51:46 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:50:16 pm


i probably get as many things right as she did

But the last week before deadline is always mayhem! I can definitely seeing us getting involved
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,694
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39221 on: Today at 03:52:32 pm »
So after pissing round saying we weren't going to pay £50 million... we're going to pay £50 million. Lost the chance to get him onboard for pre-season and get him integrated.. Also not going to sign a CB until after Lavia is concluded...

Great stuff!
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,633
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39222 on: Today at 03:52:48 pm »
Quote from: smurfinaus on Today at 03:15:22 pm
Why arent Southampton willing to negotiate?.
And why is this all being dragged through the media?.

The BBC news channel now has a 24/7 rolling news bulletin on the matter. Tune in.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,494
  • Burp! ...excuse me.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39223 on: Today at 03:52:56 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:39:17 pm
Might be going after another Belgian if rumours are to believed in Arthur Theate from Rennes.  :D

Left footed CB who used to play LB....
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Online KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,494
  • Burp! ...excuse me.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39224 on: Today at 03:53:28 pm »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 03:45:23 pm
I have visions of this Plateau guy coming out on September 1st and saying.
Hahahaa..I got you all! I never knew anything

I think that's about the size of it.
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,715
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39225 on: Today at 03:53:31 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 03:47:00 pm
That is the point. We are replacing a certain amount of playing time of the departing players, as stated above. How much do you think Mac Allister, Szobozslai, Morton and Bradley will be playing for us this season? How many more minutes will be available for any additional signings? Will any of our players get increased playing time, compared to last season?

Szboszlai and Mac Allister replace Henderson and Fabinho’s minutes in the majority, not fully. Bajetic and Jones minutes go up but Elliott’s minutes reduce. There are no other midfielders that have a big increase in minutes and at best Bradley and Morton get 500 but i reckon they are loaned out.

There is space for at least two more midfielders getting up to 2000 minutes each.

But minutes are just too simplistic. You can make any player play games, is it the right player though.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,827
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39226 on: Today at 03:53:52 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 03:50:42 pm
Not seen any actual links just people saying we should get him

Depends who you talk to and on what social media.  :P
Logged

Online Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,912
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #39227 on: Today at 03:54:18 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 03:42:02 pm
It is certainly not as boring as the continuous bitching and moaning, with nothing to back it up ...

There's loads to back it up. If you want to make lists of minutes, that's fine I guess, but there's plenty of detailed discussion of what we need on here without lists of minutes. :D

If you want to continue your usual fantasy of "everything is brilliant"/"we're signing Mbappe/Bellingham"/"they were shit anyway fuck em, youthplayer x is way better", then go for it.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 976 977 978 979 980 [981]   Go Up
« previous next »
 